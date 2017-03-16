Solidification and Solid-State Transformations of Metals and Alloys describes solidification and the industrial problems presented when manufacturing structural parts by casting, or semi-products for forging, in order to obtain large, flat or specifically shaped parts. Solidification follows the nucleation and growth model, which will also be applied in solid-state transformations, such as those taking place because of changes in solubility and allotropy or changes produced by recrystallization. It also explains the heat treatments that, through controlled heating, holding and cooling, allow the metals to have specific structures and properties. It also describes the correct interpretation of phase diagrams so the reader can comprehend the behaviour of iron, aluminium, copper, lead, tin, nickel, titanium, etc. and the alloys between them or with other metallic or metalloid elements.

This book can be used by graduate and undergraduate students, as well as physicists, chemists and engineers who wish to study the subject of Metallic Materials and Physical Metallurgy, specifically industrial applications where casting of metals and alloys, as well as heat treatments are relevant to the quality assurance of manufacturing processes. It will be especially useful for readers with little to no knowledge on the subject, and who are looking for a book that addresses the fundamentals of manufacturing, treatment and properties of metals and alloys.