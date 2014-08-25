Soil Improvement and Ground Modification Methods
1st Edition
Description
Written by an author with more than 25 years of field and academic experience, Soil Improvement and Ground Modification Methods explains ground improvement technologies for converting marginal soil into soil that will support all types of structures. Soil improvement is the alteration of any property of a soil to improve its engineering performance. Some sort of soil improvement must happen on every construction site. This combined with rapid urbanization and the industrial growth presents a huge dilemma to providing a solid structure at a competitive price.
The perfect guide for new or practicing engineers, this reference covers projects involving soil stabilization and soil admixtures, including utilization of industrial waste and by-products, commercially available soil admixtures, conventional soil improvement techniques, and state-of-the-art testing methods.
Key Features
- Conventional soil improvement techniques and state-of-the-art testing methods
- Methods for mitigating or removing the risk of liquefaction in the event of major vibrations
- Structural elements for stabilization of new or existing construction industrial waste/by-products, commercially available soil
- Innovative techniques for drainage, filtration, dewatering, stabilization of waste, and contaminant control and removal
Readership
Construction Engineers, Construction Managers, Structural Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, and Earthquake Engineers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
- Section I: Introduction to Ground Improvement and Soil Stabilization
- Chapter 1: What is “Ground Improvement?”
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Alternatives to “Poor” Soil Conditions
- 1.3 Historical Soil and Ground Improvement
- Chapter 2: Ground Improvement Techniques and Applications
- 2.1 Categories of Ground Improvement
- 2.2 Typical/Common Ground Improvement Objectives
- 2.3 Factors Affecting Choice of Improvement Method
- 2.4 Common Applications
- 2.5 Emerging Trends and Promising Technologies
- Chapter 3: Soil Mechanics Basics, Field Investigations, and Preliminary Ground Modification Design
- 3.1 Soil Mechanics Fundamentals Overview
- 3.2 Site Investigations, Data, and Reports
- 3.3 Preliminary Modification Design Evaluation
- Relevant ASTM Standards
- Section II: Soil Densification
- Chapter 4: Objectives and Improvements from Soil Densification
- 4.1 Overview of Soil Densification
- 4.2 Engineering Improvement Objectives
- Relevant ASTM Standards
- Chapter 5: Shallow Compaction
- 5.1 Methods of Shallow Compaction
- 5.2 Principles of Compaction/Compaction Theory
- 5.3 Shallow Field Compaction Equipment
- 5.4 Properties of Compacted Soils
- 5.5 Field Compaction and Specifications
- 5.6 Compaction Control/Field Inspection
- Relevant ASTM Standards
- Chapter 6: Deep Densification
- 6.1 Deep Densification Applications and Techniques
- 6.2 Deep Densification QC, Monitoring, and Specifications
- Relevant ASTM Standards
- Section III: Hydraulic Modification
- Chapter 7: Objectives and Approaches to Hydraulic Modification
- 7.1 Fundamental Objectives and Improvements
- 7.2 Dewatering Methods
- 7.3 Well Hydraulics and Dewatering Design
- 7.4 Drainage Capacity, Permeability, and Tests
- 7.5 Slope Stabilization by Dewatering/Drainage
- 7.6 Filtering and Seepage Control
- 7.7 Membrane Encapsulation
- 7.8 Altering Soil/Ground Hydraulic Properties
- Chapter 8: Geosynthetics for Filtration Drainage, and Seepage Control
- 8.1 Geotextiles for Filtration and Drainage
- 8.2 Geonets, Geocomposites, and Micro Siphon Drains
- 8.3 Geosynthetic Hydraulic Barriers
- Relevant ASTM Standards
- Chapter 9: Preconsolidation
- 9.1 Preconsolidation Concepts and Methodologies
- 9.2 Use of Vertical Drains
- 9.3 Vacuum-Assisted Consolidation
- 9.4 Instrumentation and Performance Monitoring
- Chapter 10: Electro-Osmosis (Electrokinetic Dewatering)
- 10.1 Principles of Electro-Osmosis
- 10.2 Applications/Improvements
- Section IV: Physical and Chemical Modification
- Chapter 11: Admixture Soil Improvement
- 11.1 Introduction to Admixture Soil Improvement
- 11.2 Admixture Materials
- 11.3 Application Methods and Mixing
- 11.4 Stabilization of Wastes and Contaminated Soils
- Relevant ASTM Standards
- Appendix Example Specification Guide for Soil Mixing with Admixtures
- Chapter 12: Ground Modification by Grouting
- 12.1 Fundamental Concepts, Objectives, and History
- 12.2 Grout Materials and Properties
- 12.3 Techniques, Technology, and Control
- 12.4 Applications of Grouting
- Relevant ASTM Standards
- Chapter 13: Thermal Treatments
- 13.1 Types of Thermal Treatments
- 13.2 Heat Capacity of Soils
- 13.3 Heat Treatment of Soils
- 13.4 Ground Freezing
- Section V: Modification with Inclusions and Confinement
- Chapter 14: Geosynthetic Reinforced Soil
- 14.1 History, Fundamentals, and Materials for Soil Reinforcement
- 14.2 MSE Walls and Slopes
- 14.3 Other Geosynthetic Reinforcement Applications
- Relevant ASTM Specifications
- Chapter 15: In Situ Reinforcement
- 15.1 Types, Installations, Applications
- 15.2 Design Basics
- 15.3 Helical Anchors and Piles
- 15.4 Other In Situ Reinforcement
- Relevant ASTM Standards
- Chapter 16: Soil Confinement
- 16.1 Concepts and History
- 16.2 Soldier Piles and Lagging
- 16.3 Cribs, Gabions and Mattresses
- 16.4 Geocells
- 16.5 Geosynthetically Confined Soil/Geosynthetic Reinforced Soil
- 16.6 Fabric Formwork and Geotubes
- 16.7 Erosion Control
- Relevant ASTM Standards
- Chapter 17: Lightweight Fill Materials
- 17.1 Types of Lightweight Fills
- 17.2 Properties of EPS Geofoam
- 17.3 Geofoam Applications
- Relevant ASTM Standards
- Chapter 18: Emerging Technologies, Trends, and Materials
- 18.1 What’s New—What’s Ahead?
- 18.2 Utilization of Wastes
- 18.3 Bioremediation
- Standard Sieve Sizes
- Approximate Conversions to SI Units
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 25th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078994
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124080768
About the Author
Peter Nicholson
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii