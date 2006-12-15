Specialty Optical Fibers Handbook
1st Edition
Description
This book is a comprehensive contributed volume that aims to describe and explain the design, fabrication, operating characteristics, and specific applications of the most popular and useful types of specialty optical fibers. These “specialty fibers” include any kind of optical fiber that has been architecturally manipulated to diverge from a conventional structure. For instance, metal-coated fibers can be utilized for bandwidth improvement, and hollow core fibers offer more controllable dispersion for sensitive medical procedures.
Applications for these specialty fibers abound in the biomedical, sensors, and industrial fields, as well as in more traditional communications capacities. This book will act as a specialty fiber “guided tour,” hosted by the top names in the discipline. The globally renowned editors, Drs. Mendez and Morse, have extensive experience in research, academia, and industry.
Key Features
Completely covers biomedical and industrial sensor technology with emphasis on real world applications Comparative studies of pros and cons of all fiber types with relation to test and measurement, mechanical properties and strength, and reliability *Easy to access essential facts and details at the begining of each chapter
Readership
Optical engineers involved with biomedics, Bragg gratings, high-power laser delivery systems, sensors, oil & gas reservoir monitoring, etc.; graduate students
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Applications and Market Opportunities Chapter 3 Light-Guiding Fundamentals and Fiber Design Chapter 4 Overview of Materials and Fabrication Technologies Chapter 5 Optical Fiber Coatings Chapter 6 Single Mode Fibers for Communications Chapter 7 Specialty Single Mode Fibers Chapter 8 Rare-Earth Doped Fibers Chapter 9 Polarization Maintaining Fibers Chapter 10 Photosensitive Fibers Chapter 11 Hollow Core Fibers Chapter 12 Silica Nanowires and Subwavelength-Diameter Fibers Chapter 13 Chiral Fibers Chapter 14 Mid-IR and Infrared Fibers Chapter 15 Hermetic Carbon-Coated Fibers Chapter 16 Metal-Coated Fibers Chapter 17 Elliptical Core and D-Shape Fibers Chapter 18 Multimode, Large Core and Plastic Clad Fibers Chapter 19 Tapered Fibers and Specialty Fiber Micro-Components Chapter 20 Liquid Core Fibers Chapter 21 Polymer Optical Fibers Chapter 22 Sapphire Fibers Chapter 23 Optical Fibers for Industrial laser Applications Chapter 24 Optical Fibers for Industrial Laser Applications Chapter 25 Mechanical Strength and Reliability of Glass Fibers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 15th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080474991
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694065
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300716
About the Editor
Alexis Mendez
Affiliations and Expertise
President, MCH Engineering LLC, Alameda, CA, USA
T. Morse
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Lightwave Technology Lab, Boston University, Boston, MA, USA