Sound and Structural Vibration
1st Edition
Radiation, Transmission and Response
Description
This book presents a unified qualitative and quantitative account of the physical mechanisms and characteristics of linear interaction between audio-frequency vibrational motion in compressible fluids and structures with which they are in contact. The primary purpose is to instruct the reader in theoretical approaches to the modelling and analysis of interactions, whilst simultaneously providing physical explanations of their dependence upon the parameters of the coupled systems. It is primarily to the engineering student that the book is addressed, in the firm belief that a good engineer remains a student throughout his professional life. A preoccupation with the relevance and validity of theoretical analyses in relation to practical problems is a hallmark of results obtained from theoretical analysis of idealized models and the behaviour of the less than ideal realities from which they are abstracted.
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students studying physics.
Table of Contents
Preface. Acknowledgements. Introduction. Waves in Fluids and Solid Structures. Sound Radiation by Vibrating Structures. Fluid Loading of Vibrating Structures. Transmission of Sound through Partitions. Acoustically Induced Vibration of Structures. Acoustic Coupling between Structures and Enclosed Volumes of Fluid. Introduction to Numerically Based Analyses of Fluid-Structure Interaction. Answers. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 309
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 28th January 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517377
About the Author
Frank Fahy
Frank Fahy has been teaching and researching at the Institute of Sound and Vibration Research, Southampton, England, for nearly forty years. He is Emeritus Professor of Engineering Acoustics, signifying both his training and professionalmotivation. He is a Rayleigh Medal holder and Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Acoustics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Sound and Vibration Research, University of Southampton, UK