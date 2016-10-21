Solar Heating and Cooling Systems: Fundamentals, Experiments and Applications provides comprehensive coverage of this modern energy issue from both a scientific and technical level that is based on original research and the synthesis of consistent bibliographic material that meets the increasing need for modernization and greater energy efficiency to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

Ioan Sarbu and Calin Sebarchievici present a comprehensive overview of all major solar energy technologies, along with the fundamentals, experiments, and applications of solar heating and cooling systems. Technical, economic, and energy saving aspects related to design, modeling, and operation of these systems are also explored.

This reference includes physical and mathematical concepts developed to make this publication a self-contained and up-to-date source of information for engineers, researchers, and professionals who are interested in the use of solar energy as an alternative energy source.