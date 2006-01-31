Solving Tribology Problems in Rotating Machines
1st Edition
Description
Bearings are widely used in rotating machines. Understanding the factors affecting their reliability and service life is essential in ensuring good machine design and performance. Solving tribology problems in rotating machines reviews these factors and their implications for improved machine performance.
The first two chapters review ways of assessing the performance and reliability of rolling-element bearings. The author then goes on to discuss key performance problems and the factors affecting bearing reliability. There are chapters on cage and roller slip, and particular types of failure in equipment such as alternators, condensers and pumps. The author also reviews the effects of such factors as localised electrical currents, seating, clearance, grades of lubricant, axial forces, vibration on performance and service life. The book concludes by reviewing ways of improving bearing design.
Solving tribology problems in rotating machines is an essential reference for engineers involved in the design and operation of rotating machines in such sectors as power generation, electrical and automotive engineering.
Key Features
- Discusses improved machine performance
- Examines factors affecting bearing reliability
- An essential reference for engineers
Readership
Engineers involved in the design and operation of rotating machines in such sectors as power generation, electrical and automotive engineering
Table of Contents
Reliability analysis of rolling-element bearings; Functional performance of rolling-element bearings for acceptance in routine applications; Cage and roller slip of rolling-element bearings; Diagnosis and cause analysis of rolling-elements bearings failure in electric power equipments; Localized electrical current in rolling-element bearings; Response and performance of a rolling – element bearing under the influence of electric current; The effect of oil grades and clearance ratios on reliability of cylindrical hydrodynamic bearings; Spherical seating of hydrodynamic journal bearings; Life estimation of turbine oils - a methodology and criterion for their acceptance / rejection; Axial force on motor bearings – a tool for performance evaluation; An analysis of the progressive increase in vibration of a large synchronous electric motor; A study of the causes of failure of rolling element bearings in alternators; The diagnosis of the cause of bearing problem in a synchronous condenser; The cause of noise at the top bearings of vertical pump – motor sets; Modifications to the design and bearings of horizontal – axis windmills used for pumping water, to achieve trouble free reliable operation; Magnetic suspension bearings for A.C. energy meters; A new–generation of rolling element bearing with an outline of its performance advantages.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 31st January 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691110
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845691103
About the Author
H. Prashad
Dr Har Prashad works in the Research and Development Division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of power plant. He has published widely on tribology issues in engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, India