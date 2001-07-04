Solution NMR of Paramagnetic Molecules, Volume 2

NMR is a growing technique which represents a generalized, spread, common tool for spectroscopy and for structural and dynamic investigation. Part of the field of competence of NMR is represented by molecules with unpaired electrons, which are called paramagnetic. The presence of unpaired electrons is at the same time a drawback (negative effect) and a precious source of information about structure and dynamics. New phenomena and effects are described which are due to the high magnetic fields and advances in the methodology. Solution NMR of Paramagnetic Molecules is unique in dealing with these matters. The scope is that of presenting a complete description, which is both rigorous and pictorial, of theory and experiments of NMR of paramagnetic molecules in solution. Pertinent examples are described. From the time dependent behaviour of electrons in the various metal ions including polimetallic systems to the hyperfine-based information, and from NMR experiments to constraints for solution structure determination. The book's major theme is how to perform high resolution NMR experiments and how to obtain structural and dynamic information on paramagnetic metal ion containing systems.