Solution of Cubic and Quartic Equations presents the classical methods in solving cubic and quartic equations to the highest possible degree of efficiency. This book suggests a rapid and efficient method of computing the roots of an arbitrary cubic equation with real coefficients, by using specially computed 5-figure tables. The method of factorizing an arbitrary quartic equation by an appropriate use of a resolvent cubic is also discussed. Section 4 of this text gives several numerical examples that show the rapidity of the procedures suggested. This publication is valuable to mathematicians and students intending to acquire knowledge of the cubic and quartic equations.