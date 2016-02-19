Solid Circuits and Microminiaturization
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Conference Held at West Ham College of Technology, June, 1963.
Description
Solid Circuits and Microminiaturization is a collection of the proceedings of the Conference on Solid Circuits and Microminiaturization held at West Ham College of Technology in the UK in June 1963. The conference provided a forum for discussing trends in the microminiaturization of solid circuits and covered a wide range of topics related to the subject, including the design and manufacture of solid circuits; solid circuit fabrication techniques and the resulting passive component characteristics; and equipment design philosophy using integrated circuits. This book is comprised of 27 chapters and begins with an overview of the status and trends in microminiaturization, followed by a description of the techniques used to fabricate solid state circuits and a comparison of the properties of various types of solid state circuits. Subsequent chapters focus on the approaches used in the design and manufacture of solid circuits; characteristics and application of micrologic elements; techniques for the use of solid circuits together with conventional components in miniaturized assemblies; and the application of solid state circuits to computer design. High-speed integrated digital circuits and a group of integrated circuits for linear amplification are also described. This monograph will be of particular value to electronics engineers and systems designers.
Table of Contents
List of Delegates
Opening Address
Status and Trends in Microminiaturization
Solid State Circuit Technology
The Design and Manufacture of Solid Circuits
Current Developments in Microminiaturization at
Discussion
The Scope of the Solid Circuit Circuit Designer
Solid Circuit Fabrication Techniques and the Resulting Passive Component Characteristics
Characteristics and Application of Micrologic Elements
Discussion
Equipment Design Philosophy Using Integrated Circuits
Techniques for the use of Solid Circuits together with Conventional Components in Miniaturized Assemblies
A Tunable Solid-Circuit Filter for use in an I. F. Amplifier
A Punched-Tape Comparator Using Integrated Circuits
An Equipment Maker's Views on Some Microminiature Systems
Discussion
Characteristics of a Series of Compatible Digital Logic Networks
The Application of Solid State Circuits to Computer Design
Solid Circuit Logic Elements Using Multiple Emitter Transistors
High Speed Integrated Digital Circuits
A Group of Integrated Circuits for Linear Amplification
A Solid Circuit Amplifier
Integrated Tunnel Diode Circuits
Discussion
An Experimental Electron Beam Machining Apparatus
Electron Beam Etching in Microminiaturization
Preparation of Silicon Device Matrices for Solid Circuits
Characteristics and Applications of Solid Circuits from Silicon Device Matrices
The Role of Thin Film Circuits in Microminiaturization
Why Make Circuits Solid?
A Comparison of the Microelectronic Systems
Discussion
Appendix I - The Suitability of Solid Circuits for Use in Commercial Digital Computers
Index - Subjects
Index - Authors and Discussion Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164854
About the Editor
G. W. A. Dummer
Affiliations and Expertise
Malvern Wells, UK