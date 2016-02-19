Spinal Cord Injuries aims to provide information on the problems associated with the treatment and management of patients with spinal cord injuries and guidance on the appropriate methods of treatment. It also highlights the growing role of anesthetists as vital members of the medical teams in accident and emergency and trauma units, in the intensive care environment and in the relief of pain.

This book is organized into 13 chapters. The first two chapters deal with the pathophysiology and initial care for spinal cord injury patients. The succeeding chapters discuss the emergency room care, anesthetic management, intensive care management, chronic care, and nursing care for spinal cord injuries. The final two chapters are about trend in spinal cord injury research and the legal and moral issues associated with the treatments of spinal cord injuries.

This book will be of interest to anesthetists and other medical professionals dealing with spinal cord injuries.