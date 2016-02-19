Solvent Extraction in Flame Spectroscopic Analysis
1st Edition
Butterworths Monographs in Chemistry
Description
Solvent Extraction in Flame Spectroscopic Analysis provides an introductory discussion on the technique of solvent extraction in flame spectrometry. The book is comprised of six chapters the cover the various aspects and applications of solvent extraction.
The text first covers the role of solvent extraction in flame spectrometric analysis, and then proceeds to describing the solvent suitable for flame spectrometry. Next, the book discusses the theoretical and practical aspects of the solvent extraction technique. The text also covers the application of the technique on various elements.
The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals who require a good understanding of the various techniques in spectrometry.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Role of Solvent Extraction in Flame Spectrometric Analysis
Flame Emission Spectrometry
Atomic Absorption Spectrometry
Atomic Fluorescence Spectrometry
Other Uses of Solvent Extraction in Flame Spectrometry
Existing Applications of Solvent Extraction in Flame Spectrometry
References
Solvents Suitable for Flame Spectrometry
Nebulization Rate
Nebulization Efficiency
Solvent Combustion Characteristics
Solvent Toxicity and Handling Characteristics
Salting Out
High Extraction Efficiency
Solvent Availability and Purity
The Final Choice
Solvents for Use with Electrothermal Atomizers
Flame-Heated Cups and Boats
Solvent Extractants as Liquid Fuels
Some Comments on Solvent Nomenclature
Ketones
Esters
Alcohols
Ethers
Aliphatic Hydrocarbons
Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Nitro-Compounds
Chlorinated Solvents
Other Solvents 38
Conclusions
References
Some theoretical aspects
Partition Coefficient
Distribution Ratio
Percentage Extraction
Extraction Systems
Effect of pH on Chelate Extraction Systems
Metal Chelates as Extractants
Observations on Possible Interference Mechanisms
Kinetic Aspects
Importance of Temperature
Flame Spectrometry in the Investigation of Extraction Systems
References
Some Practical Spects
Apparatus Requirements
Need for Rigid pH Control
Factors Governing Choice of Extraction Ratio
Salting Out
Sample Handling and Preparation
Contamination
Losses of Trace Elements
Some Side-Effects of Solvent Extraction
Optimization of Flame Conditions
Handling and Storage of Organic Solvents
Preparation of Standards and Blanks
Stability of Reagents and Standards
Drying and Centrifugation of Extracts
Methods of Improving Selectivity
Checking Recovery
Methods for Studying Solvent Enhancement Effects
References
Applications
Aluminum
Antimony
Arsenic
Barium
Beryllium
Bismuth
Boron
Bromine
Cadmium
Cesium
Calcium
Cerium
Chlorine
Chromium
Cobalt
Copper
Fluorine
Gallium
Germanium
Gold
Hafnium
Indium
Iodine
Iridium
Iron
Lead
Lithium
Magnesium
Manganese
Mercury
Molybdenum
Nickel
Niobium
Osmium
Palladium
Phosphorus
Platinum
Rare Earths
Rhenium
Rhodium
Ruthenium
Scandium
Selenium
Silicon
Silver
Strontium
Tantalum
Tellurium
Thallium
Thorium
Tin
Titanium
Tungsten
Uranium
Vanadium
Yttrium
Zinc
Zirconium
References
Scope for Future Applications and Developments
Special Facilities
Pulse Nebulization
Safety Aspects
Alternative Techniques
The Need for a Systematic Approach
A Cautionary Note
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161143