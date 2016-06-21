Solar Photovoltaic Technology Production
1st Edition
Potential Environmental Impacts and Implications for Governance
Description
Solar Photovoltaic Technology Production: Potential Environmental Impacts and Implications for Governance provides an overview of the emerging industrial PV sector, its technologies, and the regulatory frameworks supporting them. This new book reviews and categorizes the potential environmental impacts of several main PV technologies, examining the extent to which current EU governance frameworks regulate such impacts. By identifying the gaps or regulatory mismatches and creating a basis for normative recommendations on governance change, this book analyzes potential governance implications and their impacts in relation to manufacturers upscaling PV production techniques.
Key Features
- Fills the need for a coherent source of information on the potential impacts of different PV technologies
- Provides comprehensive coverage of lifecycle analysis (LCA) of PV technologies in a single reference
- Analyzes relevant governance arrangements for researchers and manufacturers
Readership
Researchers, engineers and professionals engaged in developing PV technologies, PV implementation and global PV manufacturers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Brief Historical Overview and Current State of the PV Sector
- 1.3 Aims and Objectives of the Book
- 1.4 Structure of the Book
- Chapter 2: Overview of the PV Industry and Different Technologies
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 First Generation PV Technologies
- 2.3 Second Generation PV Technologies
- 2.4 Third Generation PV Technologies
- 2.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Potential Environmental Impacts From Solar Energy Technologies
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Processing and Life Cycle of PV Systems
- 3.3 Manufacturing of Silicon
- 3.4 TF PV Materials
- 3.5 New Generation Solar Cells
- 3.6 PV Recycling Hazardous Materials
- 3.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 4: The Sustainability of Solar PV Governance: A Comparative International Perspective
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Solar PV Governance—United States
- 4.3 European Union, the United Kingdom and Germany
- 4.4 India
- 4.5 China
- 4.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: A Normative Perspective on Governing Solar PV Sustainability
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Solar PV Governance—Sustainability Principles in Practice
- 5.3 Normative Sustainability Principles for Global Solar PV Governance?
- 5.4 Practical Application
- 5.5 Summary
- Chapter 6: Future Issues and Recommendations
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Recommendations
- 6.3 Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 116
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 21st June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128029688
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128029534
About the Author
Senthilarasu Sundaram
Dr. Senthilarasu Sundaram graduated in physics and did his PhD-thesis in photovoltaic materials in 2006. Since then his professional activities have been dedicated to the development of photovoltaic materials and renewable energy systems with special emphasis on thin film solar cells, dye sensitised solar cells and perovskite solar cells technologies. Dr. Sundaram has been in the field of photovoltaic materials and solar cell device architecture for the past 15 years since he started his PhD career at Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, India. Dr. Sundaram is an expert in materials design and engineering for solar cell devices. He is a Lecturer at the Environment and Sustainability Institute (ESI) at the University of Exeter since 2013. Currently, his research focuses on the development of nanostructured solar cells, especially dye sensitised solar cells and perovskite thin film solar cells through low-cost fabrication techniques. He is concentrating specifically on scaling up engineering challenges in novel solar cells, system level integration and spectral dependence analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Environment and Sustainability Institute, University of Exeter, UK
David Benson
David Benson is a Senior Lecturer based in the Environment and Sustainability Institute (ESI) at the University of Exeter, Penryn, Cornwall. His research encompasses a range of issue areas at the interface between political and environmental sciences, most notably EU environmental and energy policy, comparative environmental governance and public participation in environmental decision-making
Affiliations and Expertise
Environment and Sustainability Institute, University of Exeter, UK
Tapas Mallick
Prof. Tapas Kumar Mallick, PhD, is currently the Chair in Clean Technologies within the Environment and Sustainability Institute (ESI) and Academic Lead in Renewable Energy, University of Exeter, UK. He is also adjacent Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India. His research span over various aspect of solar photovoltaic technology, especially high efficiency and low cost device and integrated renewables. He has published over 180 research articles on solar technology and has given over 80 academic presentations in 13 countries. Prof. Mallick is the Editor-in-Chief of “Advances in Renewable Energy Journal” and Editor-in-Chief of Editorial Boards for Energy Sources in the Journal of ‘Energies’.
Affiliations and Expertise
Environment and Sustainability Institute, University of Exeter, UK