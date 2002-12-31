Specialized Molding Techniques
1st Edition
Application, Design, Materials and Processing
Table of Contents
- Gas-Assisted Injection Molding
- Fusible Core Injection Molding
- Low Pressure Injection Molding (including laminate molding and liquid-gas assist molding)
- Advanced Blow Molding
- Thermoplastic Sheet Composite Processing
- Reactive Liquid Composite Molding
- Microcellular Plastics
- Lamellar Injection Molding
- Multimaterial/Multiprocess Technology
- Coinjection
- In-Mold Decoration
- Encapsulation
- Stack Molding
- Microinjection Molding
- Fusible Core
- Vibration-Assisted
- Injection Molding Extrusion
- Surface Replication
- Direct Compounding
A surge of new molding technologies is transforming plastics processing and material forms to the highly efficient, integrated manufacturing that will set industry standards in the early years of this century. This book is a survey of these technologies, putting them into context and accentuating opportunities. The relations among these technologies are analyzed in terms of products, materials, processing, and geometry.
Engineers and technicians at manufacturing companies in the plastics industry that employ injection molding technology processes.
Hans-Peter Heim Author
Hans-Peter Heim studied engineering and business administration at the University of Paderborn in Germany. He completed his diploma thesis in 1996 at an automotive supplier company in Italy. Following this, he carried out different projects on quality assurance and quality improvement in plastics processing at this same company. Since 1997 he has worked in the field injection molding, quality improvement and quality assurance at the KTP Institute of Plastics Engineering in Paderborn. He completed his Ph.D. thesis on gas-assisted injection molding in March 2001. H.-P. Heim has been chief engineer at the KTP from 1999 until 2007. Since 2008 he is Professor for plastics technology at the University of Kassel and head of the plastics innovation centre in Kassel.
