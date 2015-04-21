Sonochemistry and the Acoustic Bubble
1st Edition
Description
Sonochemistry and the Acoustic Bubble provides an introduction to the way ultrasound acts on bubbles in a liquid to cause bubbles to collapse violently, leading to localized 'hot spots' in the liquid with temperatures of 5000° celcius and under pressures of several hundred atmospheres.
These extreme conditions produce events such as the emission of light, sonoluminescence, with a lifetime of less than a nanosecond, and free radicals that can initiate a host of varied chemical reactions (sonochemistry) in the liquid, all at room temperature.
The physics and chemistry behind the phenomena are simply, but comprehensively presented. In addition, potential industrial and medical applications of acoustic cavitation and its chemical effects are described and reviewed.
The book is suitable for graduate students working with ultrasound, and for potential chemists and chemical engineers wanting to understand the basics of how ultrasound acts in a liquid to cause chemical and physical effects.
Key Features
- Experimental methods on acoustic cavitation and sonochemistry
- Helps users understand how to readily begin experiments in the field
- Provides an understanding of the physics behind the phenomenon
- Contains examples of (possible) industrial applications in chemical engineering and environmental technologies
- Presents the possibilities for adopting the action of acoustic cavitation with respect to industrial applications
Readership
Primarly readers are Students in Science and Engineering, Researchers, Chemical Engineers, Engineers in Ultrasonic Cleaning, Ultrasonic Atomization, Food Processing, Chemists, Physicists, Libraries
The book will also have value to Engineers in Medical and Environmental Technology, Medical Doctors, High School Teachers, Journalists in Science and Engineering
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface (English Edition)
- Preface (From Japanese Edition)
- Chapter 1. What Is Sonochemistry?
- 1.1. Sonochemistry
- 1.2. History of Sonochemistry
- Chapter 2. Ultrasound Field and Bubbles
- 2.1. Fundamentals of a Sound Wave
- 2.2. Sound Propagation in a Bubbly Liquid
- Chapter 3. Dynamics of Acoustic Bubbles
- 3.1. What is Acoustic Cavitation?
- 3.2. Bubble Dynamics
- 3.3. Growth or Dissolution of a Bubble
- 3.4. Interaction with the Surroundings
- Chapter 4. Sonoluminescence
- 4.1. What is Sonoluminescence?
- 4.2. Single-Bubble Sonoluminescence
- 4.3. Multibubble Sonoluminescence
- Chapter 5. Experimental Methods in Sonochemistry
- 5.1. Ultrasonic Generators and Sonochemical Reactors
- 5.2. Sound Field and Ultrasonic Power Measurements
- 5.3. Chemical Determination Method
- 5.4. Caution With Regard to Reproducibility of Experiments
- Chapter 6. Sonochemical Engineering Processes
- 6.1. What Is a Sonochemical Engineering Process?
- 6.2. Solid-Liquid Processes
- 6.3. Liquid–Liquid Process: Emulsification
- 6.4. Gas–Liquid Process: Atomization
- 6.5. Reaction Processes: Polymerization and others
- 6.6. Development of Sonochemical Reactors: Scale-up and Optimization
- Chapter 7. Application of Ultrasound to Organic Synthesis
- 7.1. Application of Ultrasound to Organic Synthesis
- 7.2. Sonochemistry in Homogeneous Systems
- 7.3. Solid–Liquid Phase Reactions
- 7.4. Liquid–Liquid Heterogeneous Reactions
- 7.5. Solid–Solid Heterogeneous Reactions
- 7.6. Synergic Effects with Multiple Forms of Applied Energy
- Chapter 8. Application of Ultrasound in Inorganic Synthesis
- 8.1. Sonochemical Synthesis of Inorganic Materials
- 8.2. “Chemical” Synthesis by Acoustic Bubbles
- 8.3. Physicochemical Synthesis by Acoustic Bubbles
- 8.4. Film Processing
- 8.5. Other Sonoprocesses of Inorganic Materials
- Chapter 9. Application of Ultrasound in Medicine and Biotechnology
- 9.1. Implications of Bioeffects of Ultrasound and Applications in Biotechnology
- 9.2. Application of Ultrasound in Medical Diagnosis
- 9.3. Therapeutic Applications of Ultrasound
- 9.4. Industrial Applications
- Chapter 10. Application of Ultrasound in Environmental Technologies
- 10.1. Degradation of Hazardous Organic Chemicals
- 10.2. Synergy Between Ultrasound Treatment and other Environmental Protection Techniques
- 10.3. Improving the Environment and Energy Production
- Chapter 11. Ultrasound in Heterogeneous Systems and Applications in Food Processing
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Formation of Emulsions
- 11.3. Dispersions
- 11.4. Ultrasonic Cleaning
- 11.5. Surface Modifications
- 11.6. Ultrasound in Food Modifications/Processing
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 21st April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017265
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128015308
About the Editor
Franz Grieser
Professor Franz Grieser is a senior physical chemist, with a research background in radiation chemistry, colloid and surface chemistry, and sonochemistry. He graduated with a PhD from the University of Melbourne in 1977. He has published over 300 peer-reviewed research articles and has acted as an advisor to over 50 PhD students over the past 30 years. In the area of Sonochemistry Professor Grieser has published more than 100 articles in physical chemistry and ultrasound specific journals. Professor Grieser has a broad interest in cavitation chemistry and is familiar with both applied applications and the fundamentals of ultrasound.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Pak-Kon Choi
Professor Pak-Kon Choi received his Bachelor in.Science from the University of Tokyo in 1974, and his Ph.D. from the University of Tokyo in 1979. He is now a professor of Department of Physics, School of Science and Technology, Meiji University. His research interests are in physical ultrasonics, acoustic-cavitation dynamics and sonoluminescence. Professor Choi has published over 50 articles, including review papers on ultrasonic spectroscopy and acoustic cavitation, in physical chemistry and physics journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Meiji University, Kawasaki, Japan
Naoya Enomoto
Professor Naoya Enomoto received his B.E. in 1987 and M.E. in 1989 from Tokyo Institute of Technology. After he worked for the Nihon Cement Co. (currently known as Taiheiyo Cement Coop.) in 1989-1991, he joined the Research Laboratory of Engineering Materials (currently known as the Materials & Structures Laboratory) at Tokyo Institute of Technology as a Research Associate, and received his PhD in 1997. In 2000, he became an Associate Professor at Kyushu University. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed research articles and over 10 patents in the field of ceramic materials engineering, including sonoprocessing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyushu University Fukuoka, Japan
Hisashi Harada
Professor Hisashi Harada is currently Professor of Chemistry at Meisei University at Tokyo, Japan. He received his B.Sc. in 1973 and Ph.D. in Science in 1987 at Meisei University. He is a Board Member of JSS (The Japan Society of Sonochemistry) and ESS (The European Society of Sonochemistry). He has also served as Chief Editor of the Bulletin of JSS. His research interests are sonochemistry and photocatalytic chemistry. He has published more than 50 research articles, including review papers in those fields. He is the co-author of PHOTOCATALYSIS—Science and Technology (2002).
Affiliations and Expertise
Meisei University, Tokyo, Japan
Kenji Okitsu
Professor Kenji Okitsu received his Ph.D. degree from Osaka Prefecture University in Japan in 1997. Then he worked at Nagasaki University, Technology Research Institute of Osaka Prefecture, Osaka University, Osaka Prefecture University as a Post Doctor or Research Associate. Now, he is working at Osaka Prefecture University as an Associate Professor. He has published over 80 peer-reviewed research articles including review papers in the field of nanomaterial science and environmental science. His research interests are focused on the sonochemical synthesis of metal nanoparticles and sonochemical degradation of hazardous organic chemicals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Osaka Prefecture University, Osaka, Japan
Kyuichi Yasui
Dr Kyuichi Yasui is a senior research scientist of the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) of Japan, with a research background in physics, physical chemistry and sonochemistry. He graduated with a Ph.D. from the Department of Physics, Waseda University in Japan in 1996. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed research articles. In the area of sonochemistry and sonoluminescence, Dr. Yasui has published more than 80 articles in physics, chemical physics and ultrasound specific journals. Dr Yasui has a broad interest in bubble dynamics and cavitation chemistry and is familiar with numerical simulations.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Nagoya Japan