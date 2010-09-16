Space Safety Regulations and Standards
1st Edition
When international rules and regulations governing space travel were first being developed, only a few countries had any space presence and commercial space activity was non-existent. Today, over 50 countries have on-orbit satellites and commercial space presence is essential to commercial telecommunications and broadcasting, yet international space law remains in its infancy.
Space Safety Regulations and Standards is the definitive book on regulatory initiatives involving space safety, new space safety standards, and safety related to new space technologies under development. More than 30 world experts come together in this book to share their detailed knowledge of regulatory and standard making processes in the area, combining otherwise disparate information into one essential reference and providing case studies to illustrate applications throughout space programs internationally. They address the international regulatory framework that relates to traditional space safety programs as well as the emerging regulatory framework that relates to commercial space programs, space tourism, and efforts to create commercial space station facilities.
- Fully endorsed by the International Association for the Advancement of Space Safety (IAASS) and provides the only definitive reference on regulations and standards for the field of space safety
- Combines the technical, legal and regulatory information in a clear and integrated reference work suitable for technical professionals, regulators, legal experts, and students in the field
- Presents a truly global insight from experienced space safety experts worldwide, with representatives from the leading associations, institutions and companies operating in the arena today
Aerospace engineers in industry, space agencies and consulting firms.
Suitable for use as a reference for senior and graduate level courses on space safety. Also useful as a resource for institutional and industrial space safety training.
Introduction to Space Safety Regulations and Standards
Part 1: Developing and Improving Space Safety Regulations and Standards for Manned and Unmanned Space System
1 NASA Space Safety Standards And Procedures For Human-Rating Requirements
2 U.S. Department Of Defense Launch Safety Standards
3 Space Safety Standards In Europe
4 Space Safety Standards In Japan
5 Russian National Space Safety Standards and Related Laws
6 Space Safety Regulations And Standards In China
7 Space Launch Safety In Australia
8 Certification Of New Experimental Commercial Human Spaceflight Vehicles
Part 2: Safety Regulations and Standards for Unmanned Space Systems
9 Regulatory Procedures And Standards For Launch Range Safety For Manned And Unmanned Launches
10 Commercial Systems Due Diligence In The Application Of Standards And Procedures Designed To Avoid The Creation Of Orbital Debris In GEO
11 Data Sharing To Improve Close Approach Monitoring And Safety Of Flight
12 Space Situational Awareness And Space Traffic Management Standardization
Part 3: Regulating Commercial Space Flight
13 Developing Commercial Human Space Flight Regulations
14 Regulation and Licensing of U.S. Commercial Spaceports
15 Regulations and Licensing at the European Spaceport
16 Accommodating Sub-Orbital Flights Into The EASA Regulatory System
Part 4: International Regulatory and Treaty Issues
17 International Regulation Of Emerging Modes Of Space Transportation
18 An International Code of Conduct For Responsible Space-faring Nations
19 ICAO’s Legal Authority To Regulate Aerospace Vehicles
20 International Launch And Reentry Safety Standards
21 The United Nations and its Efforts to Develop Treaties, Conventions or Guidelines to Address Key Space Issues Including the De-weaponization of Space and Orbital Debris
22 Toward An International Space Station Safety Authority
23 The International Challenges of Regulation of Commercial Space Flight
Part 5: Creating Technical and Regulatory Standards for the Future
24 Regulations For Future Space Traffic Control And Management
25 Spacecraft Survivability Standards: Enhancing Traditional Hazard Control Approaches
26 Safety Guidelines for Space Nuclear Reactor Power And Propulsions Systems
27 Removal Of Hazardous Space Debris
28 International Standards Enhance Interoperability - A Safer Lunar Colony
29 Future Space Safety Technology, Standards And Regulations
Part 6: Conclusions and Next Steps
30 Conclusions and Next Steps
Part 7: Appendices
Joseph Pelton
Chairman of the International Association for the Advancement of Space Safety (IAASS) Academic Committee
Chairman of the International Association for the Advancement of Space Safety (IAASS) Academic Committee
Ram Jakhu
Institute of Air and Space Law, Faculty of Law, McGill University, Montreal, Canada