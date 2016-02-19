Solar Energy
1st Edition
Description
Solar Energy is a collection of lecture from the 17th International Science School for High School Students. The book presents nine papers that tackle concerns in solar energy. The text first covers the world energy resource and consumption, and then proceeds to tackling energy conversion, the atmospheric environment, and climatic change. In the third chapter, the book details the nature of solar energy and optical magnification of solar radiation. Chapter IV deals with the biological conversion of solar energy, while Chapter V talks about batteries. Next, the selection covers thermal conversion, solar devices, and direct solar production of electricity. The eighth chapter discusses selective surfaces, and the last chapter details heat transfer and storage. The book will be of great interest to anyone concerned with the development of alternative energy technology, particularly solar energy.
Table of Contents
1. World Energy Resources and Consumption
Nuclear Fission, Nuclear Fusion and Geothermal Energy
2. Energy Conversion, The Atmospheric Environment and Climatic Change
3. The Nature of Solar Energy
Optical Magnification of Solar Radiation
4. Biological Conversion of Solar Energy
Energy Exchange in the Living World
Solar Energy Conversion in Photosynthesis
Conversion of Plant Materials to Liquid and Gaseous Fuels
5. Batteries
Fuel Cells
6. Thermal Conversion and Solar Devices Today
Water Heating and Steam Generation
Building Heating and Cooling
Desalination and Drying
7. Direct Solar Production of Electricity
8. Selective Surfaces as Solar Energy Collectors
9. Heat Transfer and Storage
