Speech and Language, Volume 11
1st Edition
Advances in Basic Research and Practice
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Contemporary Aphasia Diagnostics
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Aphasia Testing Post-1960
IV. Where Have the Tests Taken Us?
V. Human Neuropsychology and Aphasia
VI. Neurodiagnostics: Neurological Diagnosis and Aphasia
VII. Conclusions and Projections
References
Acoustic-Phonetic Descriptions of Speech Production in Speakers with Cleft Palate and Other Velopharyngeal Disorders
I. Introduction
II. Velopharyngeal Incompetence
III. Linguistic and Phonetic Considerations of Velopharyngeal Function
IV. Speech Motor Control Considerations Related to Velopharyngeal Function
V. Speech Patterns Associated with Velopharyngeal Incompetence
VI. Prespeech and Early Speech Development in Children with Velopharyngeal Incompetence
VII. Basic Acoustic Effects of Nasalization
VIII. General Spectrographic Correlates of Velopharyngeal Incompetence
IX. Summary
References
Implications of Infant Vocalizations for Assessing Phonological Disorders
I. Introduction and Purpose
II. Methods of Studying Infant Vocalizations
III. Transcription-Based Observations of Phonetic Development
IV. Phonetic Development Based on Acoustic Analysis
V. Metaphonological Observations of Phonetic Development
VI. Directions for Future Research
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
A Study of Pitch Phenomena and Applications in Electrolarynx Speech
I. Introduction
II. Toward a Model of Sentence Melody: Basic Assumptions
III. Alaryngeal Speech
IV. Evaluation of Intonated versus Monotonous Electrolarynx Speech
V. Implications for Further Research and Practical Application
VI. Appendix
References
The Practical Applications of Neuroanatomy for the Speech-Language Pathologist
I. Introduction
II. Neuroanatomy
III. Neurological Considerations for the Speech-Language Pathologist
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
On the Development of Motor Control in Speech: Evidence from Studies of Temporal Coordination
I. Introduction
II. Prosody in Speech Perception and Production
III. The Contribution of Studies of Temporal Coordination to Understanding the Development of Motor Control in Speech
IV. Some Basic Assumptions about the Development of Speech
V. Acoustic-Phonetic and Neuromotor Influences on the Development of Temporally Coordinated Speech
VI. Two Strategies for Learning to Produce Clusters of Consonants Fluently
VII. Toward a Theory of the Developing Motor Control of Speech
VIII. Directions for Research
IX. Some Unresolved Issues
References
Index
Description
Speech and Language: Advances in Basic Research and Practice, Volume 11 contains articles that discuss a wide range of topics on speech and language processes and pathologies.
This volume is comprised of six contributions on a wide variety of topics on speech and language. The book begins with an examination of approaches to aphasia diagnostics from both a medical and nonmedical perspective. Subsequent chapters cover topics on acoustic-phonetic descriptions of speech production in speakers with cleft palate and other velopharyngeal disorders; the role of infant vocalizations as they relate to subsequent speech and language development; pitch phenomena and applications in electrolarynx speech; and practical applications of neuroanatomy. The final chapter presents the employment of studies of temporal coordination to understand the development of motor control in speech and to provide a basis for testing theories on the development of speech as a motor skill.
Linguists, speech pathologists, and researchers on language development will find the book very insightful and informative.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219998