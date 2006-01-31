Solving Tribology Problems in Rotating Machines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845691103, 9781845691110

Solving Tribology Problems in Rotating Machines

1st Edition

Authors: H. Prashad
eBook ISBN: 9781845691110
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845691103
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2006
Page Count: 264
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
270.00
229.50
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
274.54
233.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
265.00
225.25
160.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Bearings are widely used in rotating machines. Understanding the factors affecting their reliability and service life is essential in ensuring good machine design and performance. Solving tribology problems in rotating machines reviews these factors and their implications for improved machine performance.

The first two chapters review ways of assessing the performance and reliability of rolling-element bearings. The author then goes on to discuss key performance problems and the factors affecting bearing reliability. There are chapters on cage and roller slip, and particular types of failure in equipment such as alternators, condensers and pumps. The author also reviews the effects of such factors as localised electrical currents, seating, clearance, grades of lubricant, axial forces, vibration on performance and service life. The book concludes by reviewing ways of improving bearing design.

Solving tribology problems in rotating machines is an essential reference for engineers involved in the design and operation of rotating machines in such sectors as power generation, electrical and automotive engineering.

Key Features

  • Discusses improved machine performance
  • Examines factors affecting bearing reliability
  • An essential reference for engineers

Readership

Engineers involved in the design and operation of rotating machines in such sectors as power generation, electrical and automotive engineering

Table of Contents

Reliability analysis of rolling-element bearings; Functional performance of rolling-element bearings for acceptance in routine applications; Cage and roller slip of rolling-element bearings; Diagnosis and cause analysis of rolling-elements bearings failure in electric power equipments; Localized electrical current in rolling-element bearings; Response and performance of a rolling – element bearing under the influence of electric current; The effect of oil grades and clearance ratios on reliability of cylindrical hydrodynamic bearings; Spherical seating of hydrodynamic journal bearings; Life estimation of turbine oils - a methodology and criterion for their acceptance / rejection; Axial force on motor bearings – a tool for performance evaluation; An analysis of the progressive increase in vibration of a large synchronous electric motor; A study of the causes of failure of rolling element bearings in alternators; The diagnosis of the cause of bearing problem in a synchronous condenser; The cause of noise at the top bearings of vertical pump – motor sets; Modifications to the design and bearings of horizontal – axis windmills used for pumping water, to achieve trouble free reliable operation; Magnetic suspension bearings for A.C. energy meters; A new–generation of rolling element bearing with an outline of its performance advantages.

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845691110
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845691103

About the Author

H. Prashad

Dr Har Prashad works in the Research and Development Division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of power plant. He has published widely on tribology issues in engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.