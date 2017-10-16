Soil Management and Climate Change

1. Short-term Effects of Tillage Practices and Crop Residue Exportation on Soil Organic Matter and Earthworm Communities in Silt Loam Arable Soil

Aboulkacem Lemtiri

2. Soil Carbon and Nitrogen Dynamics in a Tropical Peatland

RICHARD ADEOLU ADESIJI

3. Decreased Organic Carbon Associated with Land Management in Mediterranean Environments

Jose Navarro-Pedreño

4. Soil Carbon Dynamics as Affected by Land-use Changes from Minesoil to Bioenergy Crop Production

Jose Guzman

5. Effect of Land Use on Organic Carbon Distribution in North African Region: Tunisia Case Study

Nadhem Brahim

6. Organic Carbon Stocks in All Pools Following Land Cover Change in Rainforest of Madagascar

Andry Andriamananjara

7. Soil Carbon in the Indian Himalayas: Impact of Land Use and Climate Resilient Agricultural Practices

Vikas Sharma

8. Soil Carbon Dynamics Under Different Land Uses in Dryland Mediterranean Conditions

Jorge Álvaro-Fuentes

Mechanisms and Strategies to Enhance Soil Carbon Sequestration in Soils

9. Carbon and Nitrogen Sequestration Potential of Mediterranean Green Roofs Prototypes

Sara Ondoño

10. Carbon Sequestration in Post Mining Soils

Jan Frouz

11. Role of Carbonates in Soil Organic Matter Stabilization in Agricultural Mediterranean Soils

Iñigo Virto

Contribution of Organic and Inorganic Amendments on Soil Carbon and Nitrogen Contents

12. Effect of Organic Inputs on Soil Organic Matter Fractions and Microbial Biomass and Activity in Irrigated and Rainfed Olive Orchards

Victor Kavvadias Sr.

13. Dynamics of Carbon and Nitrogen in Soils: Role of Organic and Inorganic Sources

Shyam Prasad Majumder

14. Nitrogen Dynamic and Leaching in Calcareous Soils Amended with Pig Slurry

Melisa Gómez-Garrido

15. Nitrogen Dynamic in Agricultural Soils Amended with Sewage Sludge

Wanderley José de Melo V

16. Effect of Three Types of Exogenous Organic Carbon on Soil Organic Matter and Physical Properties of a Sandy Artificial Soil

Paul Robin

17. Impacts of Raw and Purified Pig Slurry on Carbon and Nitrogen Stocks in Mediterranean Agricultural Soils

Martire Angélica Terrero

18. Organic and Inorganic Amendments Effects on Carbon and Nitrogen Stocks and Pools

Veronica Asensio

19. Soil Organic Matter Dynamics with Different Management of Crop Residues in Austria

Heide Spiegel

20. Exogenous Organic Matter Evolution in Arid Soils and Their Impact on Carbon and Nitrogen Balances

Kamel Gargouri

21. Do Crop Rotations Improve the Adaptation of Agricultural Systems to Climate Change? A Modeling Approach to Predict the Effect of Rotations on Soil Organic Carbon and Nitrogen

Roberta Farina

22. Managing Forest Soils for Carbon Sequestration: Insights from Modeling Forests Around the Globe

Juan A. Blanco

23. MURASOC, a Meta-analysis to Test the Effects of Independent Variables on Soil Organic Carbon: Application to Mediterranean Areas

Luis Parras-Alcántara

24. Soil CO2 Emissions in a Long-term Tillage Treatment Experiment

Györgyi Gelybó

25. Land Use and Land Cover Transition in Brazil and Effects on GHG Emissions

Eraclito Rodrigues Sousa-Neto

26. Crop Residue Management and Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Tropical Rice Lands

Pratap Bhattacharyya

27. Understanding and Management of the Crucial Interaction Between Soil Carbon Dynamics, Nitrogen Dynamics and Climate Change

Pratap Srivastava

28. Climate-smart Soil Management in Semi-arid Regions

Martin Wiesmeier