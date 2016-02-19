Solar Cooling and Dehumidifying - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080275710, 9781483190273

Solar Cooling and Dehumidifying

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First International Conference, SOLAR/80, Caracas, Venezuela, 3-6 August 1980

Editors: A R Martinez
eBook ISBN: 9781483190273
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 282
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190273

About the Editor

A R Martinez

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.