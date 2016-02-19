Specific Heart Muscle Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723606413, 9781483193441

Specific Heart Muscle Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Cecil Symons Tom Evans Andrew G Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9781483193441
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th April 1983
Page Count: 156
Description

Specific Heart Muscle Disease presents the primary syndromes in which heart muscle disease is an intrinsic part of another clinical syndrome. This book discusses the cardiomyopathies and shows how they are related to the different forms of specific heart muscle disease. Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the recognition of the various types of cardiomyopathy based on a detailed analysis of function and structure. This text then examines the structure of the amyloid fibril and the pattern of deposition of it in the body. Other chapters consider the possible link between endomyocardial disease and adherent thrombi. This book discusses as well the therapeutic measures to remove the majority of the iron load in hemochromatosis. The final chapter deals with the survival rates in cardiac transplantation and reviews some of the homograft pathology affecting survival in long-term cardiac recipients. This book is a valuable resource for cardiologists and general physicians.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

1 Terminology of Disorders of Cardiac Muscle

2 Amyloid Heart Disease

3 Eosinophilic Heart Disease

4 Cardiac Disease associated with Iron Overload

5 Cardiac Abnormalities associated with Hereditary Neuromuscular Diseases

6 Acromegalic Heart Disease

7 Thyroid Heart Disease

8 Sarcoid Heart Disease

9 Alcohol-induced Heart Muscle Disease

10 Drug Toxicity and the Heart: Potential Molecular Mechanism

11 Diseases of the Transplanted Heart

Index


