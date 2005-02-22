Special Distillation Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444516480, 9780080455754

Special Distillation Processes

1st Edition

Authors: Zhigang Lei Biaohua Chen Zhongwei Ding
eBook ISBN: 9780080455754
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516480
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd February 2005
Page Count: 370
Description

Special distillation processes are required for separation of mixtures close to boiling point or for forming azeotrope mixtures into their pure components. In Special Distillation Processes, the authors focus on latest developments in the field, such as separation methods that may prove useful for solving problems encountered during research. Topics include extraction, membrane and adsorption distillation involving the separation principle, process design and experimental techniques. The relationship between the processes and the techniques are also presented. Comprehensive and easy-to-read, this book provides key information needed to understand the processes and is a valuable reference source for chemical engineers as well as students wishing to branch out in chemical engineering.

Key Features

  • The only comprehensive book available on special distillation processes
  • Contains a thorough introduction to recent developments in the field
  • A valuable reference for students and engineers in chemical engineering

Readership

Chemical engineers and scientists, teachers, third and fourth year college students and first year graduates in chemical engineering

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Thermodynamic fundamentals

  1. Vapor-liquid phase equilibrium
  2. Vapor-liquid-liquid phase equilibrium
  3. Salt effect
  4. Nonequilibrium Thermodynamic analysis
  5. Multi-component mass transfer

Chapter 2. Extractive distillation

  1. Introduction
  2. Process of extractive distillation
  3. Solvent of extractive distillation
  4. Experimental techniques of extractive distillation
  5. CAMD of extractive distillation
  6. Theory of extractive distillation
  7. Mathematical models of extractive distillation

Chapter 3. Azeotropic distillation

  1. Introduction
  2. Entrainer selection
  3. Mathematical models

Chapter 4. Catalytic distillation

  1. Fixed-bed catalytic distillation
  2. Suspension catalytic distillation

Chapter 5. Adsorption distillation

  1. Fixed-bed adsorption distillation
  2. Suspension adsorption distillation

Chapter 6. Membrane distillation

  1. Introduction
  2. Separation principle
  3. Transport process
  4. Mathematical model
  5. Module performance
  6. Applications of MD

Chapter 7. Pressure-swing distillation

  1. Introduction
  2. Design of PSD

Chapter 8. Other distillation techniques

  1. High viscosity material distillation
  2. Thermally coupled distillation
  3. Heat pump and multi-effect distillations
  4. Molecular distillation

No. of pages:
370
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080455754
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444516480

About the Author

Zhigang Lei

Affiliations and Expertise

Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Beijing, China

Biaohua Chen

Affiliations and Expertise

Beijing Institute of Chemical Technology, Beijing, China

Zhongwei Ding

Affiliations and Expertise

Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Beijing, China

