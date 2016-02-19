Solvent Effects on Chemical Phenomena
1st Edition
Description
Solvent Effects on Chemical Phenomena, Volume I discusses the developments in the understanding of solvent effects on chemical phenomena in solution. This five-chapter volume begins with a discussion on the general concepts of various solvation types, including positive and negative, inner and outer sphere, and mixed component. The subsequent chapter deals with the determination of the actual solvation number for single ions. A short list of the total effective hydration numbers of electrolytes determined from temperature dependence of proton shifts is also provided in this chapter. Another chapter presents a number of examples of the unusual properties of certain mixed aqueous systems. The solvent effects on reaction rates and mechanisms are highlighted in the concluding chapter. This chapter also covers various types of solvents, such as protic and dipolar aprotic. The enthalpy and entropy of activation in salvation and the Finkelstein reactions are also discussed. Research chemists and scientists, teachers, and students with courses in solution chemistry will greatly benefit from this volume.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents Of Volume II
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. General Concepts of Solvation
I. General Statements
II. Types of Solvation
III. Advantages of the NMR Technique for Outer Shell Coordination
IV. Comparison of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance with Other Sources
V. Calculations of Heats and Entropies of Hydration Employing Models
References
Chapter 3. Solvation of Ions
I. Introduction
II. General Concepts
III. Methods of Measurement
IV. Evaluation
References
Chapter 4. Structural Aspects of Mixed Aqueous Solvent Systems
References
Chapter 5. Solvent Influence on Rates and Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Electrostatic Effects on Ion-Ion Reactions
III. Salt Effects
IV. Electrostatic Effects on Ion-Molecule Reactions
V. Electrostatic Effects on Dipolar Molecule-Dipolar Molecule Reactions
VI. Dielectric Constant and Dielectric Saturation
VII. Protic and Dipolar Aprotic Solvent Effects
VIII. Mixtures of Dipolar Aprotic Solvents and SN2 Reactions
IX. Factors Affecting the Reactivity of Anion-Dipole S22 Reactions
X. Correlations Involving Linear Free Energy Relationships
XI. Enthalpy and Entropy of Activation and the Solvent
XII. Finkelstein Reactions
XIII. Summary
XIV. Differential Attraction of Solutes for Solvents and Rates
XV. Polarity of Solvent and Reaction Rates
XVI. Pressure and Reaction Rates
XVII. Viscosity and Reaction Rates: Cage Effects
XVIII. Hydrogen-Bonding Influence on Reactions
XVIX. Nucleophilicity and Reaction Rates
XX. Solvation and lonization Effects of the Solvent on Rates and Mechanisms
XXI. Solvolysis and the Effect of Solvent on Rates
XXII. Nitration of Aromatic Compounds and the Solvent
XXIII. Aqueous Proton Transfers and the Solvent
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148528