Soil Dynamics and Liquefaction, Volume 42

1. Constitutive Relations in Soil Dynamics. Computational approach to soil dynamics (O.C. Zienkiewicz et al.). The development of constitutive relationship for seismic pore pressure (S.K. Bhatia, S. Nanthikesan). Effect of frequency content on dynamic properties of cohesive soils (M.S. Aggour et al.). The Markov framework for modeling uncertainties in soil constitutive behavior (H. Benaroya, G. Goldstein). An anisotropic hardening model for sand subjected to cyclic loading (H. Hirai). 2. Liquefaction of Soils. Analysis of porewater pressures in seismic centrifuge tests (W.D. Liam Finn et al). Earthquake induced forces on retaining walls (R.M. Bakeer, S.K. Bhatia). Risk analysis of BRPL compressor (offsites) foundations (N. Puri et al.). Cyclic hardening of sand during earthquake events (U. Guettler et al.). Estimation of bridge foundation stiffness from forced vibration data (C.B. Crouse, B. Hushmand). A parametric study of effect of vibration on granular soils (P.W. Chang, Y.S. Chae). EQGEN86: An artificial earthquake simulation program (N.Y. Chang et al.). On the behavior of soils during earthquakes - liquefaction (G. Castro). Liquefaction of shock loaded saturated sand (G.E. Veyera, W.A. Charlie). Seismic response of pore water pressure in surface sand layer (E. Yanagisawa et al.). A study of earthquake resistance of highway abutments during liquefaction (T. Ishibashi et al.). Assessing the effects of potential liquefaction - a practising engineer's perspective (E.E. Rinne). 3. Experimental Soil Dynamics. Volume change behavior of granular soil columns during vibration (G.M. Norman-Gregory, E.T. Selig). Cyclic behavior of a clay: experiment and modelling (W.Y. Sheu, N.Y. Chang). Cyclic triaxial tests at low stresses for parameter determination (A. Bezuijen et al.). Laboratory prototype of in situ cyclic and dynamic geotechnical testing system (R. Henke, W. Henke). High resolution measurement of shear modulus of clay using triaxial vane device (S. Pamukcu, J.N. Suhayda). Model tests for earthquake simulation of geotechnical problems (R.W. Whitman, H. Klapperich). Experiments and analysis for the hysteresis characteristics of soil (A. Hara et al.). Shear moduli and damping characteristics of Kosovo high plasticity clays (N. Dzeletovic, T. Paskalov). Numerical modelling of membrane penetration effects on undrained triaxial tests (J.R. Raines et al.). Cyclic properties of soils within a large range of strain amplitude (P.Y. Hicher et al.).