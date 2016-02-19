Solid State Physics, Volume 11
1st Edition
Series Editors: R.V. Coleman
eBook ISBN: 9780080859897
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1974
Page Count: 781
Details
- No. of pages:
- 781
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th May 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859897
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
R.V. Coleman Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics, University of Virginia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.