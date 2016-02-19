Infectious Blood Diseases of Man and Animals: Diseases Caused by Protista, Volume I: Special Topics and General Characteristics focuses on the critical analysis of metabolic, immuno-pathologic, taxonomic, ultrastructural, locomotor, ecologic, zoonotic, and other features of the protistan blood diseases. The selection first offers information on ecology and host-parasite relationship; basis of host cell-parasite specificity; and abrogation of immunological tolerance as a model for autoimmunity. Topics include interactions in disease transmission, types of host-parasite relationship, and experimental abrogation of tolerance. The text then takes a look at autoimmune response and pathogenesis of blood parasite disease and blood parasite antigens and antibodies. The publication examines the zoonotic potential of blood parasites, including diseases caused by bacteria and spirochetes and trypanosomiasis. The text then focuses on the cultivation and nutritional requirements and biological leads to chemotherapy of blood Protista. Discussions focus on organisms developing within the blood cells; energy metabolism and chemotherapeutic targets; and protozoa developing primarily in the plasma. The book is a valuable reference for readers interested in the diseases caused by Protista.

Part I: Special Topics

1. Ecology and Host-Parasite Relationship

I. Types of Host-Parasite Relations

II. Relation of Vertebrate Host Group to Parasite Group

III. Patterns of Host Response to Blood Parasites

IV. Relation of Parasite Group to Vector Group

V. Interactions in Disease Transmission

VI. Landscape Epidemiology

References

2. Basis of Host Cell-Parasite Specificity

I. Introduction

II. Factors Affecting Host Cell-Parasite Specificity in the Vertebrate Host

III. Susceptibility of Arthropod Vectors to Protozoan Parasites

IV. Conclusion

References

3. Abrogation of Immunological Tolerance as a Model for Autoimmunity

I. Introduction

II. The Immunological Recognition System

III. Experimental Abrogation of Tolerance

IV. Conclusions

References

4. Autoimmune Response and Pathogenesis of Blood Parasite Diseases

I. The Immunological Basis of Anemia in Erythrocytic Infections

II. Concepts of Autoimmune Response

III. Immunopathology

IV. Protection Resulting from the Autoimmune Response

References

5. Blood Parasite Antigens and Antibodies

I. Plasmodia

II. Trypanosomes

III. Theileria

IV. Babesia

V. Anaplasma

VI. Eperythrozoon and Haemobartonella

References

6. Zoonotic Potential of Blood Parasites

I. Introduction

II. Definitions

III. Diseases Caused by Bacteria and Spirochetes

IV. Trypanosomiasis

V. Malaria

VI. Babesiosis

References

Part II: General Characteristics of the Blood Protists

7. Definition and Classification

I. The Concept of Protista

II. Problems of Protistan Taxonomy

III. Rules of Nomenclature

IV. Definition of Blood Protists

V. Skeletal Scheme of Classification

VI. Annotated Bibliography

8. Cultivation and Nutritional Requirements

I. Introduction

II. Protozoa Developing Primarily in the Plasma: The Hemoflagellates

III. Organisms Developing within the Blood Cells

References

9. Some Biological Leads to Chemotherapy of Blood Protista, Especially Trypanosomatidae

I. Introduction: Need for Better Screening Methods for Antiprotozoal Agents

II. Pitfalls in Screening for Antiprotozoal Agents

III. The Antimetabolite Approach: Ways to Identify New Metabolites as Potential Chemotherapeutic Targets

IV. Seductions of Molecular Biology; DNA Binding

V. Energy Metabolism and Chemotherapeutic Targets

VI. Prospects

References

10. The Fine Structure

I. Introduction

II. Protozoa Invading Blood Cells

III. Protozoa Not Invading Blood Cells (Trypanosomes)

IV. Conclusion and General Remarks

References

11. Development and Reproduction (Vertebrate and Arthropod Host)

I. Introduction

II. The Trypanosomatidae

III. The Plasmodiidae

References

12. Preservation and Storage in Vitro

I. Preservation by Freezing

II. Preservation by Freeze-Drying

III. Results Obtained

References

13. Investigational Problems and the Mechanisms of Inheritance in Blood Protozoa

I. Introduction

II. Cytological Analysis of Genetic Systems

III. Genetic Markers

IV. Developmental Genetics

V. Population Dynamics

References

14. Locomotion of Blood Protists

I. Hydrodynamic and Thermodynamic Problems

II. Locomotion by Active Body Flections

III. Locomotion of Flagellated Protozoa

IV. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index