Solid Lubricants and Surfaces
1st Edition
Description
Solid Lubricants and Surfaces deals with the theory and use of solid lubricants, particularly in colloidal form. Portions of this book are devoted to graphite and molybdenum disulfides, which are widely used solid lubricants in colloidal form. An extensive literature on the laboratory examination of hundreds of solids as potential lubricants is also provided in this text. Other topics discussed include the metals and solid lubricants; techniques for examining surfaces; other solid lubricants; metal shaping; and industrial uses of solid-lubricant dispersions. This publication is beneficial to equipment designers who know the value of solid lubricants and works engineers interested in the background science underlying solid-lubricant. This text is mainly useful to senior undergraduates who plan to enter the chemical engineering industries.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. Friction, Wear and Lubrication
Classical Theories of Friction
Wear
Lubrication
Chapter II. Metals and Solid Lubricants
Metals
Solid Lubricants
Chapter III. Colloidal Dispersions
Chapter IV. Techniques for Examining Surfaces
Methods for Studying the Coefficient of Friction and Wear between Surfaces
Wear Machines
Surface Texture and Crystal Structure
Surface Properties
Particle Size
Chapter V. Graphite and Molybdenum Disulfide
Graphite
Molybdenum Disulfide
Chapter VI. Other Solid Lubricants
Chapter VII. High-temperature Lubrication
Chapter VIII. Metal Shaping
Chapter IX. The Industrial Uses of Solid-lubricant Dispersions
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156811