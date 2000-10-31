Solid Liquid Separation includes important industrial processes used for recovery and processing of solids or purification of liquids. Most of the process industries in which particulate slurries are handled use some form of solid-liquid separation and yet the subject is not adequately covered in most higher education courses.

This book is designed to bring the readers up-to-date on the principles and industrial practices of solid-liquid separation and washing technology. Particular attention is given to hardware and to its evaluation, application and selection. Whilst not exclusively concerned with filtration and sedimentation, these operations will be dealt with in depth.

Important variations in the available equipment will be discussed throughout the book with emphasis on basic engineering concepts, equipment selection and evaluation, solids washing, methods of pre-treatment, filter aids and other practical aspects of mechanical separation.

This book is intended for engineers and scientists of graduate status who are engaged in design, production for research and development.

