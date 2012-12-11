Solid State Physics, Volume 63
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Robert Stamps Robert Camley
eBook ISBN: 9780123972972
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123970282
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter One. Progress in Liquid and Glass Physics by Brillouin Scattering Spectroscopy
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background
- 3 Experimental
- 4 Liquids and Glass Transition
- 5 Glasses
- 6 Future Developments
- References
- Chapter Two. Application of Microfocused Brillouin Light Scattering to the Study of Spin Waves in Low-Dimensional Magnetic Systems
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Principles of BLS
- 3 Microfocused BLS
- 4 Thermal Spin Waves in a Single Nanostructure Studied by Microfocused BLS
- 5 Spin Waves Excited by Microwave Currents
- 6 Spin Waves Excited by Spin-Transfer Torque in Nanocontacts
- References
- Chapter Three. Metamaterial Properties of One-Dimensional and Two-Dimensional Magnonic Crystals
- 1 Introduction
- 2 HDMM
- 3 Application of HDMM to Magnonic Crystals
- References
- Chapter Four. Spin-Torque Oscillators
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Self-Sustained Oscillations and Spin Torques
- 3 Linear and Nonlinear Spin-Wave Modes
- 4 Role of Thermal Noise
- 5 Vortex Oscillations
- 6 Other Nonlinear Phenomena
- 7 Final Remarks
- References
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Solid state physics is the branch of physics primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious serial presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics.
About the Serial Editors
Robert Stamps Serial Editor
Dr. Robert Stamps works at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada
Robert Camley Serial Editor
Dr. Robert Camley works at the Department of Physics & Energy Science, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics & Energy Science, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, CO, USA
