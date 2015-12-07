Special Techniques and Technical Advances in PET/CT Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323414623, 9780323414630

Special Techniques and Technical Advances in PET/CT Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 11-1

1st Edition

Authors: Rakesh Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9780323414630
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414623
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Special Techniques and Technical Advances in PET/CT Imaging. Articles will include: PET/CT Guided FNAC/Biopsy; Dual Time Point Imaging; Overview of Conventional imaging based intervention in clinical practice; Special Techniques in PET/CT in evaluating genito-urinary malignances; Special techniques in PET/CT imaging for evaluation of head and neck cancer; PET/CT enteroclysis; Contrast media in PET/CT imaging; PET/CT guided RFA; Non-attenuated corrected PET/CT imaging and applications; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323414630
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323414623

About the Authors

Rakesh Kumar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Nuclear Medicine All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.