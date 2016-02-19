Soviet and East European Law and the Scientific-Technical Revolution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271958, 9781483154336

Soviet and East European Law and the Scientific-Technical Revolution

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on International Politics

Editors: Gordon B. Smith Peter B. Maggs George Ginsburgs
eBook ISBN: 9781483154336
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 346
Description

Soviet and East European Law and the Scientific-Technical Revolution discusses the various perceptions and understandings of the scientific technical revolution (STR) and its effect on the legal systems of the USSR and the East European nations.

This book is composed 11 chapters and begins with a description of the relationship of the STR and law and how law is used as a means of manipulating the STR and directing its development. The succeeding chapters explore the STR in the realm of ideas or doctrine relating to management theory and jurisprudence. These topics are followed by discussions of the constitutional enactments influenced by the STR and the developments of administrative and labor laws. The remaining chapters highlight the tangible results of efforts to shape the STR. These chapters also look into the development of mechanisms for the transfer of technology between the Soviet Union and the Eastern Europe.

This book is intended for historians and the general public who are interested in scientific-technical revolution.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

1 Socialist Law and the Scientific and Technical Revolution

2 Socialist Perspectives on the "Scientific and Technical Revolution," Management and Law

3 STR, Party Policy, and Socialist Law

4 Structural Reorganization of Legal Entities in the Soviet and East European Economies

5 The Scientific-Technical Revolution and Constitutional Developments

6 From Administrative Law to Administrative Science: Lawyers and the Development of a New Discipline

7 Soviet Legal Education in the Age of the Scientific-Technical Revolution

8 The Scientific-Technical Revolution and Soviet Labor Legislation

9 Organizational and Legal Problems in the Implementation of Technology in the USSR

10 The Legal Structure of Technology Transfer in Eastern Europe

11 Socialist International Economic Associations

Author Index

Subject Index

About The Contributors

About the Editor

Gordon B. Smith

Peter B. Maggs

George Ginsburgs

