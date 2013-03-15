Solution Focused Anxiety Management
1st Edition
A Treatment and Training Manual
Table of Contents
Preface
Companion Website and Materials That can be Duplicated Freely
Overview of the Book
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. What Is Solution Focused Anxiety Management, and How Is It Different from Other Approaches?
The Solution-focused Perspective
Methods in Solution-focused Therapy
Attitudes in Solution-focused Therapy
Strategic Solution Focused Therapy
The Evolution of Solution Focused Anxiety Management
How Is Solution Focused Anxiety Management Similar to and Different from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety?
How Is Solution Focused Anxiety Management Similar to and Different from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Anxiety?
The Strategic Component
What Makes This Program “Solution-Focused”?
Why Is This Program Presented as a Class?
How Does This Approach Fit with Evidence-based Treatment?
Chapter 2. Conducting a Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class: “The Nuts and the Bolts”
How Is This Program Similar to and Different from Group Therapy?
What about Medication?
How to Use This Information If You Are Teaching or Preparing to Teach a Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class
How to Describe the Program and Invite Participants
Challenges Encountered and Managing Them
How to Use This Information If You Are a Therapist Who Sees People Individually
How to Use This Information If You Are Taking a Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class
How to use this Information If You Are Not Taking a Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class and Would Like to Learn this Material on Your Own
Chapter 3. Instructor Notes for Topic One: Physical Reactions and Coping Techniques
Welcome and Introduction
Physical Reactions and Coping Techniques
An Interesting Perspective
Suggestions for Practice
End of Session Form and Feedback
Chapter 4. Instructor Notes for Topic Two: Behavioral Techniques
Welcome and Introduction
Behavioral Techniques
Exposure and Habituation
The Commonsense and the Counterintuitive
Courage Ladders
Tools for Panic Attacks
Tools for “Obsessions and Compulsions”
Tools for Social Situations
Tools for “Worry”
Write, Read, and Shred
Tools for Anxiety about Medical Procedures
When “Pure” Exposure Isn’t Applicable
Being Anxious and Doing It Anyway
Discovering and Building on How You Learn
Building Courage Ladders
Suggestions for Practice
End of Session Form and Feedback
Chapter 5. Instructor Notes for Topic Three: Thinking Techniques
Welcome and Introduction
Thinking Coping Techniques
Suggestions for Practice
End of Session Form and Feedback
Chapter 6. Instructor Notes for Topic Four: Life Issues and Anxiety
Welcome and Introduction
Life Issues and Anxiety
The Pros and Cons of Managing Your Anxiety
I Can’t vs. I Don’t Want To
Assertion
Developmental Tasks
Suggestions for Practice
End of Session Form and Feedback
Chapter 7. Solution Focused Anxiety Management and Individual Therapy
Solution-focused Methods and Attitudes
Adding Psychoeducational Information to Individual Solution-focused Therapy
Brief Therapy Case Example: Sheila
Single Session Case Example: John
Intermittent Therapy with the Class: Pam
Cat Phobia: George
The Client as Expert
Tapping Resources for Growing Courage
Chapter 8. Appropriate Caution as an Ingredient of the Solution
Defensive Pessimism
Preference for the Routine: A Style, Not Psychopathology
Case Example: Appropriate Caution in Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Case Example: “OCD Hoarding”
Case Example: “I’ve Always Been a Worrier”
Discussion of Appropriate Caution in the Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class
Chapter 9. Perspectives from the Solution-focused Community
Interview with Joel Simon, LCSW
Interview with Linda Metcalf, PhD, LMFT
Interview with Jay McKeel, MS
Interview with Frank Thomas, PhD, LMFT
Interview with Heather Fiske, PhD
Interview with Elliott Connie, MA, LPC
Interview with Yvonne Dolan, MA
Input from Other Solution-focused Colleagues
Emerging Themes and Author Commentary
Chapter 10. Concluding Questions: What Creates Change in Solution Focused Anxiety Management, and How Can We Do More of It?
Take-home Messages in a Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class
Second-order Change: A Possible Explanatory Factor
Solution-focused Practice: A Perspective That May Last for Generations
How Can We Build on What Works?
Appendix A. Learner Readings for Topic One: Physical Reactions and Coping Techniques
Physical Reactions
Coping Techniques
An Interesting Perspective
Suggestions for Practice
Appendix B. Learner Readings for Topic Two: Behavioral Techniques
Exposure and Habituation
The Commonsense and the Counterintuitive
Courage Ladders
Tools for Panic Attacks
Tools for “Obsessions and Compulsions”
Tools for Social Situations
Tools for “Worry”
Write, Read, and Shred
Tools for Anxiety about Medical Procedures
When “Pure” Exposure Isn’t Applicable
Being Anxious and Doing It Anyway
Discovering and Building on How You Learn
Building Your Courage Ladder
Suggestions for Practice
Appendix C. Learner Readings for Topic Three: Thinking Techniques
Thinking Techniques
Suggestions for Practice
Appendix D. Learner Readings for Topic Four: Life Issues and Anxiety
The Pros and Cons of Managing Your Anxiety
I Can’t Versus I Don’t Want To
Assertion
Developmental Tasks
Suggestions for Practice
References
Subject Index
Description
Solution Focused Anxiety Management provides the clinician with evidence-based techniques to help clients manage anxiety. Cognitive behavioral and strategic tools, acceptance-based ideas, and mindfulness are introduced from a solution-focused perspective and tailored to client strengths and preferences.
The book presents the conceptual foundation, methods, and attitudes of a solution-focused approach. Case examples illustrate how to transform anxiety into the "Four Cs" (courage, coping, appropriate caution and choice). Readers learn how to utilize solution focused anxiety management in single-session, brief, and intermittent therapy as well as in a class setting.
The book additionally includes all materials needed for teaching solution focused anxiety management in a four-session psychoeducational class: complete instructor notes, learner readings, and companion online materials.
Special Features:
- Focuses on what works in anxiety management
- Presents evidenced based techniques from a solution-focused perspective
- Increases effectiveness by utilizing client strengths and preferences
- Describes applications in single session, brief, and intermittent therapy
- Supplies forms and worksheets for the therapist to use in practice
- Features clinically rich case examples
- Supplements text with online companion material
- Suitable for use as a treatment manual, reference, or course text
Key Features
- Offers a solution-focused anxiety treatment
- Focuses on anxiety management, not "elimination"
- Translates the program to individual therapy
- Presents patient exercises and case examples
- Includes a guide for teaching/learning this therapeutic technique
Readership
Clinical psychologists and psychologists in training.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 15th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978134
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123944214
Reviews
"With the approach described here, clients can enjoy some relief from anxiety right away. Quick explains theory and methods of a solution-focused approach to anxiety management and provides instructor notes and client readings for teaching the approach in a four-session class."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
"This excellent book offers ideas that are practical, effective, efficient, and encouraging. I strongly recommend it to everyone - clients and clinicians - who want to better manage (and reduce) anxiety."--Michael F. Hoyt, Ph.D., author of Brief Psychotherapies: Principles and Practices and editor of Therapist Stories of Inspiration, Passion, and Renewal: What’s Love Got To Do With It?
"Should you buy or buy into this book on Solution Focused Anxiety Management? Well, "You can—and you don’t have to." This is a core message of this user-friendly, four-session anxiety management guidebook. This solution focused approach to anxiety takes the pressure off of the idea that clients have to eliminate rather than simply manage anxiety. Clients and therapists will learn to tap into their own courage, coping, and appropriate caution and then choose to move forward in their own unique ways. This is an excellent integration of a range of potential tools offered to clients in a very non-threatening four-session class format. It takes the pressure off of rigid compliance with so-called evidence-based formats, and reduces clients’ common wish to entirely eliminate their anxiety. Its "leading from behind" position of finding what works for clients and amplifying those strengths is balanced by how it introduces new options and frames that have often been found to work for others.
As in Ellen Quick’s other popular work, Doing What Works In Brief Therapy, this book offers another very practical, down-to-earth, user-friendly and immediately adaptable model for effective integrative practice. I can easily imagine how this brief group format will fit into my own work in a community mental health center struggling to address how to integrate best practices into a flexible format for a broad range of clients. I will heartily recommend this book to others who, of course, "can—but don’t have to" try it out in their own work."--J. Scott Fraser, Ph.D., Professor, School of Professional Psychology, Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio
About the Authors
Ellen Quick Author
Ellen K. Quick, Ph.D., earned her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College and her doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. She has practiced psychology for over twenty years, specializing in brief psychotherapy. Since 1981, Dr. Quick has worked at Kaiser Permanente in San Diego, California.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kaiser Permanente, San Diego, CA, USA