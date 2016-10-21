Solar Heating and Cooling Systems
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Experiments and Applications
Description
Solar Heating and Cooling Systems: Fundamentals, Experiments and Applications provides comprehensive coverage of this modern energy issue from both a scientific and technical level that is based on original research and the synthesis of consistent bibliographic material that meets the increasing need for modernization and greater energy efficiency to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.
Ioan Sarbu and Calin Sebarchievici present a comprehensive overview of all major solar energy technologies, along with the fundamentals, experiments, and applications of solar heating and cooling systems. Technical, economic, and energy saving aspects related to design, modeling, and operation of these systems are also explored.
This reference includes physical and mathematical concepts developed to make this publication a self-contained and up-to-date source of information for engineers, researchers, and professionals who are interested in the use of solar energy as an alternative energy source.
Key Features
- Includes learning aims, chapter summaries, problems and solutions to support the theories presented
- Puts a specific emphasis on the practical application of the technologies in heating and cooling systems
- Contains calculating equations for the energy and economic index of solar systems
Readership
Researchers, scientists, engineers and students in engineering and renewable energy, professionals interested in solar energy as an alternative energy source
Table of Contents
- Author Biographies
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Generalities
- 1.2. Renewable Energy
- Chapter 2. Solar Radiation
- 2.1. Generalities
- 2.2. Calculation of Solar Radiation
- 2.3. Prediction of Solar Radiation Using Improved Bristow–Campbell Model
- Chapter 3. Solar Collectors
- 3.1. Generalities
- 3.2. Solar Thermal Collectors
- 3.3. Solar PV Collectors
- 3.4. Solar PV/Thermal Hybrid Collectors
- 3.5. Performances of a PV/T Collector With Water Heating in Buildings
- 3.6. Performances of a Hybrid PV/T-Solar System for Residential Applications
- Chapter 4. Thermal Energy Storage
- 4.1. Generalities
- 4.2. Classification and Characteristics of Storage Systems
- 4.3. Sensible Heat Storage
- 4.4. Latent-Heat Storage
- 4.5. Chemical Energy Storage
- 4.6. Cool Thermal Energy Storage
- 4.7. Performance and Cost of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
- Chapter 5. Solar Water and Space-Heating Systems
- 5.1. Generalities
- 5.2. Solar Water Heating Systems
- 5.3. Solar Space-Heating Systems
- 5.4. Solar Combisystems
- 5.5. Solar District Heating
- 5.6. Solar Heating for Industrial Processes
- Chapter 6. Heat Distribution Systems in Buildings
- 6.1. Generalities
- 6.2. Radiator Heating System
- 6.3. Radiant Heating Systems
- 6.4. Room Air Heaters
- 6.5. Control of Heating Systems
- 6.6. Efficiency of Heating Systems
- 6.7. Energy Analysis of Solar Heating Systems
- 6.8. Economic Analysis Indicators
- Chapter 7. Solar Thermal-Driven Cooling Systems
- 7.1. Generalities
- 7.2. Solar-Powered Sorption Cooling Systems
- 7.3. Solar Thermomechanical Cooling Systems
- 7.4. Hybrid Cooling and Heating Systems
- 7.5. Comparison of Various Solar Thermal Cooling Systems
- 7.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Solar Electric Cooling Systems
- 8.1. Generalities
- 8.2. Solar Photovoltaic Cooling Systems
- 8.3. Solar Thermoelectric Cooling Systems
- Chapter 9. Solar-Assisted Heat Pumps
- 9.1. Generalities
- 9.2. Operation Principle of a Heat Pump
- 9.3. Vapor Compression-Based Heat Pump Systems
- 9.4. Energy Performances of a DX-SAHP Water Heating System
- 9.5. Solar-Assisted Absorption Heat Pumps
- 9.6. Performances of an Experimental Solar-Assisted Absorption Ground-Coupled Heat Pump in Cooling Operation
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 21st October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128116630
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128116623
About the Author
Ioan Sarbu
Ioan Sarbu is a professor and head of the Department of Building Services Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Timisoara, Romania. He obtained a diploma in Civil engineering from the “TraianVuia” Polytechnic Institute of Timisoara in 1975 and a Ph.D. degree in Civil engineering from the Timisoara Technical University in 1993. His main research interests are related to refrigeration systems and heat pumps. He is also active in the field of solar energy conversion, water distribution systems and numerical simulations and optimizations in building services. He has published books, chapters, and numerous articles in indexed journals and proceedings of international conferences. He is also author of five patent certificates and of up to twenty computer programs.
Professor and Head, Department of Building Services Engineering, Polytechnic University of Timisoara, Romania
Calin Sebarchievici
Calin Sebarchievici is a lecturer of the Building Services Engineering Department at the Polytechnic University of Timisoara, Romania. He obtained a diploma in Building services engineering and a Ph.D. degree in Civil engineering from the Polytechnic University of Timisoara in 2003 and 2013, respectively. His research is focused on heat pumps, refrigeration systems and solar energy conversion. He is co-author of some books, chapters, and journal and conference proceeding articles.
Lecturer, Department of Building Services Engineering, Polytechnic University of Timisoara, Romania