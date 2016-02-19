Solar Wind Seven, Volume 3

Section headings and selected papers: Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration. The origin of high speed solar wind streams, W. I. Axford & J. F. McKenzie. The generation of plasma waves in the acceleration region of the solar wind, H. Fichtner & H-J. Fahr. Status of solar wind modeling from the transition region outwards, J. V. Hollweg. Heating coronal holes and accelerating the solar wind, E. N. Parker. Structure of solar coronal streamers, C. G. Schultz. Large-Scale Structure of the Interplanetary Medium. Modeling the large-scale structure of the Solar Corona, F. Bagenal & S. Gibson. Magnetic structures at sector boundaries in the inner heliosphere, V. Bothmer & R. Schwenn. Three-dimensional structuring of the distant solar wind by anomalous cosmic ray particles, S. Grzedzielski et al. The structure of the inner heliosphere from pioneer Venus and IMP observations, P. R. Gazis et al. Evolution of spatial and temporal correlations in the solar wind: observations and interpretation, L. W. Klein et al. Investigation of the solar wind transonic region, N. A. Lotova. IPS observations of the solar wind velocity and microscale density irregularities in the inner solar wind, B. Rickett. Global structure of the oncoming local interstellar plasma flow about a simplified heliopause interface, S. S. Stahara et al. Minor Ions, Neutrals and Cosmic Rays in the Heliosphere. Minor ions - tracers for physical processes in the heliosphere, P. Bochsler. Ions with low charges in the solar wind as measured by SWICS on board Ulysses, J. Geiss et al. Sensing the solar-wind termination shock from Earth's orbit, K. C. Hsieh et al. Solar wind composition from sector boundary crossings and coronal mass ejections, K. W. Ogilvie et al. Elemental abundances and their variations in the upper solar atmosphere, K. G. Widing & U. Feldman. Kinetic Physics, Waves and Turbulence. Multifractals in the solar wind, L. F. Burlaga. MHD turbulence: theory/simulations, R. Grappin et al. Particle orbits and acceleration in a filamentary current sheet model, B. Kliem. Plasma wave phenomena at interplanetary shocks observed by the Ulysses URAP experiment, D. Lengyel-Frey et al. Introduction to kinetic physics, waves and turbulence in the solar wind, E. Marsch. Solar wind thermal electron distributions, J. L. Phillips & J. T. Gosling. Magnetospheric low-frequency nonresonant ion-beam turbulence, F. Verheest & G. S. Lakhina. Heliospheric Dynamic Phenomena. Magnetic cloud observations by the helios spacecraft, V. Bothmer & R. Schwenn. Solar-generated disturbances in the heliosphere, B. V. Jackson. Remote radio observations of solar wind parameters upstream of planetary bow shocks, R. J. MacDowall et al.Observation of local radio emission associated with type III radio bursts and langmuir waves, M. J. Reiner et al. Intense magnetic clouds and their interactions with ambient solar wind streams, G-L. Zhang. Author Index.