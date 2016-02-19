Spectral Theory and Asymptotics of Differential Equations, Volume 13
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Scheveningen Conference on Differential Equations, the Netherlands
Series Editors: E. M. De Jager
eBook ISBN: 9780080871240
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 209
