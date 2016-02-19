Speckle Metrology
1st Edition
Speckle Metrology presents a diverse and wide collection of metrological speckle techniques and applications. The book discusses both theoretical concepts and experimental methods in speckle-based measurements. Some chapters introduce speckle terminology and the physical characteristics of speckle. Other aspects also covered in the book include methodology, system geometries, data reduction procedures, and specific applications. These applications are discussed in detail in individual chapters, such as structures inspection. Adaptation of speckle measurement techniques in video recording and processing technology is also given emphasis in one chapter. Finally, one chapter is dedicated to a discussion on the speckle interferometer as one of the most used instrument in metrological speckle application. This text is a valuable reference to students in the fields of engineering and applied science.
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Physical Properties of Speckles
Chapter 3. Surface Roughness Measurement
Introduction
Speckle Pattern Formation at the Image and Diffraction Planes
Speckle Pattern Statistics at the Image and Diffraction Planes
Computer Simulation of Image Speckle Patterns
Image Speckle Contrast Measuring Method
Diffraction Speckle Contrast Measuring Method
Polychromatic Speckle Pattern Measuring Method
Speckle Pattern Correlation Measuring Method
Light Scattering Measuring Method
Conclusions
Chapter 4. Displacement and Strain Measurement
Introduction
Displacement Measurement by Speckle Interferometry
Direct Measurement of Displacement Derivatives by Speckle-Shearing Interferometry
Nondestructive Structural Evaluation and Surface Contour Studies
Conclusions
Chapter 5. Vibration Analysis and Deformation Measurement
Visual Detection of Vibration
Deformation Measurement by Speckle Interferometry
In-Plane Oscillations by Image Plane Recording
Tilt Analysis by Fourier Transform Plane Recording
Limitations of Speckle Photography for Engineering Measurements
Discussion
Chapter 6. Electronic Speckle Pattern Interferometry
Introduction
Development of ESPI
Basic Functions with a Single Illumination Wavelength
ESPI as Applied to Strain Fields, Elastic Constants, and Associated Speckle Decorrelation Phenomena
ESPI with Two Illumination Wavelengths
Chapter 7. Measurement of Motion Paths
Introduction
Measurement of Lateral Motions
Measurement of Depth Motions
Measurements in Real Time
Chapter 8. Topological Speckle and Structures Inspection
Introduction
Experimental Geometry Considerations
Focused and Defocused Interrelationships
Extraction of Complex Tilt and Topological Information
Application to Actual Structures
Chapter 9. Specialized Metrological Applications of Speckle
9.1 Miscellaneous Applications
Introduction
Crack Detection in Concrete
White Light Speckle Methods
Loose Relay Contact Detection
Pressure Vessel Inspection
Composite Materials Inspection
Amplitude and Phase Measurement of Vibrations with ESPI
9.2 Measurement of Crystal Length Changes
Introduction
Sensitivity
Optical System
Analysis of Speckle Photographs
Specimen Details
Results
Conclusions
9.3 Measurement of Displacements around Crack Tips
Introduction
Optical Systems
Experimental Details
Results
Discussion
9.4 Transient Phenomena Analysis
Introduction
Space-Time Record of Transient Events
Specific Applications
Concluding Remarks
9.5 Scattered Light Speckle Interferometry
Introduction
Scattered Light Speckle Interferometry
Applications
Chapter 10. Miscellaneous Topics in Speckle Metrology
Introduction
The Speckle Interferometer
Speckle Correlation
Speckle Motions in Three-Dimensional Image Fields
Lens Aberrations in Speckle Photography
