Spectroscopic Analysis of Gas Mixtures
1st Edition
Authors: O Bochkova
eBook ISBN: 9780323155779
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 326
Description
Spectroscopic Analysis of Gas Mixtures presents the methods applied in spectral analysis of gas mixtures.
The book is concerned primarily with emission analysis. It offers an extensive description of photoelectric procedures and quantitative methods of fast gas analysis; spectroscopic procedures based on absorption in the ultraviolet and infrared regions of the spectrum; and the optico-acoustic method.
Physicists will find the text very informative.
Table of Contents
Editor's Foreword
Foreword
Chapter I. Emission from Gaseous Discharges
1. Excitation of Spectra
2. Basic Characteristics of Gaseous Discharge
3. Spectral Line Intensity
Chapter II. Light Sources
4. Glow Discharge
5. High-Frequency Discharge
6. Pulse Discharges in Tubes with Internal Electrodes
Chapter III. Spectroscopic Equipment. Preparation of Standard Mixtures
7. The Vacuum Unit
8. Discharge Tubes
9. Preparation of Standard Mixtures
10. Preparation and Purification of Gases
11. Light Source Power Supplies for Spectroscopy of Gas Mixtures
12. The Spectroscopic System
13. Monochromatic Light Filters
14. Photoelectric Spectrometers
Chapter IV. Methodological Problems
15. Relationship between Line Intensity and Concentration of an Element in a Mixture
16. Light Source and Analysis Conditions
17. Calibration Curves and Selection of Line Pairs for Analysis
18. Analysis of Multicomponent Mixtures
19. Microanalysis of Gases
20. Analytical Accuracy and Sources of Error
21. Evaluation and Improvement of Sensitivity in Gas Mixture Analysis
Chapter V. Various Methods of Analysis of Gas Mixtures
22. Qualitative and Semiquantitative Analysis of Gas Mixtures
23. Quantitative Analysis of Binary Gas Mixtures
24. Quantitative Analysis of Multicomponent Mixtures
25. Analysis of Air
26. Fast Analysis of Gas Mixtures
27. Gas Mixture Analysis in Gas Discharge Tube
28. Analysis of Gas Mixtures in Medicine
29. Spectral Analysis of Isotopes
Chapter VI. Spectrum Absorption Methods in Analysis of Gas Mixtures
30. General Description of Spectrum Absorption Methods
31. Absorption in Excited Gases as a Basis of Analysis
32. Infrared Absorption Analysis of Gaseous Mixtures
33. Absorption Analysis of Gas Mixtures in the Ultraviolet
Appendices
References
Index
About the Author
O Bochkova
