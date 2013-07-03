Spinal Control: The Rehabilitation of Back Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702043567, 9780702054549

Spinal Control: The Rehabilitation of Back Pain

1st Edition

State of the art and science

Editors: Paul Hodges Jacek Cholewicki Jaap van Dieen
eBook ISBN: 9780702054549
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702043567
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd July 2013
Page Count: 338
Description

For the first time, international scientific and clinical leaders have collaborated to present this exclusive book which integrates state-of-the-art engineering concepts of spine control into clinically relevant approaches for the rehabilitation of low back pain. Spinal Control identifies the scope of the problem around motor control of the spine and pelvis while defining key terminology and methods as well as placing experimental findings into context.

Spinal Control also includes contributions that put forward different sides of critical arguments (e.g. whether or not to focus on training the deep muscles of the trunk) and then bring these arguments together to help both scientists and clinicians better understand the convergences and divergences within this field.

On the one hand, this book seeks to resolve many of the issues that are debated in existing literature, while on the other, its contributing opinion leaders present current best practice on how to study the questions facing the field of spine control, and then go on to outline the key directions for future research.

Spinal Control – the only expert resource which provides a trusted, consensus approach to low back pain rehabilitation for both clinicians and scientists alike!

Key Features

  • Covers the most important issues in spine control research
  • Illustrates the clinical relevance of research and how this is or can be applied in clinical practice
  • Edited and written by world leading experts, contributing first class content on different aspects of spine control
  • Chapters that bring together the expertise of these world leaders on topics such as neuromotor mechanisms of spine control, proprioception, subgrouping in back pain and modelling spine stability
  • An extensive and illustrated clinical consensus chapter that brings together the philosophies of clinical opinion leaders for the first time

Table of Contents

Preface

List of contributors

Ch 1: Introduction
Paul W. Hodges, Jacek Cholewicki, Jaap H. van Dieën

Section 1 – Mechanical Spine Models

Ch 2: Cholewicki: Spine systems science: a primer on the systems approach
N. Peter Reeves, Jacek Cholewicki

Ch 3: Computational models for trunk trajectory planning and load distribution: a test-bed for studying various clinical adaptation and motor control strategies of low back pain patients
Mohamad Parnianpour

Ch 4: Mechanical changes in the spine in back pain
Greg Kawchuk

Section 2 – Motor Control of the Spine

Ch 5: Spine function and low-back pain: interactions of active and passive structures
Jaap H. van Dieën, Idsart Kingma

Ch 6: Adaptation and rehabilitation: From motoneurones to motor cortex and behaviour
Paul W. Hodges

Ch 7: Opinions on the links between back pain and motor control: the disconnect between clinical practice and research
Stuart McGill

Ch 8: The kinesiopathologic model and mechanical low back pain
Linda R. Van Dillen, Shirley A. Sahrmann, Barbara J. Norton

Ch 9: The relationship between control of the spine and low back pain: a clinical researcher’s perspective
Julie A. Hides

Ch 10: Existing muscle synergies and low back pain: a case for preventative intervention
Jack P. Callaghan, Erika Nelson-Wong

Ch 11: Trunk muscle control and back pain: chicken, egg, neither or both?
G. Lorimer Moseley

Section 3 – Proprioceptive Systems

Ch 12: Altered variability in proprioceptive postural strategy in people with recurrent low back pain
Simon Brumagne, Lotte Janssens, Kurt Claeys, Madelon Pijnenburg

Ch 13: Proprioceptive contributions from paraspinal muscle spindles to the relationship between control of the trunk and back pain
Joel G. Pickar

Ch 14: Time-dependent mechanisms that impair muscle protection of the spine.
 Patricia Dolan, Michael A. Adams

Section 4 – Clinical Evidence of Control Approach

Ch 15: Effectiveness of exercise therapy for chronic non-specific low-back pain
Marienke van Middelkoop, Sidney Rubinstein, Arianne Verhagen, Raymond Ostelo, Bart Koes, Maurits van Tulder

Section 5 – State-of-the-Art Reviews

Ch 16: How can models of motor control be useful for understanding low back pain? (Summary chapter 1)
N. Peter Reeves, Jacek Cholewicki, Mark Pearcy, Mohamad Parnianpour

Ch 17: Targeting interventions to patients: development and evaluation (Summary chapter 2)
Linda van Dillen, Maurits van Tulder

Ch 18: Motor control changes and low-back pain, cause or effect? (Summary chapter 3)
Jaap H. van Dieën, G. Lorimer Moseley, Paul W. Hodges

Ch 19: What is the relation between proprioception and low back pain? (Summary chapter 4)
Simon Brumagne, Patricia Dolan, Joel G. Pickar

Ch 20: Motor control of the spine and changes in pain: Debate about the extrapolation from research observations of motor control strategies to effective treatments for back pain (Summary chapter 5)
Paul W. Hodges, Stuart McGill, Julie A. Hides

Section 6 – State-of-the-Art Approach to Clinical Rehabilitation of Low Back and Pelvic Pain

Ch 21: Integrated clinical approach to motor control interventions in low back and pelvic pain
Paul W. Hodges, Linda van Dillen, Stuart McGill, Simon Brumagne, Julie A. Hides, G. Lorimer Moseley

Index

About the Editor

Paul Hodges

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & NHMRC Senior Principal Research Fellow / Director, NHMRC Centre of Clinical Research Excellence in Spinal Pain, Injury & Health, School of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia

Jacek Cholewicki

Affiliations and Expertise

Walter F. Patenge Professor, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Michigan State University, Michigan, USA

Jaap van Dieen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biomechanics, MOVE Research Institute, Faculty of Human Movement Sciences, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

