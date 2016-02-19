Spinal Cord Injuries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246611, 9781483148304

Spinal Cord Injuries

1st Edition

Psychological, Social and Vocational Adjustment

Authors: Roberta B. Trieschmann
eBook ISBN: 9781483148304
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 252
Description

Spinal Cord Injuries: Psychological, Social, and Vocational Adjustment focuses on the process of adjustment to spinal cord injuries, including rehabilitation, medical intervention, and examination of the daily life of persons with this kind of injury. The book first discusses the consequences of spinal cord injury and rehabilitation as a behavior change process, including physical symptoms of spinal cord injury; rehabilitation process and treatment systems; approach to the concept of adjustment; and suicide and self-neglect. The manuscript also deals with the psychological factors in the adjustment to spinal cord injury. Topics include emotional reactions at onset of spinal cord injury; personality characteristics of persons with spinal cord injury; and factors associated with adjustment to spinal cord injury. The publication takes a look at the social factors in the adjustment to spinal cord injury, as well as the social implications of disability, family relationships, recreation, aging, and task of socialization. The book also reviews the variables related with productivity following spinal cord injury and sexuality and spinal cord injury. The effect of the treatment environment on adjustment to spinal cord injury and therapeutics techniques are discussed. The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in the psychological, social, and productivity implications of spinal cord injuries.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Figures and Tables

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I—Spinal Cord Injury and the Rehabilitation Process

1 The Consequences of Spinal Cord Injury

2 Rehabilitation as a Behavior Change Process

Part II—Adjustment to Spinal Cord Injury: The State of the Art

3 Psychological Factors in the Adjustment to Spinal Cord Injury

4 Social Factors in the Adjustment to Spinal Cord Injury

5 Variables Associated with Productivity Following Spinal Cord Injury

6 Sexuality and Spinal Cord Injury

7 The Effect of the Treatment Environment on Adjustment to Spinal Cord Injury

8 Therapeutic Techniques

9 Adjustment to Spinal Cord Injury: An Overview

Part III—Future Directions

10 Research Issues and Methodologies

11 An Expanded View of Rehabilitation

Bibliography

Index

About the Author


Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148304

About the Author

Roberta B. Trieschmann

