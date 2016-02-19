Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080265094, 9781483285887

Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 11th International Conference Bristol, 7-12 September 1981

Editors: Patricia Fowler V.M. Clapham
eBook ISBN: 9781483285887
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 26th February 1982
Description

The track detector conference was held under the joint auspices of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the University of Bristol. This proceedings volume contains over 160 papers which cover the latest developments and applications of solid state nuclear track detectors in medicine, physics, chemistry, space research, geology and other fields.

Readership

Of interest to workers in physics, nuclear physics and technology, biophysics, nuclear medicine, health physics, radiation protection, geology, and in hospitals with nuclear equipment.

Table of Contents

(partial) Fundamental Mechanisms: Can dosimetric quantities describe charged particle tracks in matter? H Paretzke. Practical Detectors: Microautoradiography with gelatine, M Najzer et al. Specification of emulsion response through track theory, R Katz. Status of development in the field of CR-39 track detectors, G Somogyi. Nuclear track detection by avalanche-type processes: electrochemical etching, spark and breakdown counter, L Tammasino. On the improved energy resolution of glass track recorders, A P Sharma et al. Applications: The current status and problems of fission-track dating, S A Durrani. The interaction between basic science and engineering technology in the nuclear power field, B Edmondson. Radon transport in the earth: a tool for uranium exploration and earthquake prediction, R L Fleischer & A Mogro-Campero. Application of nuclear track detectors in biology and medicine, E V Benton. Automated Analysis Systems: Computerized track analysis of high-energy accelerated argon-projectile fragments, E V Benton et al.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285887

About the Editor

Patricia Fowler

V.M. Clapham

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bristol, UK

