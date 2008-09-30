Solid-State Hydrogen Storage
1st Edition
Materials and Chemistry
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction: Hydrogen storage technologies; Hydrogen futures: Emerging technologies for hydrogen storage and transport; Hydrogen containment materials; Solid-state hydrogen storage system design. Part 2 Analysing hydrogen interactions: Structural characterisation of hydride materials; Neutron scattering techniques for analysing solid-state hydrogen storage; Reliably measuring hydrogen uptake in storage materials; Modelling of carbon-based materials for hydrogen storage. Part 3 Physically bound hydrogen storage: Storage of hydrogen in zeolites; Carbon nanostructures for hydrogen storage; Metal-organic framework materials for hydrogen storage. Part 4 Chemically bound hydrogen storage: Intermetallics for hydrogen storage; Magnesium hydride for hydrogen storage; Alanates as hydrogen storage materials; Borohydrides as hydrogen storage materials; Imides and amides as hydrogen storage materials; Multicomponent hydrogen storage systems; Organic liquid carriers for hydrogen storage; Indirect hydrogen storage in metal ammines; Conclusion: Technological challenges in hydrogen storage.
Description
Hydrogen fuel cells are emerging as a major alternative energy source in transportation and other applications. Central to the development of the hydrogen economy is safe, efficient and viable storage of hydrogen. Solid-state hydrogen storage: Materials and chemistry reviews the latest developments in solid-state hydrogen storage.
Part one discusses hydrogen storage technologies, hydrogen futures, hydrogen containment materials and solid-state hydrogen storage system design. Part two reviews the analysis of hydrogen interactions including structural characterisation of hydride materials, neutron scattering techniques, reliably measuring hydrogen uptake in storage materials and modelling of carbon-based materials for hydrogen storage. Part three analyses physically-bound hydrogen storage with chapters on zeolites, carbon nanostructures and metal-organic framework materials. Part four examines chemically-bound hydrogen storage including intermetallics, magnesium hydride, alanates, borohydrides, imides and amides, multicomponent hydrogen storage systems, organic liquid carriers, indirect hydrogen storage in metal ammines and technological challenges in hydrogen storage.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Solid-state hydrogen storage: Materials and chemistry is a standard reference for researchers and professionals in the field of renewable energy, hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen storage.
Key Features
- Assesses hydrogen fuel cells as a major alternative energy source
- Discusses hydrogen storage technologies and solid-state hydrogen storage system design
- Explores the analysis of hydrogen interactions including reliably measuring hydrogen uptake in storage materials
Readership
Researchers and professionals in the field of renewable energy, hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen storage
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 30th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845694944
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845692704
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Gavin Walker Editor
Dr Gavin Walker is a leading authority on hydrogen storage. He works at the University of Nottingham, is a partner in the UK Research Councils’ Supergen Hydrogen Consortium UKSHEC and is a UK expert for the International Energy Agency’s Task 22 on hydrogen storage materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nottingham, UK