Spectroscopic Analysis of Gas Mixtures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123957016, 9780323155779

Spectroscopic Analysis of Gas Mixtures

1st Edition

Authors: O Bochkova
eBook ISBN: 9780323155779
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 326
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Spectroscopic Analysis of Gas Mixtures presents the methods applied in spectral analysis of gas mixtures.

The book is concerned primarily with emission analysis. It offers an extensive description of photoelectric procedures and quantitative methods of fast gas analysis; spectroscopic procedures based on absorption in the ultraviolet and infrared regions of the spectrum; and the optico-acoustic method.

Physicists will find the text very informative.

Table of Contents


Editor's Foreword

Foreword

Chapter I. Emission from Gaseous Discharges

1. Excitation of Spectra

2. Basic Characteristics of Gaseous Discharge

3. Spectral Line Intensity

Chapter II. Light Sources

4. Glow Discharge

5. High-Frequency Discharge

6. Pulse Discharges in Tubes with Internal Electrodes

Chapter III. Spectroscopic Equipment. Preparation of Standard Mixtures

7. The Vacuum Unit

8. Discharge Tubes

9. Preparation of Standard Mixtures

10. Preparation and Purification of Gases

11. Light Source Power Supplies for Spectroscopy of Gas Mixtures

12. The Spectroscopic System

13. Monochromatic Light Filters

14. Photoelectric Spectrometers

Chapter IV. Methodological Problems

15. Relationship between Line Intensity and Concentration of an Element in a Mixture

16. Light Source and Analysis Conditions

17. Calibration Curves and Selection of Line Pairs for Analysis

18. Analysis of Multicomponent Mixtures

19. Microanalysis of Gases

20. Analytical Accuracy and Sources of Error

21. Evaluation and Improvement of Sensitivity in Gas Mixture Analysis

Chapter V. Various Methods of Analysis of Gas Mixtures

22. Qualitative and Semiquantitative Analysis of Gas Mixtures

23. Quantitative Analysis of Binary Gas Mixtures

24. Quantitative Analysis of Multicomponent Mixtures

25. Analysis of Air

26. Fast Analysis of Gas Mixtures

27. Gas Mixture Analysis in Gas Discharge Tube

28. Analysis of Gas Mixtures in Medicine

29. Spectral Analysis of Isotopes

Chapter VI. Spectrum Absorption Methods in Analysis of Gas Mixtures

30. General Description of Spectrum Absorption Methods

31. Absorption in Excited Gases as a Basis of Analysis

32. Infrared Absorption Analysis of Gaseous Mixtures

33. Absorption Analysis of Gas Mixtures in the Ultraviolet

Appendices

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155779

About the Author

O Bochkova

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.