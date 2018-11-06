Solubility Data Series - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080307336, 9781483286150

Solubility Data Series, Volume 43

1st Edition

Carbon Monoxide

Editors: R.W. Cargill
eBook ISBN: 9781483286150
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 16th February 1990
Table of Contents

Foreword. Preface. The Solubility of Gases in Liquids. Carbon Monoxide Solubilities. Water. Sea-water. Salt solutions (aqueous). Salt solutions (non-aqueous). Organic solvents and water. Saturated and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Cyclic hydrocarbons. Aromatic hydrocarbons. Alcohols. Ketones, acids, esters, ethers. Organic compounds containing halogen. Organic compounds containing sulphur. Organic compounds containing nitrogen. Biological fluids. Miscellaneous fluids. System Index. Registry Number Index. Author Index. Solubility Data Series: Published and Forthcoming Volumes.

Description

This volume in the Solubility Data Series contains tabulated collections and critical evaluations of original data for the solubility of carbon monoxide in a variety of liquid solvents. The solvents include water, aqueous and non-aqueous salt solutions, a variety of hydrocarbons, a variety of oxygen-containing, halogen-containing, sulfur-containing, and nitrogen-containing organic compounds, and also some biological fluids with which carbon monoxide has an important interaction. The data were gathered from a search of the world's chemical literature through to the end of 1988, and make up a unique and valuable historical survey of the solubility of carbon monoxide. Their publication is timely in view of current concern about carbon monoxide as an atmospheric pollutant, and in view of the role which carbon monoxide is likely to play in the future, as chemical feedstocks may have to change in response to supply and demand patterns, and as alternative energy sources are developed, especially coal gasification technology. For all of these applications, and for numerous others, this volume of well documented and critically evaluated gas solubility data will be of tremendous benefit.

Readership

For researchers and scientists involved in the use of carbon monoxide.

About the Editors

R.W. Cargill

Affiliations and Expertise

Dundee Institute of Technology, Dundee, UK

