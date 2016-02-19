Spinal Cord Injuries: Psychological, Social, and Vocational Adjustment focuses on the process of adjustment to spinal cord injuries, including rehabilitation, medical intervention, and examination of the daily life of persons with this kind of injury. The book first discusses the consequences of spinal cord injury and rehabilitation as a behavior change process, including physical symptoms of spinal cord injury; rehabilitation process and treatment systems; approach to the concept of adjustment; and suicide and self-neglect. The manuscript also deals with the psychological factors in the adjustment to spinal cord injury. Topics include emotional reactions at onset of spinal cord injury; personality characteristics of persons with spinal cord injury; and factors associated with adjustment to spinal cord injury. The publication takes a look at the social factors in the adjustment to spinal cord injury, as well as the social implications of disability, family relationships, recreation, aging, and task of socialization. The book also reviews the variables related with productivity following spinal cord injury and sexuality and spinal cord injury. The effect of the treatment environment on adjustment to spinal cord injury and therapeutics techniques are discussed. The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in the psychological, social, and productivity implications of spinal cord injuries.