Soil Micromorphology: Studies in Management and Genesis, Volume 22

A Selection of Papers. SOIL GENESIS. Micromorphology of soils of the humid tropics (G. Stoops et al.). Biogenic opal as an indicator of mixing in an Alfisol/Vertisol landscape (J.L. Boettinger). Morphology and origin of secondary calcite in soils from Beauce, France (S. Ould Mohamed, A. Bruand). Phases of calcrete (Nari) development as indicated by micromorphology (M. Wieder et al.). Fabric features of laterite and plinthite layers of ultisols in northeast Thailand (A. Suddhiprakarn, I. Kheoruenromne). HYDROMORPHIC SOILS. Aquic conditions for Soil Taxonomy: concepts, soil morphology and micromorphology (M.J. Vepraskas et al.). Saprolite influence on formation of well-drained and hydromorphic horizons in an acid soil system as determined by structural analysis (P. Curmi et al.). Forms of iron oxides in acid hydromorphic soil environments. Morphology and characterization by selective dissolution (P. Curmi et al.). PALEOSOLS. Micromorphology of paleosols - genetic and paleoenvironmental deductions: Case studies from central China, south India, N.W. Morocco and the Great Plains of the U.S.A. (A. Bronger et al.). Pedosedimentary fabrics of soils within loess and colluvium in southern England and southern Germany (R.A. Kemp et al.). Soil and landscape processes evident in a hydromorphic grey earth (Plinthusalf) in semiarid tropical Australia (H.J. Mücher, R.J. Coventry). An exploratory examination of some relict hardpans in the coastal lowlands of southern Queensland (C.H. Thompson et al.). Micromorphology of polygenetic soils in a small watershed, north central Kansas, U.S.A. (W.A. Wehmueller et al.). ARCHEOLOGY. Interpretation of interglacial cave sediments from a hominid site in North Wales: translocation of Ca-Fe-phosphates (D.A. Jenkins). Source materials, micromorphology, and the provenance of the storage jars from Roman Galilee (M. Wieder et al.). GENERAL PEDOLOGY. Soil thin section description: higher levels of classification of microfabrics as a tool for interpretation (G. Stoops). Micromorphological classification of gypsiferous soil materials (G. Stoops, R.M. Poch). Proposals for classifying and describing secondary micro-structures observed within completely weathered minerals (J.E. Delvigne). SOIL BIOTA. The ultramicromorphology of soil biota in situ in natural soils: a review (R.C. Foster). Morphological aspects of microorganism habitats in a vertisol (J.L. Chotte et al.). The influence of fungus-cultivating ants (Hymenoptera, Formicidae, Attini) on the morphology of andosols in Martinique (V. Eschenbrenner). Variability in the growth of Faidherbia albida near Niamey, Niger, Africa: micromorphological aspects of termite activity (R. Miedema et al.). Bioturbation, biofabrics and the biomantle: an example from the Sydney Basin (G.S. Humphreys). SOIL STRUCTURE. Image processing and soil micromorphology (C.J. Moran). Quantification. Some principles to be observed in the quantitative analysis of sections of soil (A.J Ringrose-Voase). Soil pore structure modelling using fuzzy random pseudofractal sets (A.B. McBratney, C.J. Moran). Measurement of root distribution from sections through undisturbed soil specimens (J.B. Stewart, C.J. Moran, A.B. McBratney). Physical Processes. Image analysis of pore space morphology in soil sections, in relation to water movement (V. Hallaire, P. Curmi). Degradation of structure and hydraulic properties in an Oxisol under cultivation (Brazil) (P. Curmi et al.). Study of soil porosity with mercury porosimetry and image analysis on backscattered electron scanning images (BESI). Application to tilled "crusting soils" in Zimbabwe (L.P. D'Acqui et al.). SOIL MANAGEMENT. Micromorphology and soil management (M. Pagliai). Structural degradation of a prairie soil from long-term management (R.G. Darmody, L.D. Norton). Micromorphological characteristics of soils of different fertility in north eastern China (Zi-qin Gao, Xi-ming Guan). Soil structure transformations over the growing season - A micromorphological approach (N.W. Hall). A pragmatic role for image analysis when assessing compaction in Vertisols (D.C. McKenzie et al.). SURFACE CRUSTS. Soil surface crust formation: contribution of micromorphology. (L.-M. Bresson, C. Valentin). Micromorphological and hydraulic properties of surface crusts formed on a red earth soil in the semi-arid rangelands of eastern Australia (R.S.B. Greene, A.J. Ringrose-Voase). Fabric changes during reclamation of a scalded, red duplex soil by waterponding (A.J. Ringrose-Voase, S.G. McClure). HARDPANS AND CEMENTED LAYERS. Micromorphology of silica cementation in soils. (L.D. Norton). Micromorphological and chemical properties of Australian soils with hardsetting and duric horizons (C.J. Chartres, L.D. Norton). Nature and origin of a duripan in a Durixeralf-Duraqualf toposequence: micromorphological aspects (I.D. Hollingsworth, R.W. Fitzpatrick). Micromorphology and composition of silica accumulations in a hardpan (L.A. Sullivan). AUTHOR INDEX. SUBJECT INDEX.