Specialized Molding Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781884207914, 9780815519133

Specialized Molding Techniques

1st Edition

Application, Design, Materials and Processing

Authors: Hans-Peter Heim H. Potente
eBook ISBN: 9780815519133
Hardcover ISBN: 9781884207914
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 2002
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

  1. Gas-Assisted Injection Molding
  2. Fusible Core Injection Molding
  3. Low Pressure Injection Molding (including laminate molding and liquid-gas assist molding)
  4. Advanced Blow Molding
  5. Thermoplastic Sheet Composite Processing
  6. Reactive Liquid Composite Molding
  7. Microcellular Plastics
  8. Lamellar Injection Molding
  9. Multimaterial/Multiprocess Technology
  10. Coinjection
  11. In-Mold Decoration
  12. Encapsulation
  13. Stack Molding
  14. Microinjection Molding
  15. Fusible Core
  16. Vibration-Assisted
  17. Injection Molding Extrusion
  18. Surface Replication
  19. Direct Compounding

Description

A surge of new molding technologies is transforming plastics processing and material forms to the highly efficient, integrated manufacturing that will set industry standards in the early years of this century. This book is a survey of these technologies, putting them into context and accentuating opportunities. The relations among these technologies are analyzed in terms of products, materials, processing, and geometry.

Readership

Engineers and technicians at manufacturing companies in the plastics industry that employ injection molding technology processes.

About the Authors

Hans-Peter Heim Author

Hans-Peter Heim studied engineering and business administration at the University of Paderborn in Germany. He completed his diploma thesis in 1996 at an automotive supplier company in Italy. Following this, he carried out different projects on quality assurance and quality improvement in plastics processing at this same company. Since 1997 he has worked in the field injection molding, quality improvement and quality assurance at the KTP Institute of Plastics Engineering in Paderborn. He completed his Ph.D. thesis on gas-assisted injection molding in March 2001. H.-P. Heim has been chief engineer at the KTP from 1999 until 2007. Since 2008 he is Professor for plastics technology at the University of Kassel and head of the plastics innovation centre in Kassel.

KTP Institute of Plastics Engineering, Paderborn, Germany

H. Potente Author

