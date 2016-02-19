Spinal Cord Injuries
1st Edition
Anaesthetic and Associated Care
Description
Spinal Cord Injuries aims to provide information on the problems associated with the treatment and management of patients with spinal cord injuries and guidance on the appropriate methods of treatment. It also highlights the growing role of anesthetists as vital members of the medical teams in accident and emergency and trauma units, in the intensive care environment and in the relief of pain.
This book is organized into 13 chapters. The first two chapters deal with the pathophysiology and initial care for spinal cord injury patients. The succeeding chapters discuss the emergency room care, anesthetic management, intensive care management, chronic care, and nursing care for spinal cord injuries. The final two chapters are about trend in spinal cord injury research and the legal and moral issues associated with the treatments of spinal cord injuries.
This book will be of interest to anesthetists and other medical professionals dealing with spinal cord injuries.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Contributors
1 Pathophysiology of Acute Spinal Cord Injury
Introduction
Applied Neuroanatomy
Applied Physiology
Neurologic Syndromes
Vertebral Fractures and their Management
Pathophysiology
References
2 Initial Care of Spinal Cord Injury
Introduction
Out-Of-Hospital Organization
Epidemiology of Spinal Injury
Accident Site Management
References
3 Emergency Room Care of The Patient with Spinal Cord Injury
Introduction
Resuscitation
Diagnosis
Further Diagnosis
Treatment
References
4 Anesthetic Management of Acute Spinal Cord Injury
Introduction
Cervical Injuries
Thoracolumbar Spine
Anesthetic Problems
Anesthesia
References
5 Associated Injuries
Introduction
Head Injury
Abdominal Injuries
Fluid Therapy
Positioning
Summary
References
6 Intensive Care Management of Spinal Cord Injury
Intensive Care Management
Conclusions
References
7 Anesthetic Care for Spinal Injuries: Parenteral Nutrition
Introduction
General Principles
Metabolic Response to Spinal Cord Injury and Surgery
Goals and Indications for Parenteral Nutrition
Practical Aspects of Parenteral Nutrition
New Horizons
References
8 Chronic Care of Spinal Cord Injury
Introduction
Cardiovascular Problems
Respiratory System Problems
Temperature Regulation
Genitourinary System
Haemopoiesis
Musculoskeletal System
Spasticity
Psychological Problems
Acute Abdomen
Obstetrics
References
9 Nursing Care of Spinal Cord Injuries
Positioning the Patient
Hygiene
Specific Problems
Paramedical Treatment, and Counseling
Theater Nursing of Spinal Cord Injuries
10 Assessment And Management of the Patient with Spinal Cord Injury and Pain
Introduction
Pain
Clinical Assessment of Pain
Treatment of Pain
Future Trends
References
Further Reading
11 Anesthesia for Non-Traumatic Spinal Disease
Preoperative Assessment
General Anesthesia for Spinal Surgery
Intradural and Extradural Anesthesia
Postoperative Care
Spinal Haematomas
Scoliosis
Syringomyelia
Neurofibromatosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Spinal Cord Compression by Tumor, Disc and Arteriovenous Malformation
Down's Syndrome
Metastatic Disease
Acromegaly
Difficult Intubation
Prevention of Deep Venous Thrombosis
Malignant Hyperthermia
References
12 Trends in Spinal Cord Injury Research
Introduction
Models Of Spinal Cord Injury
Changes Seen in Spinal Cord Injury
Current Theory of Spinal Cord Injury
Conclusions
References
13 Moral and Legal Issues in the Treatment of Patients with Spinal Cord Injuries
Introduction
Models of Decision-Making in the Clinical Setting: The Doctrine of Informed Consent Reconsidered
Collaborative Model of Medical Care and the Right to Die
Proxy Consent and Advance Directives
Quality of Life Arguments and the Limitation of Technological Intervention
References
Index
