Solar Energy Storage
1st Edition
Description
While solar is the fastest-growing energy source in the world, key concerns around solar power’s inherent variability threaten to de-rail that scale-up . Currently, integration of intermittent solar resources into the grid creates added complication to load management, leading some utilities to reject it altogether, while other operators may penalize the producers via rate increases or force solar developers to include storage devices on-site to smooth out power delivery at the point of production. However these efforts at mitigation unfold, it is increasingly clear to parties on all sides that energy storage will be pivotally important in the drive to boost the integration of variable renewable sources into power infrastructures across the globe. Thoughtfully implemented storage technologies can reduce peak demand, improve day-to-day reliability, provide emergency power in case of interrupted generation, reduce consumer and utility costs by easing load balance challenges, decrease emissions, and increase the amount of distributed and renewable energy that makes it into the grid. While energy storage has long been an area of concern for scientists and engineers, there has been no comprehensive single text covering the storage methods available to solar power producers, which leaves a lamentable gap in the literature core to this important field. Solar Energy Storage aims to become the authoritative work on the topic, incorporating contributions from an internationally recognized group of top authors from both industry and academia, focused on providing information from underlying scientific fundamentals to practical applications, and emphasizing the latest technological developments driving this discipline forward.
Key Features
- Expert contributing authors explain current and emergent storage technologies for solar, thermal, and photovoltaic applications.
- Sheds light on the economic status of solar storage facilities, including case studies of the particular challenges that solar energy systems present to remote locations.
- Includes information on: chemical storage mechanisms, mechanical storage tactics, pumped hydro, thermal storage, and storage strategies for systems of all sizes—from centralized utilities to distributed generation.
Readership
Energy and Power Engineers, Scientists, Researchers working with renewable technologies
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction and Overview
- Abstract
- Part I: Solar Energy Storage Options
- Chapter 2: Solar Electrical Energy Storage
- Abstract
- 2.1 Background
- 2.2 Technical Requirements of a Solar Electrical Energy Storage Facility
- 2.3 Options for Solar Electrical Energy Storage Technologies
- 2.4 Utility-Scale Storage Technologies
- 2.5 Distributed Scale Storage Technologies—Rechargeable Batteries
- 2.6 Economics of Solar Electrical Energy Storage Technologies
- 2.7 Final Remarks
- Chapter 3: Innovative Systems for Storage of Thermal Solar Energy in Buildings
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Major Technologies for Heat Storage in Buildings
- 3.3 Focus on a Solar Heat Absorption Storage System
- 3.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Assessment of Electricity Storage Systems
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Why ESS
- 4.3 The Potential for ESSs
- 4.4 Requirements of ESS for Saudi Arabia
- 4.5 Description of Major ESS
- 4.6 Assessment of ESS Technologies
- 4.7 Economic Evaluation of Selected ESS
- 4.8 Conclusions and Recommendations
- Chapter 5: Storage of Solar Thermal Energy in Dependency of Geographical and Climatic Boundary Conditions
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Influencing Boundary Conditions
- 5.3 Classification of Solar Thermal Systems with TES
- 5.4 Case Study to Evaluate the Influence of the Diversity of Boundary Conditions
- 5.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Sorption Heat Storage
- Abstract
- 6.1 Characteristics of Different Types of Heat Storage
- 6.2 Principles of Sorption Heat Storage
- 6.3 Sorption Heat Storage Materials
- 6.4 Sorption Heat Storage System Designs
- 6.5 Overall System Aspects
- 6.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Energetic Complementarity with Hydropower and the Possibility of Storage in Batteries and Water Reservoirs
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Energetic Complementarity
- 7.3 Evaluation of Complementarity in Time
- 7.4 Complementarity Between Solar Energy and Hydropower
- 7.5 Hydro-PV Hybrid Systems Based on Complementary Energy Resources
- 7.6 A Method of Analysis
- 7.7 Effects of Complementarity in Time
- 7.8 Some Real Hybrid Systems with Partial Complementarity
- 7.9 Effects of Energy Storage
- Chapter 8: Revitalization of Hydro Energy: A New Approach for Storing Solar Energy
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 An Innovative Solution: Integration of a Solar-Hydro System
- 8.3 Geosynthetics as a Prerequisite for Hydro Energy Storage
- 8.4 Concept Integration of the SE-PSH System
- 8.5 Optimization Model of SE-PSH System
- 8.6 Impact Geosynthetics and Dynamic Charging and Discharging of PSH System
- 8.7 Conclusion
- Part II: Economic Assessment of Solar Storage
- Chapter 9: Photovoltaics and Storage Plants: Efficient Capacities in a System View
- Abstract
- 9.1 Energy Outlook
- 9.2 Storage Plants in a System View
- 9.3 Reference Case
- 9.4 Sensitivities
- 9.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 10: Economics of Solar PV Systems with Storage, in Main Grid and Mini-Grid Settings
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Electricity Industry Economics
- 10.3 PV and Storage Applications
- 10.4 Possible Future Developments
- Part III: Environmental and Social Impacts
- Chapter 11: Environmental Issues Associated with Solar Electric and Thermal Systems with Storage
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Solar Cells
- 11.3 Solar Electricity Systems
- 11.4 Solar Electric Storage
- 11.5 Solar Heat Systems
- 11.6 Solar Heat Storage
- 11.7 Combined Systems
- 11.8 Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Consumer Perceptions and Acceptance of PV Systems with Energy Storage
- Abstract
- 12.1 Background
- 12.2 Japanese Energy Policy, Including FiT
- 12.3 ESS in Japan
- 12.4 Consumer Perception Survey: Renewables and ESS in Japan
- 12.5 Conclusion
- Part IV: Case Studies
- Chapter 13: Photovoltaic-Energy Storage Systems for Remote Small Islands
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 The Need for Energy Storage in Remote Islands
- 13.3 Operation Modes of a Typical ESS
- 13.4 Available Energy Storage Techniques
- 13.5 ESS Sizing
- 13.6 Energy Storage Costs
- 13.7 Representative Case Study
- 13.8 Conclusions
- Chapter 14: Solar Thermal Energy Storage for Solar Cookers
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Solar Cooking Systems
- 14.3 Solar Cookers Using Sensible Heat Thermal Energy Storage (SHTES)
- 14.4 Solar Cookers Using LHTES
- 14.5 Characterization of Solar Cookers with TES
- 14.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Isolated and Mini-Grid Solar PV Systems: An Alternative Solution for Providing Electricity Access in Remote Areas (Case Study from Nepal)
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Site Description
- 15.3 Existing Energy Consumption Patterns and Potential Electricity Demand
- 15.4 Methods and Data Source
- 15.5 Technology Selection and Component Sizing
- 15.6 Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE)
- 15.7 Business Model for Mini-Grid Solar PV System
- 15.8 Operational and Management Model for the Solar Mini-Grid System
- 15.9 Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 18th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124095496
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124095403
About the Author
Bent Sørensen
Professor Emeritus at the Department of People and Technology, and a professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematics and Physics, both at Roskilde University, Denmark. He is also an independent consultant at Novator Advanced Technology Consulting. Bent Sørensen’s research is cross-disciplinary and has resulted in nearly a thousand scientific articles and some 40 books, including foundation work in economic theory (the scenario method, life-cycle analysis) and in energy research (renewable energy resources, technology and applications).
Dr. Sørensen is one of the world’s leading specialists in renewable energy. He has five decades of experience in researching the field, and has published hundreds of monographs, articles in scientific journals, technical reports, and conference contributions. He has received several awards and has been knighted by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe of Denmark.
He has worked at universities in Japan, France, Denmark, Australia and the United States (Berkeley and Yale), has been a consultant to governments and international organizations, a lead author in the IPCC climate assessment recipient of several international prizes and honors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of People and Technology, Roskilde University, Denmark; Independent Consultant, NOVATOR Advanced Technology Consulting, Denmark
Reviews
"...a state-of-the-art description and discussion of the energy storage issues relevant for most solar energy systems... One of the two areas of application for solar energy storage systems handles the obvious day-to-night storage requirement and the other is seasonal energy storage..." --Power Electronics