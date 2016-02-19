Some Nineteenth Century British Scientists presents the biographies of eight British scientists who represent the state of science in the second half of the Victorian era: Charles Wyville Thomson, James Murray, Arthur Cayley, Francis Galton, William Thomson, Lord Kelvin, Norman Lockyer, Sidney Gilchrist Thomas, and William Ramsay. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins by focusing on the contributions and achievements of Charles Wyville Thomson in the fields of natural history, marine biology, and deep-sea exploration, especially his expedition aboard H.M.S. Challenger, and of James Murray in oceanography. Subsequent chapters discuss the works of Arthur Cayley (mathematics), Francis Galton (exploration, anthropology, and eugenics), and William Thomson, Lord Kelvin (mathematical physics). The achievements of Norman Lockyer (astrophysics), Sidney Gilchrist Thomas (inventor of the Thomas-Gilchrist process for eliminating phosphorus in the Bessemer converter), and William Ramsay (chemistry) are also considered. This monograph will be a useful resource for students and scientists alike.