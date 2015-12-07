Special Techniques and Technical Advances in PET/CT Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 11-1

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Special Techniques and Technical Advances in PET/CT Imaging. Articles will include: PET/CT Guided FNAC/Biopsy; Dual Time Point Imaging; Overview of Conventional imaging based intervention in clinical practice; Special Techniques in PET/CT in evaluating genito-urinary malignances; Special techniques in PET/CT imaging for evaluation of head and neck cancer; PET/CT enteroclysis; Contrast media in PET/CT imaging; PET/CT guided RFA; Non-attenuated corrected PET/CT imaging and applications; and more!