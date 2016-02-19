Speech and Language, Volume 11

Speech and Language: Advances in Basic Research and Practice, Volume 11 contains articles that discuss a wide range of topics on speech and language processes and pathologies.

This volume is comprised of six contributions on a wide variety of topics on speech and language. The book begins with an examination of approaches to aphasia diagnostics from both a medical and nonmedical perspective. Subsequent chapters cover topics on acoustic-phonetic descriptions of speech production in speakers with cleft palate and other velopharyngeal disorders; the role of infant vocalizations as they relate to subsequent speech and language development; pitch phenomena and applications in electrolarynx speech; and practical applications of neuroanatomy. The final chapter presents the employment of studies of temporal coordination to understand the development of motor control in speech and to provide a basis for testing theories on the development of speech as a motor skill.

Linguists, speech pathologists, and researchers on language development will find the book very insightful and informative.