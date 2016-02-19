Speckle Metrology presents a diverse and wide collection of metrological speckle techniques and applications. The book discusses both theoretical concepts and experimental methods in speckle-based measurements. Some chapters introduce speckle terminology and the physical characteristics of speckle. Other aspects also covered in the book include methodology, system geometries, data reduction procedures, and specific applications. These applications are discussed in detail in individual chapters, such as structures inspection. Adaptation of speckle measurement techniques in video recording and processing technology is also given emphasis in one chapter. Finally, one chapter is dedicated to a discussion on the speckle interferometer as one of the most used instrument in metrological speckle application. This text is a valuable reference to students in the fields of engineering and applied science.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

References

Chapter 2. Physical Properties of Speckles

References

Chapter 3. Surface Roughness Measurement

Introduction

Speckle Pattern Formation at the Image and Diffraction Planes

Speckle Pattern Statistics at the Image and Diffraction Planes

Computer Simulation of Image Speckle Patterns

Image Speckle Contrast Measuring Method

Diffraction Speckle Contrast Measuring Method

Polychromatic Speckle Pattern Measuring Method

Speckle Pattern Correlation Measuring Method

Light Scattering Measuring Method

Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. Displacement and Strain Measurement

Introduction

Displacement Measurement by Speckle Interferometry

Direct Measurement of Displacement Derivatives by Speckle-Shearing Interferometry

Nondestructive Structural Evaluation and Surface Contour Studies

Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Vibration Analysis and Deformation Measurement

Visual Detection of Vibration

Deformation Measurement by Speckle Interferometry

In-Plane Oscillations by Image Plane Recording

Tilt Analysis by Fourier Transform Plane Recording

Limitations of Speckle Photography for Engineering Measurements

Discussion

References

Chapter 6. Electronic Speckle Pattern Interferometry

Introduction

Development of ESPI

Basic Functions with a Single Illumination Wavelength

ESPI as Applied to Strain Fields, Elastic Constants, and Associated Speckle Decorrelation Phenomena

ESPI with Two Illumination Wavelengths

References

Chapter 7. Measurement of Motion Paths

Introduction

Measurement of Lateral Motions

Measurement of Depth Motions

Measurements in Real Time

References

Chapter 8. Topological Speckle and Structures Inspection

Introduction

Experimental Geometry Considerations

Focused and Defocused Interrelationships

Extraction of Complex Tilt and Topological Information

Application to Actual Structures

References

Chapter 9. Specialized Metrological Applications of Speckle

9.1 Miscellaneous Applications

Introduction

Crack Detection in Concrete

White Light Speckle Methods

Loose Relay Contact Detection

Pressure Vessel Inspection

Composite Materials Inspection

Amplitude and Phase Measurement of Vibrations with ESPI

References

9.2 Measurement of Crystal Length Changes

Introduction

Sensitivity

Optical System

Analysis of Speckle Photographs

Specimen Details

Results

Conclusions

References

9.3 Measurement of Displacements around Crack Tips

Introduction

Optical Systems

Experimental Details

Results

Discussion

References

9.4 Transient Phenomena Analysis

Introduction

Space-Time Record of Transient Events

Specific Applications

Concluding Remarks

References

9.5 Scattered Light Speckle Interferometry

Introduction

Scattered Light Speckle Interferometry

Applications

References

Chapter 10. Miscellaneous Topics in Speckle Metrology

Introduction

The Speckle Interferometer

Speckle Correlation

Speckle Motions in Three-Dimensional Image Fields

Lens Aberrations in Speckle Photography

References

Index

