Solution of Cubic and Quartic Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080112206, 9781483185576

Solution of Cubic and Quartic Equations

1st Edition

Authors: S. Neumark
eBook ISBN: 9781483185576
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 62
Description

Solution of Cubic and Quartic Equations presents the classical methods in solving cubic and quartic equations to the highest possible degree of efficiency. This book suggests a rapid and efficient method of computing the roots of an arbitrary cubic equation with real coefficients, by using specially computed 5-figure tables. The method of factorizing an arbitrary quartic equation by an appropriate use of a resolvent cubic is also discussed. Section 4 of this text gives several numerical examples that show the rapidity of the procedures suggested. This publication is valuable to mathematicians and students intending to acquire knowledge of the cubic and quartic equations.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction

2. Cubic Equation

2.1 Main Formula and Tables

2.2 Special Cases

3. Quartic Equation

3.1 Factorization through Resolvent Cubic

3.2 Special Cases

4. Examples

List of References

Appendices

I Details of Computing Tables 1 and 2

II Power Series for Roots of Cubic (2.4) with λ near to 1

III Alternative Resolvent Cubics for Factorizing Quartics

Tables

1 Roots of Equation 4y3 - 3y = λ

2 Roots of Equation 4z3 + 3z = λ

About the Author

S. Neumark

