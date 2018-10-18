Sorghum and Millets
2nd Edition
Chemistry, Technology, and Nutritional Attributes
Description
Sorghum and Millets: Chemistry, Technology and Nutritional Attributes, Second Edition, is a new, fully revised edition of this widely read book published by AACC International. With an internationally recognized editorial team, this new edition covers, in detail, the history, breeding, production, grain chemistry, nutritional quality and handling of sorghum and millets. Chapters focus on biotechnology, grain structure and chemistry, nutritional properties, traditional and modern usage in foods and beverages, and industrial and non-food applications.
The book will be of interest to academics researching all aspects of sorghum and millets, from breeding to usage. In addition, it is essential reading for those in the food industry who are tasked with the development of new products using the grains.
Key Features
- Updated version of the go-to title in sorghum and millets with coverage of developments from the last two decades of research
- Brings together leading experts from across the field via a world leading editorial team
- Published in partnership with the AACCI - advancing the science and technology of cereals and grains
Readership
Scientists and technologists who utilize sorghum for food, feed, and industrial materials in both science and industry, reference for academics, sorghum growers, industrial R&D including food, feeds, and bioenergy
Table of Contents
- Taxonomy, History, Distribution and Production
2. Breeding and Agronomy
3. Application of Plant Breeding and Genomics for Improved Sorghum and Pearl Millet Grain Nutritional Quality
4. Post-Harvest Technologies
5. Grain Structure and Grain Chemical Composition
6. Starch and Protein Chemistry and Functional Properties
7. Food and Beverage Nutritional Attributes
8. Phyto-Chemical Related Health-Promoting Attributes
9. Traditional Food and Beverage Products and Technologies
10. Modern Food, Beverage, and Animal Feed Products and Technologies
11. Gluten-Free Dough-Based Foods and Technologies
12. Sorghum as Feed Grain for Animal Production
13. Industrial and Non-Food Applications
14. Quality Management Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 18th October 2018
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128115282
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128115275
About the Editor
John Taylor
John Taylor is Professor in the Department of Food Science and is Research Theme Leader for Functional Biomolecules and Foods in the Institute of Food, Nutrition and Well-being at the University of Pretoria. He undertakes research into the quality and processing of African cereal grains, especially sorghum and millets in four interrelating areas: grain quality, with specific emphasis on nutritional quality, malting and brewing, gluten-free baked goods, and protein-based biomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute for Food, Nutrition and Well-being and Department of Food Science, University of Pretoria, South Africa
Kwaku Duodu
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute for Food, Nutrition and Well-being and Department of Food Science, University of Pretoria, Hatfield, South Africa