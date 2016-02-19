Spinal Cord Injuries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407011489, 9781483192062

Spinal Cord Injuries

1st Edition

Anaesthetic and Associated Care

Authors: J.D. Alderson Elizabeth A.M. Frost
eBook ISBN: 9781483192062
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th September 1990
Page Count: 272
Description

Spinal Cord Injuries aims to provide information on the problems associated with the treatment and management of patients with spinal cord injuries and guidance on the appropriate methods of treatment. It also highlights the growing role of anesthetists as vital members of the medical teams in accident and emergency and trauma units, in the intensive care environment and in the relief of pain.

This book is organized into 13 chapters. The first two chapters deal with the pathophysiology and initial care for spinal cord injury patients. The succeeding chapters discuss the emergency room care, anesthetic management, intensive care management, chronic care, and nursing care for spinal cord injuries. The final two chapters are about trend in spinal cord injury research and the legal and moral issues associated with the treatments of spinal cord injuries.

This book will be of interest to anesthetists and other medical professionals dealing with spinal cord injuries.

Table of Contents


Preface

Foreword

Contributors

1 Pathophysiology of Acute Spinal Cord Injury

Introduction

Applied Neuroanatomy

Applied Physiology

Neurologic Syndromes

Vertebral Fractures and their Management

Pathophysiology

References

2 Initial Care of Spinal Cord Injury

Introduction

Out-Of-Hospital Organization

Epidemiology of Spinal Injury

Accident Site Management

References

3 Emergency Room Care of The Patient with Spinal Cord Injury

Introduction

Resuscitation

Diagnosis

Further Diagnosis

Treatment

References

4 Anesthetic Management of Acute Spinal Cord Injury

Introduction

Cervical Injuries

Thoracolumbar Spine

Anesthetic Problems

Anesthesia

References

5 Associated Injuries

Introduction

Head Injury

Abdominal Injuries

Fluid Therapy

Positioning

Summary

References

6 Intensive Care Management of Spinal Cord Injury

Intensive Care Management

Conclusions

References

7 Anesthetic Care for Spinal Injuries: Parenteral Nutrition

Introduction

General Principles

Metabolic Response to Spinal Cord Injury and Surgery

Goals and Indications for Parenteral Nutrition

Practical Aspects of Parenteral Nutrition

New Horizons

References

8 Chronic Care of Spinal Cord Injury

Introduction

Cardiovascular Problems

Respiratory System Problems

Temperature Regulation

Genitourinary System

Haemopoiesis

Musculoskeletal System

Spasticity

Psychological Problems

Acute Abdomen

Obstetrics

References

9 Nursing Care of Spinal Cord Injuries

Positioning the Patient

Hygiene

Specific Problems

Paramedical Treatment, and Counseling

Theater Nursing of Spinal Cord Injuries

10 Assessment And Management of the Patient with Spinal Cord Injury and Pain

Introduction

Pain

Clinical Assessment of Pain

Treatment of Pain

Future Trends

References

Further Reading

11 Anesthesia for Non-Traumatic Spinal Disease

Preoperative Assessment

General Anesthesia for Spinal Surgery

Intradural and Extradural Anesthesia

Postoperative Care

Spinal Haematomas

Scoliosis

Syringomyelia

Neurofibromatosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Spinal Cord Compression by Tumor, Disc and Arteriovenous Malformation

Down's Syndrome

Metastatic Disease

Acromegaly

Difficult Intubation

Prevention of Deep Venous Thrombosis

Malignant Hyperthermia

References

12 Trends in Spinal Cord Injury Research

Introduction

Models Of Spinal Cord Injury

Changes Seen in Spinal Cord Injury

Current Theory of Spinal Cord Injury

Conclusions

References

13 Moral and Legal Issues in the Treatment of Patients with Spinal Cord Injuries

Introduction

Models of Decision-Making in the Clinical Setting: The Doctrine of Informed Consent Reconsidered

Collaborative Model of Medical Care and the Right to Die

Proxy Consent and Advance Directives

Quality of Life Arguments and the Limitation of Technological Intervention

References

Index


No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192062

