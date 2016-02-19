Solid Circuits and Microminiaturization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080108278, 9781483164854

Solid Circuits and Microminiaturization

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Conference Held at West Ham College of Technology, June, 1963.

Editors: G. W. A. Dummer
eBook ISBN: 9781483164854
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Solid Circuits and Microminiaturization is a collection of the proceedings of the Conference on Solid Circuits and Microminiaturization held at West Ham College of Technology in the UK in June 1963. The conference provided a forum for discussing trends in the microminiaturization of solid circuits and covered a wide range of topics related to the subject, including the design and manufacture of solid circuits; solid circuit fabrication techniques and the resulting passive component characteristics; and equipment design philosophy using integrated circuits. This book is comprised of 27 chapters and begins with an overview of the status and trends in microminiaturization, followed by a description of the techniques used to fabricate solid state circuits and a comparison of the properties of various types of solid state circuits. Subsequent chapters focus on the approaches used in the design and manufacture of solid circuits; characteristics and application of micrologic elements; techniques for the use of solid circuits together with conventional components in miniaturized assemblies; and the application of solid state circuits to computer design. High-speed integrated digital circuits and a group of integrated circuits for linear amplification are also described. This monograph will be of particular value to electronics engineers and systems designers.

Table of Contents


List of Delegates

Opening Address

Status and Trends in Microminiaturization

Solid State Circuit Technology

The Design and Manufacture of Solid Circuits

Current Developments in Microminiaturization at

Discussion

The Scope of the Solid Circuit Circuit Designer

Solid Circuit Fabrication Techniques and the Resulting Passive Component Characteristics

Characteristics and Application of Micrologic Elements

Discussion

Equipment Design Philosophy Using Integrated Circuits

Techniques for the use of Solid Circuits together with Conventional Components in Miniaturized Assemblies

A Tunable Solid-Circuit Filter for use in an I. F. Amplifier

A Punched-Tape Comparator Using Integrated Circuits

An Equipment Maker's Views on Some Microminiature Systems

Discussion

Characteristics of a Series of Compatible Digital Logic Networks

The Application of Solid State Circuits to Computer Design

Solid Circuit Logic Elements Using Multiple Emitter Transistors

High Speed Integrated Digital Circuits

A Group of Integrated Circuits for Linear Amplification

A Solid Circuit Amplifier

Integrated Tunnel Diode Circuits

Discussion

An Experimental Electron Beam Machining Apparatus

Electron Beam Etching in Microminiaturization

Preparation of Silicon Device Matrices for Solid Circuits

Characteristics and Applications of Solid Circuits from Silicon Device Matrices

The Role of Thin Film Circuits in Microminiaturization

Why Make Circuits Solid?

A Comparison of the Microelectronic Systems

Discussion

Appendix I - The Suitability of Solid Circuits for Use in Commercial Digital Computers

Index - Subjects

Index - Authors and Discussion Participants

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483164854

About the Editor

G. W. A. Dummer

Affiliations and Expertise

Malvern Wells, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.