Solvent Effects on Chemical Phenomena - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120573011, 9780323148528

Solvent Effects on Chemical Phenomena

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Amis
eBook ISBN: 9780323148528
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 486
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Solvent Effects on Chemical Phenomena, Volume I discusses the developments in the understanding of solvent effects on chemical phenomena in solution. This five-chapter volume begins with a discussion on the general concepts of various solvation types, including positive and negative, inner and outer sphere, and mixed component. The subsequent chapter deals with the determination of the actual solvation number for single ions. A short list of the total effective hydration numbers of electrolytes determined from temperature dependence of proton shifts is also provided in this chapter. Another chapter presents a number of examples of the unusual properties of certain mixed aqueous systems. The solvent effects on reaction rates and mechanisms are highlighted in the concluding chapter. This chapter also covers various types of solvents, such as protic and dipolar aprotic. The enthalpy and entropy of activation in salvation and the Finkelstein reactions are also discussed. Research chemists and scientists, teachers, and students with courses in solution chemistry will greatly benefit from this volume.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents Of Volume II

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. General Concepts of Solvation

I. General Statements

II. Types of Solvation

III. Advantages of the NMR Technique for Outer Shell Coordination

IV. Comparison of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance with Other Sources

V. Calculations of Heats and Entropies of Hydration Employing Models

References

Chapter 3. Solvation of Ions

I. Introduction

II. General Concepts

III. Methods of Measurement

IV. Evaluation

References

Chapter 4. Structural Aspects of Mixed Aqueous Solvent Systems

References

Chapter 5. Solvent Influence on Rates and Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Electrostatic Effects on Ion-Ion Reactions

III. Salt Effects

IV. Electrostatic Effects on Ion-Molecule Reactions

V. Electrostatic Effects on Dipolar Molecule-Dipolar Molecule Reactions

VI. Dielectric Constant and Dielectric Saturation

VII. Protic and Dipolar Aprotic Solvent Effects

VIII. Mixtures of Dipolar Aprotic Solvents and SN2 Reactions

IX. Factors Affecting the Reactivity of Anion-Dipole S22 Reactions

X. Correlations Involving Linear Free Energy Relationships

XI. Enthalpy and Entropy of Activation and the Solvent

XII. Finkelstein Reactions

XIII. Summary

XIV. Differential Attraction of Solutes for Solvents and Rates

XV. Polarity of Solvent and Reaction Rates

XVI. Pressure and Reaction Rates

XVII. Viscosity and Reaction Rates: Cage Effects

XVIII. Hydrogen-Bonding Influence on Reactions

XVIX. Nucleophilicity and Reaction Rates

XX. Solvation and lonization Effects of the Solvent on Rates and Mechanisms

XXI. Solvolysis and the Effect of Solvent on Rates

XXII. Nitration of Aromatic Compounds and the Solvent

XXIII. Aqueous Proton Transfers and the Solvent

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
486
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323148528

About the Author

Edward Amis

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.