Solution Focused Anxiety Management - 1st Edition

Solution Focused Anxiety Management

1st Edition

A Treatment and Training Manual

Authors: Ellen Quick
eBook ISBN: 9780123978134
Paperback ISBN: 9780123944214
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th March 2013
Page Count: 326
Table of Contents

Preface

Companion Website and Materials That can be Duplicated Freely

Overview of the Book

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. What Is Solution Focused Anxiety Management, and How Is It Different from Other Approaches?

The Solution-focused Perspective

Methods in Solution-focused Therapy

Attitudes in Solution-focused Therapy

Strategic Solution Focused Therapy

The Evolution of Solution Focused Anxiety Management

How Is Solution Focused Anxiety Management Similar to and Different from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety?

How Is Solution Focused Anxiety Management Similar to and Different from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Anxiety?

The Strategic Component

What Makes This Program “Solution-Focused”?

Why Is This Program Presented as a Class?

How Does This Approach Fit with Evidence-based Treatment?

Chapter 2. Conducting a Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class: “The Nuts and the Bolts”

How Is This Program Similar to and Different from Group Therapy?

What about Medication?

How to Use This Information If You Are Teaching or Preparing to Teach a Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class

How to Describe the Program and Invite Participants

Challenges Encountered and Managing Them

How to Use This Information If You Are a Therapist Who Sees People Individually

How to Use This Information If You Are Taking a Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class

How to use this Information If You Are Not Taking a Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class and Would Like to Learn this Material on Your Own

Chapter 3. Instructor Notes for Topic One: Physical Reactions and Coping Techniques

Welcome and Introduction

Physical Reactions and Coping Techniques

An Interesting Perspective

Suggestions for Practice

End of Session Form and Feedback

Chapter 4. Instructor Notes for Topic Two: Behavioral Techniques

Welcome and Introduction

Behavioral Techniques

Exposure and Habituation

The Commonsense and the Counterintuitive

Courage Ladders

Tools for Panic Attacks

Tools for “Obsessions and Compulsions”

Tools for Social Situations

Tools for “Worry”

Write, Read, and Shred

Tools for Anxiety about Medical Procedures

When “Pure” Exposure Isn’t Applicable

Being Anxious and Doing It Anyway

Discovering and Building on How You Learn

Building Courage Ladders

Suggestions for Practice

End of Session Form and Feedback

Chapter 5. Instructor Notes for Topic Three: Thinking Techniques

Welcome and Introduction

Thinking Coping Techniques

Suggestions for Practice

End of Session Form and Feedback

Chapter 6. Instructor Notes for Topic Four: Life Issues and Anxiety

Welcome and Introduction

Life Issues and Anxiety

The Pros and Cons of Managing Your Anxiety

I Can’t vs. I Don’t Want To

Assertion

Developmental Tasks

Suggestions for Practice

End of Session Form and Feedback

Chapter 7. Solution Focused Anxiety Management and Individual Therapy

Solution-focused Methods and Attitudes

Adding Psychoeducational Information to Individual Solution-focused Therapy

Brief Therapy Case Example: Sheila

Single Session Case Example: John

Intermittent Therapy with the Class: Pam

Cat Phobia: George

The Client as Expert

Tapping Resources for Growing Courage

Chapter 8. Appropriate Caution as an Ingredient of the Solution

Defensive Pessimism

Preference for the Routine: A Style, Not Psychopathology

Case Example: Appropriate Caution in Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Case Example: “OCD Hoarding”

Case Example: “I’ve Always Been a Worrier”

Discussion of Appropriate Caution in the Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class

Chapter 9. Perspectives from the Solution-focused Community

Interview with Joel Simon, LCSW

Interview with Linda Metcalf, PhD, LMFT

Interview with Jay McKeel, MS

Interview with Frank Thomas, PhD, LMFT

Interview with Heather Fiske, PhD

Interview with Elliott Connie, MA, LPC

Interview with Yvonne Dolan, MA

Input from Other Solution-focused Colleagues

Emerging Themes and Author Commentary

Chapter 10. Concluding Questions: What Creates Change in Solution Focused Anxiety Management, and How Can We Do More of It?

Take-home Messages in a Solution Focused Anxiety Management Class

Second-order Change: A Possible Explanatory Factor

Solution-focused Practice: A Perspective That May Last for Generations

How Can We Build on What Works?

Appendix A. Learner Readings for Topic One: Physical Reactions and Coping Techniques

Physical Reactions

Coping Techniques

An Interesting Perspective

Suggestions for Practice

Appendix B. Learner Readings for Topic Two: Behavioral Techniques

Exposure and Habituation

The Commonsense and the Counterintuitive

Courage Ladders

Tools for Panic Attacks

Tools for “Obsessions and Compulsions”

Tools for Social Situations

Tools for “Worry”

Write, Read, and Shred

Tools for Anxiety about Medical Procedures

When “Pure” Exposure Isn’t Applicable

Being Anxious and Doing It Anyway

Discovering and Building on How You Learn

Building Your Courage Ladder

Suggestions for Practice

Appendix C. Learner Readings for Topic Three: Thinking Techniques

Thinking Techniques

Suggestions for Practice

Appendix D. Learner Readings for Topic Four: Life Issues and Anxiety

The Pros and Cons of Managing Your Anxiety

I Can’t Versus I Don’t Want To

Assertion

Developmental Tasks

Suggestions for Practice

References

Subject Index

Description

Solution Focused Anxiety Management provides the clinician with evidence-based techniques to help clients manage anxiety. Cognitive behavioral and strategic tools, acceptance-based ideas, and mindfulness are introduced from a solution-focused perspective and tailored to client strengths and preferences.

The book presents the conceptual foundation, methods, and attitudes of a solution-focused approach. Case examples illustrate how to transform anxiety into the "Four Cs" (courage, coping, appropriate caution and choice). Readers learn how to utilize solution focused anxiety management in single-session, brief, and intermittent therapy as well as in a class setting.

The book additionally includes all materials needed for teaching solution focused anxiety management in a four-session psychoeducational class: complete instructor notes, learner readings, and companion online materials.

Special Features:

  • Focuses on what works in anxiety management

  • Presents evidenced based techniques from a solution-focused perspective

  • Increases effectiveness by utilizing client strengths and preferences

  • Describes applications in single session, brief, and intermittent therapy

  • Supplies forms and worksheets for the therapist to use in practice

  • Features clinically rich case examples

  • Supplements text with online companion material

  • Suitable for use as a treatment manual, reference, or course text

Key Features

  • Offers a solution-focused anxiety treatment
  • Focuses on anxiety management, not "elimination"
  • Translates the program to individual therapy
  • Presents patient exercises and case examples
  • Includes a guide for teaching/learning this therapeutic technique

Readership

Clinical psychologists and psychologists in training.

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123978134
Paperback ISBN:
9780123944214

Reviews

"With the approach described here, clients can enjoy some relief from anxiety right away. Quick explains theory and methods of a solution-focused approach to anxiety management and provides instructor notes and client readings for teaching the approach in a four-session class."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
"This excellent book offers ideas that are practical, effective, efficient, and encouraging.  I strongly recommend it to everyone - clients and clinicians - who want to better manage (and reduce) anxiety."--Michael F. Hoyt, Ph.D., author of Brief Psychotherapies:  Principles and Practices and editor of Therapist Stories of Inspiration, Passion, and Renewal:  What’s Love Got To Do With It?
"Should you buy or buy into this book on Solution Focused Anxiety Management? Well, "You can—and you don’t have to." This is a core message of this user-friendly, four-session anxiety management guidebook. This solution focused approach to anxiety takes the pressure off of the idea that clients have to eliminate rather than simply manage anxiety. Clients and therapists will learn to tap into their own courage, coping, and appropriate caution and then choose to move forward in their own unique ways. This is an excellent integration of a range of potential tools offered to clients in a very non-threatening four-session class format. It takes the pressure off of rigid compliance with so-called evidence-based formats, and reduces clients’ common wish to entirely eliminate their anxiety. Its "leading from behind" position of finding what works for clients and amplifying those strengths is balanced by how it introduces new options and frames that have often been found to work for others.
As in Ellen Quick’s other popular work, Doing What Works In Brief Therapy, this book offers another very practical, down-to-earth, user-friendly and immediately adaptable model for effective integrative practice. I can easily imagine how this brief group format will fit into my own work in a community mental health center struggling to address how to integrate best practices into a flexible format for a broad range of clients. I will heartily recommend this book to others who, of course, "can—but don’t have to" try it out in their own work."--J. Scott Fraser, Ph.D., Professor, School of Professional Psychology, Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ellen Quick Author

Ellen K. Quick, Ph.D., earned her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College and her doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. She has practiced psychology for over twenty years, specializing in brief psychotherapy. Since 1981, Dr. Quick has worked at Kaiser Permanente in San Diego, California.

Affiliations and Expertise

Kaiser Permanente, San Diego, CA, USA

