Spectrometric Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127104027, 9781483268248

Spectrometric Techniques

1st Edition

Volume II

Editors: George A. Vanasse
eBook ISBN: 9781483268248
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 316
Description

Spectrometric Techniques, Volume II provides information pertinent to vacuum ultraviolet techniques to complete the demonstration of the diversity of methods available to the spectroscopist interested in the ultraviolet visible and infrared spectral regions. This book discusses the specific aspects of the technique of Fourier transform spectroscopy.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the large number of systematic effects in the recording of an interferogram. This text then examines the design approach for a Fourier transform spectrometer with focus on optics. Other chapters provide a brief background to outline the scientific usefulness of Fourier spectrometers and present a calculation giving the optical path difference required to solve a Doppler-broadened spectral feature. This book discusses as well the importance of good mechanical design to minimize sampling error contributions by mechanical mechanisms and resonances. The final chapter deals with photon counting techniques to measure dispersed radiation.

This book is a valuable resource for spectroscopists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Chapter 1 Distortions in Fourier Spectra and Diagnosis

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Brief Review of Fourier Transform Spectrometry

1.3 Recording an Interferogram

1.4 One Practical Example of Fourier Transform Spectrometry

1.5 Classification of the Systematic Errors in Fourier Transform Spectrometry

1.6 Review of Some Systematic Effects in the Fourier Spectra

References

Chapter 2 First-Order Optical Design for Fourier Spectrometers

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Foundation for Design

2.3 Fringe Contrast

2.4 Mechanical Design

2.5 Optimize Throughput

2.6 Interferometer Configurations

2.7 Cat's-Eye Alignment

2.8 Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 Effects of Drive Nonlinearities in Fourier Spectroscopy

List of Symbols

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Conventions

3.3 The Distorted Interferogram

3.4 Effects of a Sinusoidal Velocity Error in the Spectrum of a Line Source

3.5 Maximum Relative Height of Spectrum Ghosts

3.6 Reduction of Ghost Heights by Delayed Sampling

3.7 Calculated First-Order Ghost Heights for Common Low-Pass Filters

3.8 Laboratory Measurements of Spectrum Ghosts

3.9 Use of Digital Filtering to Preserve Signal-to-Noise and Data Rate

3.10 Some Effects of Random Velocity Variations

References

Chapter 4 Infrared Spectroscopy Using Tunable Lasers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Properties of and Techniques Using Tunable Infrared Lasers

4.3 Semiconductor Diode Lasers

4.4 Other Tunable Infrared Laser Sources

References

Chapter 5 Absolute Photon Counting in the Ultraviolet

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Photon Counting with Photomultipliers

5.3 Photon Counting with Gas-Flow Counters

5.4 Spectroradiometric Calibration

5.5 Ultraviolet Light Sources

References

Index

