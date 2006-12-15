Specialty Optical Fibers Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123694065, 9780080474991

Specialty Optical Fibers Handbook

1st Edition

Editors: Alexis Mendez T. Morse
eBook ISBN: 9780080474991
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123694065
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300716
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th December 2006
Page Count: 840
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.00
79.05
11600.00
9860.00
136.36
115.91
134.00
113.90
101.00
85.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
127.00
107.95
77.00
65.45
95.95
81.56
119.00
101.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book is a comprehensive contributed volume that aims to describe and explain the design, fabrication, operating characteristics, and specific applications of the most popular and useful types of specialty optical fibers. These “specialty fibers” include any kind of optical fiber that has been architecturally manipulated to diverge from a conventional structure. For instance, metal-coated fibers can be utilized for bandwidth improvement, and hollow core fibers offer more controllable dispersion for sensitive medical procedures.

Applications for these specialty fibers abound in the biomedical, sensors, and industrial fields, as well as in more traditional communications capacities. This book will act as a specialty fiber “guided tour,” hosted by the top names in the discipline. The globally renowned editors, Drs. Mendez and Morse, have extensive experience in research, academia, and industry.

Key Features

Completely covers biomedical and industrial sensor technology with emphasis on real world applications Comparative studies of pros and cons of all fiber types with relation to test and measurement, mechanical properties and strength, and reliability *Easy to access essential facts and details at the begining of each chapter

Readership

Optical engineers involved with biomedics, Bragg gratings, high-power laser delivery systems, sensors, oil & gas reservoir monitoring, etc.; graduate students

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Applications and Market Opportunities Chapter 3 Light-Guiding Fundamentals and Fiber Design Chapter 4 Overview of Materials and Fabrication Technologies Chapter 5 Optical Fiber Coatings Chapter 6 Single Mode Fibers for Communications Chapter 7 Specialty Single Mode Fibers Chapter 8 Rare-Earth Doped Fibers Chapter 9 Polarization Maintaining Fibers Chapter 10 Photosensitive Fibers Chapter 11 Hollow Core Fibers Chapter 12 Silica Nanowires and Subwavelength-Diameter Fibers Chapter 13 Chiral Fibers Chapter 14 Mid-IR and Infrared Fibers Chapter 15 Hermetic Carbon-Coated Fibers Chapter 16 Metal-Coated Fibers Chapter 17 Elliptical Core and D-Shape Fibers Chapter 18 Multimode, Large Core and Plastic Clad Fibers Chapter 19 Tapered Fibers and Specialty Fiber Micro-Components Chapter 20 Liquid Core Fibers Chapter 21 Polymer Optical Fibers Chapter 22 Sapphire Fibers Chapter 23 Optical Fibers for Industrial laser Applications Chapter 24 Optical Fibers for Industrial Laser Applications Chapter 25 Mechanical Strength and Reliability of Glass Fibers

Details

No. of pages:
840
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080474991
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123694065
Paperback ISBN:
9781493300716

About the Editor

Alexis Mendez

Affiliations and Expertise

President, MCH Engineering LLC, Alameda, CA, USA

T. Morse

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Lightwave Technology Lab, Boston University, Boston, MA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.