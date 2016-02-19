Speech and Language - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126086119, 9781483219998

Speech and Language, Volume 11

1st Edition

Advances in Basic Research and Practice

Editors: Norman J. Lass
eBook ISBN: 9781483219998
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 396
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Contemporary Aphasia Diagnostics

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Aphasia Testing Post-1960

IV. Where Have the Tests Taken Us?

V. Human Neuropsychology and Aphasia

VI. Neurodiagnostics: Neurological Diagnosis and Aphasia

VII. Conclusions and Projections

References

Acoustic-Phonetic Descriptions of Speech Production in Speakers with Cleft Palate and Other Velopharyngeal Disorders

I. Introduction

II. Velopharyngeal Incompetence

III. Linguistic and Phonetic Considerations of Velopharyngeal Function

IV. Speech Motor Control Considerations Related to Velopharyngeal Function

V. Speech Patterns Associated with Velopharyngeal Incompetence

VI. Prespeech and Early Speech Development in Children with Velopharyngeal Incompetence

VII. Basic Acoustic Effects of Nasalization

VIII. General Spectrographic Correlates of Velopharyngeal Incompetence

IX. Summary

References

Implications of Infant Vocalizations for Assessing Phonological Disorders

I. Introduction and Purpose

II. Methods of Studying Infant Vocalizations

III. Transcription-Based Observations of Phonetic Development

IV. Phonetic Development Based on Acoustic Analysis

V. Metaphonological Observations of Phonetic Development

VI. Directions for Future Research

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

A Study of Pitch Phenomena and Applications in Electrolarynx Speech

I. Introduction

II. Toward a Model of Sentence Melody: Basic Assumptions

III. Alaryngeal Speech

IV. Evaluation of Intonated versus Monotonous Electrolarynx Speech

V. Implications for Further Research and Practical Application

VI. Appendix

References

The Practical Applications of Neuroanatomy for the Speech-Language Pathologist

I. Introduction

II. Neuroanatomy

III. Neurological Considerations for the Speech-Language Pathologist

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

On the Development of Motor Control in Speech: Evidence from Studies of Temporal Coordination

I. Introduction

II. Prosody in Speech Perception and Production

III. The Contribution of Studies of Temporal Coordination to Understanding the Development of Motor Control in Speech

IV. Some Basic Assumptions about the Development of Speech

V. Acoustic-Phonetic and Neuromotor Influences on the Development of Temporally Coordinated Speech

VI. Two Strategies for Learning to Produce Clusters of Consonants Fluently

VII. Toward a Theory of the Developing Motor Control of Speech

VIII. Directions for Research

IX. Some Unresolved Issues

References

Index

Description

Speech and Language: Advances in Basic Research and Practice, Volume 11 contains articles that discuss a wide range of topics on speech and language processes and pathologies.

This volume is comprised of six contributions on a wide variety of topics on speech and language. The book begins with an examination of approaches to aphasia diagnostics from both a medical and nonmedical perspective. Subsequent chapters cover topics on acoustic-phonetic descriptions of speech production in speakers with cleft palate and other velopharyngeal disorders; the role of infant vocalizations as they relate to subsequent speech and language development; pitch phenomena and applications in electrolarynx speech; and practical applications of neuroanatomy. The final chapter presents the employment of studies of temporal coordination to understand the development of motor control in speech and to provide a basis for testing theories on the development of speech as a motor skill.

Linguists, speech pathologists, and researchers on language development will find the book very insightful and informative.

