Soviet Military Strategy in Europe - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080237022, 9781483155364

Soviet Military Strategy in Europe

1st Edition

An Institute for Foreign Policy Analysis Book

Authors: Joseph D. Douglass
eBook ISBN: 9781483155364
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 256
Description

Soviet Military Strategy in Europe focuses on the development, form and content, implications for international relations, and goal of Soviet military plan in Europe. The book first discusses the foundation of Soviet military thought and revolution in Soviet military affairs, including basic concepts of the Marxist-Leninist ideology, Soviet study of military affairs, nuclear revolution, and scientific and technical revolution. The publication also concentrates on Soviet study of laws and principles of military art and forces and primary operational concepts. Topics include laws of the first order, naval and air operations, nuclear strike, and conventional war considerations. The manuscript ponders on command and control, as well as combat modeling, survivability, coordination, centralization, and attack of NATO command and control. The book also reviews the issues of Soviet military strategy toward Europe and special Soviet problems. Topics include role of nuclear weapons, chemical warfare options, escalation to intercontinental war, NATO nuclear threat, nuclear weapon stockpile, and superiority and war initiation. The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in the Soviet military scheme in Europe.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

Introduction to Second Printing

Chapter

1 The Basis of Soviet Military Thought

2 The Revolution in Soviet Military Affairs

3 The Soviet Study of Laws and Principles of Military Art

4 Forces and Primary Operational Concepts

5 Command and Control

6 Special Soviet Problems

7 Contemporary Issues of Soviet Military Strategy toward Europe

8 Conclusions and Issues for NATO

Notes

Index

About the Author


Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155364

About the Author

Joseph D. Douglass

