Solvent Effects on Chemical Phenomena, Volume I discusses the developments in the understanding of solvent effects on chemical phenomena in solution. This five-chapter volume begins with a discussion on the general concepts of various solvation types, including positive and negative, inner and outer sphere, and mixed component. The subsequent chapter deals with the determination of the actual solvation number for single ions. A short list of the total effective hydration numbers of electrolytes determined from temperature dependence of proton shifts is also provided in this chapter. Another chapter presents a number of examples of the unusual properties of certain mixed aqueous systems. The solvent effects on reaction rates and mechanisms are highlighted in the concluding chapter. This chapter also covers various types of solvents, such as protic and dipolar aprotic. The enthalpy and entropy of activation in salvation and the Finkelstein reactions are also discussed. Research chemists and scientists, teachers, and students with courses in solution chemistry will greatly benefit from this volume.