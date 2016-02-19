Solar Energy is a collection of lecture from the 17th International Science School for High School Students. The book presents nine papers that tackle concerns in solar energy. The text first covers the world energy resource and consumption, and then proceeds to tackling energy conversion, the atmospheric environment, and climatic change. In the third chapter, the book details the nature of solar energy and optical magnification of solar radiation. Chapter IV deals with the biological conversion of solar energy, while Chapter V talks about batteries. Next, the selection covers thermal conversion, solar devices, and direct solar production of electricity. The eighth chapter discusses selective surfaces, and the last chapter details heat transfer and storage. The book will be of great interest to anyone concerned with the development of alternative energy technology, particularly solar energy.