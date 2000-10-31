Solid-Liquid Separation
4th Edition
Description
Solid Liquid Separation includes important industrial processes used for recovery and processing of solids or purification of liquids. Most of the process industries in which particulate slurries are handled use some form of solid-liquid separation and yet the subject is not adequately covered in most higher education courses.
This book is designed to bring the readers up-to-date on the principles and industrial practices of solid-liquid separation and washing technology. Particular attention is given to hardware and to its evaluation, application and selection. Whilst not exclusively concerned with filtration and sedimentation, these operations will be dealt with in depth.
Important variations in the available equipment will be discussed throughout the book with emphasis on basic engineering concepts, equipment selection and evaluation, solids washing, methods of pre-treatment, filter aids and other practical aspects of mechanical separation.
This book is intended for engineers and scientists of graduate status who are engaged in design, production for research and development.
Key Features
- Author is the top of his field, and knows well all the latest advances in his subject area
- Fourth edition of a title which is respected and admired in the world of Chemical Engineering
- Updated and revised to match the developments in the industry
Readership
Table of Contents
Characterization
Efficiency
Coagulation and flocculation
Gravity Thickening
Hydrocyclones
Separation by centrifugal sedimentation
Screening; Filtration Fundamentals
Filter aids
Deep bed filtration
Pressure filtration
Vacuum filtration
Centrifugal filtration
Counter-current washing
Cake washing
Filter media
Flotation
Selection
Membrane Separation
High gradient
Particle fluid interaction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 31st October 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541440
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750645683
About the Author
Ladislav Svarovsky
Consultant and Head of Fine Particle Software Institute. Professor of Chemical Engineering at University of Pardubice, Czech Republic. Fellow of Institution of Chemical Engineers. Member of the Sub-Committee ISM/65/2 of British Standards Institution (until 1997)
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Pardubice, Czech Republic
Reviews
"The fourth edition covers the essential topics of in filtration very well.....it is a worthwhile update to this series and a sensible purchase for technical libraries." --Chemistry and Industry, February 2001
Reviews of third edition:
"This book is a worthy successor to its predecessors and justifies the pride which Dr Svarovsky expresses in his short preface." --The Chemical Engineer, 1990
"Since the first edition was published in 1977, this book has been used as a leading reference source in separation technology." --Erdol und Kohle - Erdgas - Petrochmie verenight mit Brennstoff-Chemie