Solution of Cubic and Quartic Equations
1st Edition
Description
Solution of Cubic and Quartic Equations presents the classical methods in solving cubic and quartic equations to the highest possible degree of efficiency. This book suggests a rapid and efficient method of computing the roots of an arbitrary cubic equation with real coefficients, by using specially computed 5-figure tables. The method of factorizing an arbitrary quartic equation by an appropriate use of a resolvent cubic is also discussed. Section 4 of this text gives several numerical examples that show the rapidity of the procedures suggested. This publication is valuable to mathematicians and students intending to acquire knowledge of the cubic and quartic equations.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Cubic Equation
2.1 Main Formula and Tables
2.2 Special Cases
3. Quartic Equation
3.1 Factorization through Resolvent Cubic
3.2 Special Cases
4. Examples
List of References
Appendices
I Details of Computing Tables 1 and 2
II Power Series for Roots of Cubic (2.4) with λ near to 1
III Alternative Resolvent Cubics for Factorizing Quartics
Tables
1 Roots of Equation 4y3 - 3y = λ
2 Roots of Equation 4z3 + 3z = λ
Details
- No. of pages:
- 62
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185576