Sol-gel Derived Optical and Photonic Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Sol-gel derived anti-reflective coatings for high fluence lasers
Tayyab Suratwala
2. Photocatalytic, self-cleaning coatings
Marta Irene Litter
3. 1-D multilayer photonic crystals
Rui M. Almeida
4. Design and Implementation of 2-D Photonic Crystals using Sol-Gel Materials
Meng Lu
5. 3-D photonic crystals, inverse opals
Maurizio Ferrari
6. Hybrid sol-gel materials for photonics
Sidney JL Ribeiro
7. Active hybrid materials with light emitting properties
Luis Dias Carlos
8. Hybrid materials for patterning and waveguiding
Jian Xu
9. Semiconductor quantum dot-doped sol-gel materials for non-linear optics
Alessandro Martucci
10. Lanthanide-doped transparent glass ceramics
Alicia Durán
11. Sol-gel derived phosphors for optical applications
Rocío Rojas-Hernandez
12. White light generation
Audrey Potdevin
13. Optical gas sensors
Alessandro Martucci
14. Sol-Gel Materials for Optical and Electrooptical Applications
David Levy
15. Sol-gel materials for optical fibers
Bruno Capoen
16. Multifunctional magnetic, optical and electrical nanomaterials processed by sol-gel method
Mihail Secu
Description
Sol-gel derived optical and photonic materials reviews the recent advances in the rapidly evolving field of optical and photonic materials, components and devices. Thin films and coatings, the most important category of sol-gel derived materials with optical, electronic, and magnetic functionalities are discussed in the book. Specifically, photoresist and dielectric layers, flat screen displays, anti-reflective coatings, conducting and magnetic disk coatings and photochromic, electrochromic and photovoltaic coatings are addressed.
Sol-gel derived optical and photonic materials are typically higher performing materials because they have molecular homogeneity and are easy to fabricate. Key materials such as materials for graded index optical components, solar control coatings, phosphors, glass ceramics, and layered photonic structures are addressed.
Sol-gel derived optical and photonic materials is suitable for those working in materials science, physics, engineering and chemistry disciplines in academia and R&D.
Key Features
- Reviews wide range of sol-gel derived coatings including reflective and anti-reflective, self-cleaning, and electrochromic
- Discusses latest advances in sol-gel derived photonic crystals including one dimensional, two dimensional, and three dimensional structures
- Addresses key applications in solid state lighting, solar cells, sensors, fiber optics, and magneto-optical devices
Readership
Researchers in Materials Science, Physics, Engineering, and Chemistry disciplines working in academia and R&D disciplines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128180198
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rui Almeida Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Engineering, Instituto Superior Tecnico, Lisboa, Portugal
Alessandro Martucci Editor
Dr. Martucci has 25 years of research activities in the field of glass, ceramics and nanocomposite films obtained by wet chemistry processing for photonic, optical and gas sensor applications. Alessandro Martucci is author of more than 230 international publications
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Padova, Italy
Luis Santos Editor
Luis Santos received the degree of Doctor of Engineering Science in Materials Science from Instituto Superior Técnico in 1996. He is Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon and a researcher in the Centre for Structural Chemistry (CQE) In academia, he has developed and taught both graduate and undergraduate courses in materials science specializing in characterization of materials, glasses and ceramics. He has supervised 2 post-docs, 4 PhD students and 10 Master students. He has published over 70 papers and 1 book chapter. He has been involved in more than 10 R&D projects, three of them as Principal Investigator. Currently he is involved in the project “Photonic crystal-assisted frequency conversion phosphor layers for energy applications”, where photonic crystals thin films are prepared and used to assist the up-conversion and down-conversion processes. This is expected to improve the conversion efficiency of solar cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Instituto Superior Tecnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal
Rocío Estefanía Rojas Hernández Editor
Dr. Rojas has more than 7 year’s research experience, five of which are in the ceramic research field during their PhD (4 years) and as Post-Doctoral Researcher (1 year) in the Ceramics for Smart Systems group, at the Instituto de Cerámica y Vidrio, CSIC, Spain. Now, Dr. Rojas holds a position as Post-Doctoral Researcher (1 year and 8 months ago) in Glasses and Thin Films for Nanophotonics and Integrated Optics Group belonging to Depart. Eng. Química, CQE, at Instituto Superior Técnico, Lisboa as part of research team in the framework of COFRE project (Photonic crystal-assisted frequency conversion phosphor layers for energy applications) funded by FCT. In this latter position, Dr. Rojas has focused on sol-gel synthesis and optical characterization of down and up-conversion materials (amorphous and nanocrystalline) including bulk form as well as thin films.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doctoral Research Scholar, University of Lisbon, Portugal