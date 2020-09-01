Sol-gel derived optical and photonic materials reviews the recent advances in the rapidly evolving field of optical and photonic materials, components and devices. Thin films and coatings, the most important category of sol-gel derived materials with optical, electronic, and magnetic functionalities are discussed in the book. Specifically, photoresist and dielectric layers, flat screen displays, anti-reflective coatings, conducting and magnetic disk coatings and photochromic, electrochromic and photovoltaic coatings are addressed.

Sol-gel derived optical and photonic materials are typically higher performing materials because they have molecular homogeneity and are easy to fabricate. Key materials such as materials for graded index optical components, solar control coatings, phosphors, glass ceramics, and layered photonic structures are addressed.

Sol-gel derived optical and photonic materials is suitable for those working in materials science, physics, engineering and chemistry disciplines in academia and R&D.