Solid Circuits and Microminiaturization is a collection of the proceedings of the Conference on Solid Circuits and Microminiaturization held at West Ham College of Technology in the UK in June 1963. The conference provided a forum for discussing trends in the microminiaturization of solid circuits and covered a wide range of topics related to the subject, including the design and manufacture of solid circuits; solid circuit fabrication techniques and the resulting passive component characteristics; and equipment design philosophy using integrated circuits. This book is comprised of 27 chapters and begins with an overview of the status and trends in microminiaturization, followed by a description of the techniques used to fabricate solid state circuits and a comparison of the properties of various types of solid state circuits. Subsequent chapters focus on the approaches used in the design and manufacture of solid circuits; characteristics and application of micrologic elements; techniques for the use of solid circuits together with conventional components in miniaturized assemblies; and the application of solid state circuits to computer design. High-speed integrated digital circuits and a group of integrated circuits for linear amplification are also described. This monograph will be of particular value to electronics engineers and systems designers.