Sound and Structural Vibration

This book presents a unified qualitative and quantitative account of the physical mechanisms and characteristics of linear interaction between audio-frequency vibrational motion in compressible fluids and structures with which they are in contact. The primary purpose is to instruct the reader in theoretical approaches to the modelling and analysis of interactions, whilst simultaneously providing physical explanations of their dependence upon the parameters of the coupled systems. It is primarily to the engineering student that the book is addressed, in the firm belief that a good engineer remains a student throughout his professional life. A preoccupation with the relevance and validity of theoretical analyses in relation to practical problems is a hallmark of results obtained from theoretical analysis of idealized models and the behaviour of the less than ideal realities from which they are abstracted.