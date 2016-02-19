Specialization and Economic Organization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444886989, 9781483296821

Specialization and Economic Organization, Volume 215

1st Edition

A New Classical Microeconomic Framework

Authors: X. Yang Y.-K. Ng
eBook ISBN: 9781483296821
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 10th February 1993
Page Count: 517
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
202.73
172.32
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Economies and Diseconomies of Specialization. Analytical Frameworks of Economics. Economies of Specialization and Transaction Costs. The Pricing Mechanism and Ex Post Transaction Costs. Economies and Diseconomies of Information Asymmetry. Rethinking Trade Theory and Development Economics. Why and How International Trade Emerges from Domestic Trade. Emergence of Professional Middlemen and Urbanization. Endogenous Evolution of the Division of Labor. Concurrent Increases in Specialization and Consumption Variety. Rethinking Theory of the Firm and Economics of Property Rights. Why and How Firms Emerge from the Division of Labor. Function of the Market in Searching for Efficient Contractural Arrangements. The Extent of the Market and Rights Specified in a Contract vs. Rights to Contracting. Specialization and Hierarchical Structures of the Division of Labor. Emergence of New Producer Goods and Related New Technology. Economies of Roundaboutness and Industrialization. Efficient Hierarchy and the Division of Labor. Complicated Dynamic Mechanisms Generating Endogenous Evolution of the Division of Labor. Entrepreneurship, Investment, and Experiments with Economic Organizations. Concurrently Endogenous Evolution of Specialization, Firms, and Product Diversity. Empirical Evidence and Rethinking Macroeconomics. Why and How Money Emerges from the Division of Labor. The Division of Labor, Business Cycles and Unemployment. Testing the Theories in this Volume against Empirical Observations. Epilogue. References. Index.

Description

As the subtitle indicates, this book presents a new classical microeconomic framework. It develops a new unifying analytical framework that covers topics concerning international trade, development economics, growth theory, transaction costs economics, comparative economics, management economics, urban economics, industrial organization, and macroeconomics. The new classical microeconomic framework is used to bring the analysis of economies of specialization, the division of labor, and the structure of economic organization into the central place of economics.

Details

No. of pages:
517
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1993
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483296821

Reviews

@qu:... this is an interesting and original book. Its motivation is sound, and its fundamental insights are compelling. @source:Journal of Economic Literature

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

X. Yang Author

Y.-K. Ng Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.