Solar-Terrestrial Magnetic Activity and Space Environment, Volume 14

Preface (G. X. Ai). Section I. Solar Surface Magnetism 1 Magnetic Reconnection in the Solar Lower Atmosphere (C. Fang, P.F.Chen and M.D.Ding). 2 Small-Scale Magnetic Structure in the Photosphere (V. Martinez Pillet) 3 Sunspot Dynamics and Coronal Heating (N. Hurlburt) 4 Solar Coronal Activity and Evolution of the Magnetic Field (E. E. Benevolenskaya, A. G. Kosovichev and P. H. Scherrer) 5 The Sun-as-Star Magnetic Field: Results of Stokesmeter Measurements in Different Spectral Lines (M.L.Demidov, V.V.Zhigalov, V.S.Peshcherov, and V.M.Grigoryev) 6 Useful Aspects of Chromospheric Magnetic Field Data (T. Sakurai, Debi Prasad Choudhary and P. Venkatakrishnan) 7 Configurations of Magnetic Fields in Solar Active Regions (H. Q. Zhang). 8 Reversed Polarity Structures and Powerful X5.7/3b Flare on July 14, 2000, (W. Li, Y. Y. Deng, Y. H. Yan, X. B. Bao). 9 Properties of Twist of Solar Bipolar Magnetic Fields (L. R. Tian and H. Q. Zhang). 10 Helicity Evolution of a Spot (Y. Liu and H. Zhang). 11 The Distribution of Magnetic Shear of Solar Active Regions From 1995 to 2000 (J. Dun, H. Zhang, B. Zhang and R. Li). 12 The Evolution Rate of Small Solar Active Regions and Its Temporal and Spatial Variations (A.A. Golovko). 13 Correcting the Projection Effects of Solar Vector Magnetogram (Hui Li). 14 The Application of Magnetic Line Ratio Method to Magnetographic Observations of Large-Scale Solar Magnetic Fields (R.M. Veretsky and M.L.Demidov) 15 The Primary Design of A 1-Meter Infrared Solar Telescope (W.D. Cao, Z.Liu, and B.X. Ye) 16 Developing Huairou web Site (G. H. Lin).

Session II. Solar Magnetic Activity 17 Lower Energy Cutoff of Nonthermal Electrons Derived From Batse/Cgro Hard X-Ray (W. Q. Gan, Y. P. Li and J. Chang) 18 Non-LTE Inversion of an Ha Flaring Loop (M. D. Ding, Y. Liu, P. F. Chen, and C. Fang) 19 Magnetic Flux Cancellation Associated with Coronal Mass Ejections (Jingxiu Wang, Jun Zhang, and Yuanyong Deng) 20 Dip-Like Magnetic Field Structure Seen in Solar Prominences (H. S. Yun, et al.).

21 Common Characteristics of CMEs and Blobs: a New View of Their Possible Origin (V.G.Eselevich, M. V. Eselevich). 22 Statistical Studies of Filament Disappearances and CMEs (G. Yang and H. Wang). 23 Catastrophic Behavior of Coronal Magnetic Flux Ropes in Partially Open Magnetic Fields (Y. Q. Hu). 24 Coronal Response to the Emergence of New Magnetic Flux (M. Zhang and B. C. Low). 25 Constraints on Models of the Initiation of Coronal Mass Ejections (N. V. Nitta). 26 What Can We Learn From Constructing CME Models (Jun Lin and Jingxiu Wang) 27 A Dual-Loop Initiation Model for Coronal Mass Ejections (A. M. Uralov , S.V.Lesovoi and V.G.Zandanov). 28 Coronal Mass Ejections From the Corona to the Interplanetary Medium (Monique Pick). 29 Relation Between Coronal Mass Ejections and their Interplantary Counterparts (N. Gopalswamy). 30 A Manifestation of Magnetic Fluxes in Microwave Emission of the Solar Corona (B.V. Agalakov, et al.). 31 Statistical Properties of Radio-Rich Coronal Mass Ejections (N. Gopalswamy,et al.). 32 The Broadening Cause of the CaXIX Resonace Line in Solar Flares (Y.P. Li and W.Q. Gan). 33 Dynamical Features of the Dipole Magnetic Fields Generated Two X-Ray Coronal Mass Ejections and Type IVµ Burst(S. C. Ji) 34 S-Shaped Magnetic Field Generated an Extra Large Type IVµ Burst and Coronal Mass Ejection (S. C. Ji). 35 Centimetric Type N and Type M Bursts (Min Wang, Qijun Fu, Ruixiang Xie). 36 Role of Hydrogen and Deuterium in Energy Release From the Solar Flare: Comment on Neupert Effect (Run-bao Lu). 37 Analysis of the January 6-11, 1997, Coronal Mass Ejection (Y.Q. Wu, Y.H. Tang, Y.Dai, G.P.Wu).

Session III. Dynamical Response of the Heliosphere 38 Analysis of Lasco Observations of Streamer Blowout Events (A. Vourlidas). 39 The Geoeffectiveness of Full-Halo Coronal Mass Ejections (Xuepu Zhao). 40 The Heliospheric Magnetic Field Proded with Fast Charged Particles (J. Giacalone). 41 Evolution of the Bastille day High-Speed Stream (Y. C. Whang). 42 Ensemble and Time Averages: the Missing Diamagnetic Effect (Raphael Steinitz). 43 The Global Significance of the CEP Events (Jiasheng Chen and Theodore A. Fritz). 44 Effects of Electron Pressure Gradient in Magnetic Reconnection (J. B Cao, Z. W. Ma, G. C. Zhou and Z. X. Liu). 45 The Effect of Geomagnetic Disturbances on Ecosystem (C. Y. Fan). 46 Relationship Between the Cumulative AL and the Dst Indices During Geomagnetic Storms and the UT Variation of the Dst Index, (B.-H. Ahn, et al.). 47 Solar Wind Density and the Auroral Electrojets During Gesomagnetic Storms (Y. Kamide, J. -H.Shue, and M. Brittnacher). 48 A Cone Model for Coronal Mass Ejections (W. Liu, S. P. Plunkett, X.P. Zhao). 49 Energization and Injection of Intense Storm Ring Current Ions (L. Xie, et al.). 50 Heliospheric Magnetic Fields and Particle Transport (Yu-Qing Lou). 51 Geomagnetic Disturbances as Probabilistic Nonlinear Processes (Y. Watanabe, H. Shirai, and Y. Kamide). 52 Fine Structure of Sprites and Proposed Global Observatiions (S. B. Mende, et al.). 53 Night-Time Behavior of 630 Nm Emission in Mid-Latitude Auroras during Strong Magnetic Storms (A.V. Mikhalev). 54 Doppler Effects in the High-Latitude Ionospere during Observations Geomagnetic Pulsations (Lipko Yu.V., Pashinin A. Yu. And Rakhmatulin R.A.). 55 Time-Variation of Periodic Components of Yearly Sunspot Munbers (Yanben Han, Youggang Han). 56 A New Model for Evaluation of the Electromagnetic Energy Flux into an Open Night side Magnetosphere (V.V. Shelomentsev). 57 Numerical Modeling the High-Latitude Ionosphere (A.V. Tashchilin and E.B. Romanova). 58 Basic Cause of Solar Magnetic Activitysolar Motion or Gyromagnetic Effect (S.L. Dong).

Session IV. Space Exploration and Environment 59 Some Implications of the Interball Studies for Space Weather (L. Zelenyi, et al.). 60 Solar Radio Signatures During the Large Scale Events and CME on July 14, 2000 (S. J. Wang, et al.) 61 On the Solar Radio Spectro-Interferometry at Low Frequency (Yihua Yan) 62 Drift Shell Tracing and Secular Variation of inner Radiation Environment in the Saa Region (Z.Y. Pu, et al.). 63 Energetic Ions in the High Latitde Magnetosphere During the Leading Phase of Acme (Q. -G. Zong and T. A. Fritz, B. Wilken and P. Daly). 64 Space Environment Data Acquisition Equipment - Attached Payload on the International Space Station (K. Koga, et al.). 65 Space Environment Data Acquisition Equipment on Board Mission Demonstration Test Satellite (H. Koshiishi, H. Matsumoto, Y. Kimoto, H. Liu and T. Goka).

Session V. Space Weather Prediction 66 Space Weather : Scientific Forecasting (H. Wang P. T. Gallagher and V. Yurchyshyn). 67 Space Weather Effects and how Soho has Improved the Warnings (P. Brekke). 68 Implementation and Verification of the Chen Predic-Tion Technique for Forecasting Large Nonrecurrent Storms (C. Arge, Susan Wahl, J. Chen and S. Slinker, V. Pizzo). 69 An Applicable Method for Long-Term Solar Cycle Predictions (J.L.Wang , Yanben Han Guiming Le and Jinglan Sun). 70 Real-Time Space Weather Forecasting Driven by Solar Observations (C.D. Fry, et al.). 71 A New Mechanism for Auroral Electron Acceleration by Nonlinear KAWs (Wu DeJin, Chao JihKwin, Lee LuoChuan, Feng XueShang). 72 Geomagnetic Activity and Solar-Cycle Variation of the Ring Current Ions (S. Y. Fu, Q. G. Zong , Z. Y. Pu, Li. Xie). 73 The Application of Non-Linear Filtering Methods to the Forecast of Geomagnetic Indices (R. Harrison and P. M. Drezet) 74 Prediction of Relativstic Electron Fluence Using Magnetic Observatory Data (H. -L. Lam). 75 Space Weather Aspects of the ESA Solar Orbiter Mission (R.G.Marsden, and B. Fleck). 76 Effects of Hysteresis in Solar Cycle Variations Between Flare index and Some Solar Activity Indicators (A. Özguc and T. AtaÇ)

