Solar Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080198170, 9781483187723

Solar Energy

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Editors: H. Messel S. T. Butler
eBook ISBN: 9781483187723
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 340
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Solar Energy is a collection of lecture from the 17th International Science School for High School Students. The book presents nine papers that tackle concerns in solar energy. The text first covers the world energy resource and consumption, and then proceeds to tackling energy conversion, the atmospheric environment, and climatic change. In the third chapter, the book details the nature of solar energy and optical magnification of solar radiation. Chapter IV deals with the biological conversion of solar energy, while Chapter V talks about batteries. Next, the selection covers thermal conversion, solar devices, and direct solar production of electricity. The eighth chapter discusses selective surfaces, and the last chapter details heat transfer and storage. The book will be of great interest to anyone concerned with the development of alternative energy technology, particularly solar energy.

Table of Contents


1. World Energy Resources and Consumption

Nuclear Fission, Nuclear Fusion and Geothermal Energy

2. Energy Conversion, The Atmospheric Environment and Climatic Change

3. The Nature of Solar Energy

Optical Magnification of Solar Radiation

4. Biological Conversion of Solar Energy

Energy Exchange in the Living World

Solar Energy Conversion in Photosynthesis

Conversion of Plant Materials to Liquid and Gaseous Fuels

5. Batteries

Fuel Cells

6. Thermal Conversion and Solar Devices Today

Water Heating and Steam Generation

Building Heating and Cooling

Desalination and Drying

7. Direct Solar Production of Electricity

8. Selective Surfaces as Solar Energy Collectors

9. Heat Transfer and Storage

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187723

About the Editor

H. Messel

S. T. Butler

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.