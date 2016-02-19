Solutions to Selected Problems in A Course in Statistical Thermodynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124053564, 9780323161206

Solutions to Selected Problems in A Course in Statistical Thermodynamics

1st Edition

Editors: Joseph Kestin
eBook ISBN: 9780323161206
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 70
Description

Solutions to Selected Problems In a Course in Statistical Thermodynmics is the companion book to A Course in Statistical Thermodynamics.  This title provides the solutions to a select number of problems contained in the main title.  The problem sets   explores the physical aspects of the methodology of statistical thermodynamics without the use of advanced mathematical methods. This book is divided into 14 chapters that focus on such items as the statistical method to various specialized applications of statistical thermodynamics.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Solution to Problem 1.2

Chapter 2: Solution to Problem 1.3

Chapter 3: Solution to Problem 1.5

Chapter 4: Solution to Problem 1.8

Chapter 5: Solution to Problem 1.9

Chapter 6: Solution to Problem 1.10

Chapter 7: Solution to Problem 1.11

Chapter 8: Solution to Problem 1.12

Chapter 9: Solution to Problem 1.13

Chapter 10: Solution to Problem 1.14

Chapter 11: Solution of Problem 2-2

Chapter 12: Solution to Problem 2-12

Chapter 13: Solution to Problem 2-16

Chapter 14: Solution to Problem 2-19

Chapter 15: Solution to Problem 3-7

Chapter 16: Solution to Problem 3.11

Chapter 17: Solution to Problem 3-13

Chapter 18: Solution to Problem 3-20

Chapter 19: Solution to Problem 4-10

Chapter 20: Solution to Problem 4-14

Chapter 21: Solution to Problem 4-16

Chapter 22: Solution to Problem 4-30

Chapter 23: Solution to Problem 5.1

Chapter 24: Solution to Problem 5-5

Chapter 25: Solution of Problem 5-11

Chapter 26: Solution to Problem 6-9

Chapter 27: Solution to Problem 6-15

Chapter 28: Solution to Problem 6.43

Chapter 29: Solution to Problem 7-1

Chapter 30: Solution to Problem 7-8

Chapter 31: Solution to Problem 7-15

Chapter 32: Solution to Problem 8-1

Chapter 33: Solution to Problem 8-5

Chapter 34: Solution to Problem 8-16

Chapter 35: Solution to Problem 9.1

Chapter 36: Solution to Problem 9-6

Chapter 37: Solution to Problem 9-8

Chapter 38: Solution to Problem 9.12

Chapter 39: Solution to Problem 10.11

Chapter 40: Solution to Problem 10.16

Chapter 41: Solution to Problem 10.21

Chapter 42: Solution to Problem 11.8

Chapter 43: Solution to Problem 11.14

Chapter 44: Solution to Problem 12.4

Chapter 45: Solution to Problem 12.12

Chapter 46: Solution to Problem 12.22

Chapter 47: Solution to Problem 14-4

Chapter 48: Solution to Problem 14.10

