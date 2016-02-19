Some Nineteenth Century British Scientists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080133836, 9781483153155

Some Nineteenth Century British Scientists

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Science and Society

Editors: R. Harré
eBook ISBN: 9781483153155
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 268
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Some Nineteenth Century British Scientists presents the biographies of eight British scientists who represent the state of science in the second half of the Victorian era: Charles Wyville Thomson, James Murray, Arthur Cayley, Francis Galton, William Thomson, Lord Kelvin, Norman Lockyer, Sidney Gilchrist Thomas, and William Ramsay. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins by focusing on the contributions and achievements of Charles Wyville Thomson in the fields of natural history, marine biology, and deep-sea exploration, especially his expedition aboard H.M.S. Challenger, and of James Murray in oceanography. Subsequent chapters discuss the works of Arthur Cayley (mathematics), Francis Galton (exploration, anthropology, and eugenics), and William Thomson, Lord Kelvin (mathematical physics). The achievements of Norman Lockyer (astrophysics), Sidney Gilchrist Thomas (inventor of the Thomas-Gilchrist process for eliminating phosphorus in the Bessemer converter), and William Ramsay (chemistry) are also considered. This monograph will be a useful resource for students and scientists alike.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1. Sir Charles Wyville Thomson (1820-1882) and Sir James Murray (1841-1914). The Challenger Expedition

2. Arthur Cayley (1821-1895)

3. Sir Francis Galton (1822-1910)

4. William Thomson, Lord Kelvin (1824-1907)

5. Sir Norman Lockyer (1836-1920)

6. Sidney Gilchrist Thomas (1850-1885)

7. Sir William Ramsay (1852-1916)

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153155

About the Editor

R. Harré

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.