Solid Lubricants and Surfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080100180, 9781483156811

Solid Lubricants and Surfaces

1st Edition

Authors: E. R. Braithwaite
eBook ISBN: 9781483156811
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 294
Description

Solid Lubricants and Surfaces deals with the theory and use of solid lubricants, particularly in colloidal form. Portions of this book are devoted to graphite and molybdenum disulfides, which are widely used solid lubricants in colloidal form. An extensive literature on the laboratory examination of hundreds of solids as potential lubricants is also provided in this text. Other topics discussed include the metals and solid lubricants; techniques for examining surfaces; other solid lubricants; metal shaping; and industrial uses of solid-lubricant dispersions. This publication is beneficial to equipment designers who know the value of solid lubricants and works engineers interested in the background science underlying solid-lubricant. This text is mainly useful to senior undergraduates who plan to enter the chemical engineering industries.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I. Friction, Wear and Lubrication

Classical Theories of Friction

Wear

Lubrication

Chapter II. Metals and Solid Lubricants

Metals

Solid Lubricants

Chapter III. Colloidal Dispersions

Chapter IV. Techniques for Examining Surfaces

Methods for Studying the Coefficient of Friction and Wear between Surfaces

Wear Machines

Surface Texture and Crystal Structure

Surface Properties

Particle Size

Chapter V. Graphite and Molybdenum Disulfide

Graphite

Molybdenum Disulfide

Chapter VI. Other Solid Lubricants

Chapter VII. High-temperature Lubrication

Chapter VIII. Metal Shaping

Chapter IX. The Industrial Uses of Solid-lubricant Dispersions

Author Index

Subject Index

E. R. Braithwaite

