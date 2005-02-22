Special Distillation Processes
1st Edition
Description
Special distillation processes are required for separation of mixtures close to boiling point or for forming azeotrope mixtures into their pure components. In Special Distillation Processes, the authors focus on latest developments in the field, such as separation methods that may prove useful for solving problems encountered during research. Topics include extraction, membrane and adsorption distillation involving the separation principle, process design and experimental techniques. The relationship between the processes and the techniques are also presented. Comprehensive and easy-to-read, this book provides key information needed to understand the processes and is a valuable reference source for chemical engineers as well as students wishing to branch out in chemical engineering.
Key Features
- The only comprehensive book available on special distillation processes
- Contains a thorough introduction to recent developments in the field
- A valuable reference for students and engineers in chemical engineering
Readership
Chemical engineers and scientists, teachers, third and fourth year college students and first year graduates in chemical engineering
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Thermodynamic fundamentals
- Vapor-liquid phase equilibrium
- Vapor-liquid-liquid phase equilibrium
- Salt effect
- Nonequilibrium Thermodynamic analysis
- Multi-component mass transfer
Chapter 2. Extractive distillation
- Introduction
- Process of extractive distillation
- Solvent of extractive distillation
- Experimental techniques of extractive distillation
- CAMD of extractive distillation
- Theory of extractive distillation
- Mathematical models of extractive distillation
Chapter 3. Azeotropic distillation
- Introduction
- Entrainer selection
- Mathematical models
Chapter 4. Catalytic distillation
- Fixed-bed catalytic distillation
- Suspension catalytic distillation
Chapter 5. Adsorption distillation
- Fixed-bed adsorption distillation
- Suspension adsorption distillation
Chapter 6. Membrane distillation
- Introduction
- Separation principle
- Transport process
- Mathematical model
- Module performance
- Applications of MD
Chapter 7. Pressure-swing distillation
- Introduction
- Design of PSD
Chapter 8. Other distillation techniques
- High viscosity material distillation
- Thermally coupled distillation
- Heat pump and multi-effect distillations
- Molecular distillation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 22nd February 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455754
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516480
About the Author
Zhigang Lei
Affiliations and Expertise
Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Beijing, China
Biaohua Chen
Affiliations and Expertise
Beijing Institute of Chemical Technology, Beijing, China
Zhongwei Ding
Affiliations and Expertise
Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Beijing, China