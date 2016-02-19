Special Topics and General Characteristics
Diseases Caused by Protista
Infectious Blood Diseases of Man and Animals: Diseases Caused by Protista, Volume I: Special Topics and General Characteristics focuses on the critical analysis of metabolic, immuno-pathologic, taxonomic, ultrastructural, locomotor, ecologic, zoonotic, and other features of the protistan blood diseases.
The selection first offers information on ecology and host-parasite relationship; basis of host cell-parasite specificity; and abrogation of immunological tolerance as a model for autoimmunity. Topics include interactions in disease transmission, types of host-parasite relationship, and experimental abrogation of tolerance. The text then takes a look at autoimmune response and pathogenesis of blood parasite disease and blood parasite antigens and antibodies.
The publication examines the zoonotic potential of blood parasites, including diseases caused by bacteria and spirochetes and trypanosomiasis. The text then focuses on the cultivation and nutritional requirements and biological leads to chemotherapy of blood Protista. Discussions focus on organisms developing within the blood cells; energy metabolism and chemotherapeutic targets; and protozoa developing primarily in the plasma.
The book is a valuable reference for readers interested in the diseases caused by Protista.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Part I: Special Topics
1. Ecology and Host-Parasite Relationship
I. Types of Host-Parasite Relations
II. Relation of Vertebrate Host Group to Parasite Group
III. Patterns of Host Response to Blood Parasites
IV. Relation of Parasite Group to Vector Group
V. Interactions in Disease Transmission
VI. Landscape Epidemiology
References
2. Basis of Host Cell-Parasite Specificity
I. Introduction
II. Factors Affecting Host Cell-Parasite Specificity in the Vertebrate Host
III. Susceptibility of Arthropod Vectors to Protozoan Parasites
IV. Conclusion
References
3. Abrogation of Immunological Tolerance as a Model for Autoimmunity
I. Introduction
II. The Immunological Recognition System
III. Experimental Abrogation of Tolerance
IV. Conclusions
References
4. Autoimmune Response and Pathogenesis of Blood Parasite Diseases
I. The Immunological Basis of Anemia in Erythrocytic Infections
II. Concepts of Autoimmune Response
III. Immunopathology
IV. Protection Resulting from the Autoimmune Response
References
5. Blood Parasite Antigens and Antibodies
I. Plasmodia
II. Trypanosomes
III. Theileria
IV. Babesia
V. Anaplasma
VI. Eperythrozoon and Haemobartonella
References
6. Zoonotic Potential of Blood Parasites
I. Introduction
II. Definitions
III. Diseases Caused by Bacteria and Spirochetes
IV. Trypanosomiasis
V. Malaria
VI. Babesiosis
References
Part II: General Characteristics of the Blood Protists
7. Definition and Classification
I. The Concept of Protista
II. Problems of Protistan Taxonomy
III. Rules of Nomenclature
IV. Definition of Blood Protists
V. Skeletal Scheme of Classification
VI. Annotated Bibliography
8. Cultivation and Nutritional Requirements
I. Introduction
II. Protozoa Developing Primarily in the Plasma: The Hemoflagellates
III. Organisms Developing within the Blood Cells
References
9. Some Biological Leads to Chemotherapy of Blood Protista, Especially Trypanosomatidae
I. Introduction: Need for Better Screening Methods for Antiprotozoal Agents
II. Pitfalls in Screening for Antiprotozoal Agents
III. The Antimetabolite Approach: Ways to Identify New Metabolites as Potential Chemotherapeutic Targets
IV. Seductions of Molecular Biology; DNA Binding
V. Energy Metabolism and Chemotherapeutic Targets
VI. Prospects
References
10. The Fine Structure
I. Introduction
II. Protozoa Invading Blood Cells
III. Protozoa Not Invading Blood Cells (Trypanosomes)
IV. Conclusion and General Remarks
References
11. Development and Reproduction (Vertebrate and Arthropod Host)
I. Introduction
II. The Trypanosomatidae
III. The Plasmodiidae
References
12. Preservation and Storage in Vitro
I. Preservation by Freezing
II. Preservation by Freeze-Drying
III. Results Obtained
References
13. Investigational Problems and the Mechanisms of Inheritance in Blood Protozoa
I. Introduction
II. Cytological Analysis of Genetic Systems
III. Genetic Markers
IV. Developmental Genetics
V. Population Dynamics
References
14. Locomotion of Blood Protists
I. Hydrodynamic and Thermodynamic Problems
II. Locomotion by Active Body Flections
III. Locomotion of Flagellated Protozoa
IV. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270661