Soil Dynamics and Liquefaction, Volume 42
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Constitutive Relations in Soil Dynamics. Computational approach to soil dynamics (O.C. Zienkiewicz et al.). The development of constitutive relationship for seismic pore pressure (S.K. Bhatia, S. Nanthikesan). Effect of frequency content on dynamic properties of cohesive soils (M.S. Aggour et al.). The Markov framework for modeling uncertainties in soil constitutive behavior (H. Benaroya, G. Goldstein). An anisotropic hardening model for sand subjected to cyclic loading (H. Hirai). 2. Liquefaction of Soils. Analysis of porewater pressures in seismic centrifuge tests (W.D. Liam Finn et al). Earthquake induced forces on retaining walls (R.M. Bakeer, S.K. Bhatia). Risk analysis of BRPL compressor (offsites) foundations (N. Puri et al.). Cyclic hardening of sand during earthquake events (U. Guettler et al.). Estimation of bridge foundation stiffness from forced vibration data (C.B. Crouse, B. Hushmand). A parametric study of effect of vibration on granular soils (P.W. Chang, Y.S. Chae). EQGEN86: An artificial earthquake simulation program (N.Y. Chang et al.). On the behavior of soils during earthquakes - liquefaction (G. Castro). Liquefaction of shock loaded saturated sand (G.E. Veyera, W.A. Charlie). Seismic response of pore water pressure in surface sand layer (E. Yanagisawa et al.). A study of earthquake resistance of highway abutments during liquefaction (T. Ishibashi et al.). Assessing the effects of potential liquefaction - a practising engineer's perspective (E.E. Rinne). 3. Experimental Soil Dynamics. Volume change behavior of granular soil columns during vibration (G.M. Norman-Gregory, E.T. Selig). Cyclic behavior of a clay: experiment and modelling (W.Y. Sheu, N.Y. Chang). Cyclic triaxial tests at low stresses for parameter determination (A. Bezuijen et al.). Laboratory prototype of in situ cyclic and dynamic geotechnical testing system (R. Henke, W. Henke). High resolution measurement of shear modulus of clay using triaxial vane device (S. Pamukcu, J.N. Suhayda). Model tests for earthquake simulation of geotechnical problems (R.W. Whitman, H. Klapperich). Experiments and analysis for the hysteresis characteristics of soil (A. Hara et al.). Shear moduli and damping characteristics of Kosovo high plasticity clays (N. Dzeletovic, T. Paskalov). Numerical modelling of membrane penetration effects on undrained triaxial tests (J.R. Raines et al.). Cyclic properties of soils within a large range of strain amplitude (P.Y. Hicher et al.).
Description
Despite advances in the field of geotechnical earthquake engineering, earthquakes continue to cause loss of life and property in one part of the world or another. The Third International Conference on Soil Dynamics and Earthquake Engineering, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, USA, 22nd to 24th June 1987, provided an opportunity for participants from all over the world to share their expertise to enhance the role of mechanics and other disciplines as they relate to earthquake engineering. The edited proceedings of the conference are published in four volumes. This volume covers: Constitutive Relations in Soil Dynamics, Liquefaction of Soils, and Experimental Soil Dynamics. With its companion volumes, it is hoped that it will contribute to the further development of techniques, methods and innovative approaches in soil dynamics and earthquake engineering.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1987
- Published:
- 1st August 1987
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597496
Reviews
"This book as a top level scientific kaleidoscope is recommended to all civil engineers who wish to know and apply the results of modern soil dynamics. Anyone who would like to participate in the exciting further development of this area should read this book." --Applied Mechanics Review, 1989
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A.S. Cakmak Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Civil Engineering, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA