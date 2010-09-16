Acknowledgements

Foreword

About the Editors and Authors

Introduction to Space Safety Regulations and Standards

Part 1: Developing and Improving Space Safety Regulations and Standards for Manned and Unmanned Space System

1 NASA Space Safety Standards And Procedures For Human-Rating Requirements

2 U.S. Department Of Defense Launch Safety Standards

3 Space Safety Standards In Europe

4 Space Safety Standards In Japan

5 Russian National Space Safety Standards and Related Laws

6 Space Safety Regulations And Standards In China

7 Space Launch Safety In Australia

8 Certification Of New Experimental Commercial Human Spaceflight Vehicles

Part 2: Safety Regulations and Standards for Unmanned Space Systems

9 Regulatory Procedures And Standards For Launch Range Safety For Manned And Unmanned Launches

10 Commercial Systems Due Diligence In The Application Of Standards And Procedures Designed To Avoid The Creation Of Orbital Debris In GEO

11 Data Sharing To Improve Close Approach Monitoring And Safety Of Flight

12 Space Situational Awareness And Space Traffic Management Standardization

Part 3: Regulating Commercial Space Flight

13 Developing Commercial Human Space Flight Regulations

14 Regulation and Licensing of U.S. Commercial Spaceports

15 Regulations and Licensing at the European Spaceport

16 Accommodating Sub-Orbital Flights Into The EASA Regulatory System

Part 4: International Regulatory and Treaty Issues

17 International Regulation Of Emerging Modes Of Space Transportation

18 An International Code of Conduct For Responsible Space-faring Nations

19 ICAO’s Legal Authority To Regulate Aerospace Vehicles

20 International Launch And Reentry Safety Standards

21 The United Nations and its Efforts to Develop Treaties, Conventions or Guidelines to Address Key Space Issues Including the De-weaponization of Space and Orbital Debris

22 Toward An International Space Station Safety Authority

23 The International Challenges of Regulation of Commercial Space Flight

Part 5: Creating Technical and Regulatory Standards for the Future

24 Regulations For Future Space Traffic Control And Management

25 Spacecraft Survivability Standards: Enhancing Traditional Hazard Control Approaches

26 Safety Guidelines for Space Nuclear Reactor Power And Propulsions Systems

27 Removal Of Hazardous Space Debris

28 International Standards Enhance Interoperability - A Safer Lunar Colony

29 Future Space Safety Technology, Standards And Regulations

Part 6: Conclusions and Next Steps

30 Conclusions and Next Steps

Part 7: Appendices