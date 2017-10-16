Soil Management and Climate Change
1st Edition
Effects on Organic Carbon, Nitrogen Dynamics, and Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Description
Soil Management and Climate Change: Effects on Organic Carbon, Nitrogen Dynamics, and Greenhouse Gas Emissions provides a state of the art overview of recent findings and future research challenges regarding physical, chemical and biological processes controlling soil carbon, nitrogen dynamic and greenhouse gas emissions from soils. This book is for students and academics in soil science and environmental science, land managers, public administrators and legislators, and will increase understanding of organic matter preservation in soil and mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions.
Given the central role soil plays on the global carbon (C) and nitrogen (N) cycles and its impact on greenhouse gas emissions, there is an urgent need to increase our common understanding about sources, mechanisms and processes that regulate organic matter mineralization and stabilization, and to identify those management practices and processes which mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, helping increase organic matter stabilization with suitable supplies of available N.
Key Features
- Provides the latest findings about soil organic matter stabilization and greenhouse gas emissions
- Covers the effect of practices and management on soil organic matter stabilization
- Includes information for readers to select the most suitable management practices to increase soil organic matter stabilization
Readership
Soil scientists, soil biologists, soil ecologists, soil physicists, soil biogeochemists, agronomists, environmental scientists, atmospheric scientists, land managers
Table of Contents
1. Short-term Effects of Tillage Practices and Crop Residue Exportation on Soil Organic Matter and Earthworm Communities in Silt Loam Arable Soil
Aboulkacem Lemtiri
2. Soil Carbon and Nitrogen Dynamics in a Tropical Peatland
RICHARD ADEOLU ADESIJI
3. Decreased Organic Carbon Associated with Land Management in Mediterranean Environments
Jose Navarro-Pedreño
4. Soil Carbon Dynamics as Affected by Land-use Changes from Minesoil to Bioenergy Crop Production
Jose Guzman
5. Effect of Land Use on Organic Carbon Distribution in North African Region: Tunisia Case Study
Nadhem Brahim
6. Organic Carbon Stocks in All Pools Following Land Cover Change in Rainforest of Madagascar
Andry Andriamananjara
7. Soil Carbon in the Indian Himalayas: Impact of Land Use and Climate Resilient Agricultural Practices
Vikas Sharma
8. Soil Carbon Dynamics Under Different Land Uses in Dryland Mediterranean Conditions
Jorge Álvaro-Fuentes
Mechanisms and Strategies to Enhance Soil Carbon Sequestration in Soils
9. Carbon and Nitrogen Sequestration Potential of Mediterranean Green Roofs Prototypes
Sara Ondoño
10. Carbon Sequestration in Post Mining Soils
Jan Frouz
11. Role of Carbonates in Soil Organic Matter Stabilization in Agricultural Mediterranean Soils
Iñigo Virto
Contribution of Organic and Inorganic Amendments on Soil Carbon and Nitrogen Contents
12. Effect of Organic Inputs on Soil Organic Matter Fractions and Microbial Biomass and Activity in Irrigated and Rainfed Olive Orchards
Victor Kavvadias Sr.
13. Dynamics of Carbon and Nitrogen in Soils: Role of Organic and Inorganic Sources
Shyam Prasad Majumder
14. Nitrogen Dynamic and Leaching in Calcareous Soils Amended with Pig Slurry
Melisa Gómez-Garrido
15. Nitrogen Dynamic in Agricultural Soils Amended with Sewage Sludge
Wanderley José de Melo V
16. Effect of Three Types of Exogenous Organic Carbon on Soil Organic Matter and Physical Properties of a Sandy Artificial Soil
Paul Robin
17. Impacts of Raw and Purified Pig Slurry on Carbon and Nitrogen Stocks in Mediterranean Agricultural Soils
Martire Angélica Terrero
18. Organic and Inorganic Amendments Effects on Carbon and Nitrogen Stocks and Pools
Veronica Asensio
19. Soil Organic Matter Dynamics with Different Management of Crop Residues in Austria
Heide Spiegel
20. Exogenous Organic Matter Evolution in Arid Soils and Their Impact on Carbon and Nitrogen Balances
Kamel Gargouri
21. Do Crop Rotations Improve the Adaptation of Agricultural Systems to Climate Change? A Modeling Approach to Predict the Effect of Rotations on Soil Organic Carbon and Nitrogen
Roberta Farina
22. Managing Forest Soils for Carbon Sequestration: Insights from Modeling Forests Around the Globe
Juan A. Blanco
23. MURASOC, a Meta-analysis to Test the Effects of Independent Variables on Soil Organic Carbon: Application to Mediterranean Areas
Luis Parras-Alcántara
24. Soil CO2 Emissions in a Long-term Tillage Treatment Experiment
Györgyi Gelybó
25. Land Use and Land Cover Transition in Brazil and Effects on GHG Emissions
Eraclito Rodrigues Sousa-Neto
26. Crop Residue Management and Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Tropical Rice Lands
Pratap Bhattacharyya
27. Understanding and Management of the Crucial Interaction Between Soil Carbon Dynamics, Nitrogen Dynamics and Climate Change
Pratap Srivastava
28. Climate-smart Soil Management in Semi-arid Regions
Martin Wiesmeier
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121290
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121283
About the Editor
Maria Munoz
She has more than 15 years of professional experience in Rural Development and Environmental sector. Currently is carrying out R&D and technology transfer about the design of new technologies in the agricultural and livestock sectors, production systems, waste recycling, bioenergy and soil and landscape reclamation. Additionally, she has significant experience researching conservation and rural development, including climate change, pollution and risk assessments. She has been a specialized researcher in the United States. She has coordinated R&D projects with international and national governments and the private sector. She has directed environmental and rural development programs in the Spanish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the strategy designs in Spanish-Bolivian cooperation framework program. She has been an international consultant to Corfo-Chilean government in the evaluation of R&D projects. In addition, she has managed agricultural farm productivity, business aspects and subsidies according to European policy instrumental in regional and local economies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Agricultural Engineer
Raúl Zornoza
His research lines are soil quality assessment, soil reclamation, soil biochemistry and organic matter dynamics. Author of 58 articles, 8 book chapters and 140 presentations in congresses. Participation in 16 competitive research projects. Author of two national patents of invention and one international patent. Awarded with the Outstanding Young Scientist of Soil Science Division Award by EGU. PhD in Environmental Sciences since January 2007. Post-doc researcher at University of Florence (2008) and at the Technical University of Cartagena (2009-2015). Assistant Professor in the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry of the University of Cordoba since 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, University of Cordoba, Spain